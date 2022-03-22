U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,377.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,307.25
    -63.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.20
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3143
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9190
    +0.4510 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.19
    +23.15 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,266.18
    +438.75 (+1.64%)
     

Mosaic Announces January and February 2022 Revenues and Sales Volumes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOS
    Watchlist

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its combined January and February 2022 sales volumes and revenue by business unit.

Potash(1)

Jan/Feb 2022

Jan/Feb 2021

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

1,048

1,241

Sales Revenues in millions

$

604

$

295

Phosphates(1)

Jan/Feb 2022

Jan/Feb 2021

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

999

1,355

Sales Revenues in millions

$

873

$

634

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)

Jan/Feb 2022

Jan/Feb 2021

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

1,118

1,429

Sales Revenues in millions

$

870

$

523

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the period and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

Logistical constraints continue to impact shipments. Rail delays in Canada and central Florida have persisted through the first two months of the year and are expected to continue through the end of the first quarter. In addition, potash shipments are expected to be further impacted by the Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage. As a result, sales volumes for the first quarter of 2022 are now expected to be at or near the low end of previous guidance ranges for both Potash and Phosphates.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts
Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the economic impact and operating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the potential drop in oil demand / production and its impact on the availability and price of sulfur and labor shortages; political and economic instability, civil unrest or armed conflict in countries in which we do business or changes in government policy in Brazil, such as higher costs associated with the new mining rules or the implementation of new freight tables; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance of the Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the timely development and commencement of operations of production facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any future changes in those plans; the risk that protests against natural resource companies in Peru extend to or impact the Miski Mayo mine, which is operated by an entity in which we are the majority owner; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the costs of the MWSPC; reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's potash mines or other potash shaft mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694073/Mosaic-Announces-January-and-February-2022-Revenues-and-Sales-Volumes

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks turn negative in early trading, oils prices resume climb higher

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks, oil, and Treasury yields are trading on Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Elon Musk offers first hint at his Master Plan 3 blueprint

    The enigmatic CEO hinted the so-called X holding—which could include SpaceX and the Boring Company alongside Tesla—may be part of his first major strategic update in six years.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Nike earnings: ‘Sales in China still have issues,’ analyst says

    Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike's latest Q3 earnings beat, the supply chain, and Russian and Chinese pressures on Nike's partnerships.

  • Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

    The prestigious bank just made a trade that should lead to widespread adoption of bitcoin among big investors.

  • Why Rivian Shares Dropped Today

    As Elon Musk noted, manufacturing is hard. But several things are starting to make it even harder for Rivian.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]