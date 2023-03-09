U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,918.32
    -73.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.86
    -543.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,338.35
    -237.65 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.59
    -52.89 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.51
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2450
    -1.0270 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,348.56
    -1,362.58 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.10
    -33.14 (-6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

The Mosaic Company
·1 min read
The Mosaic Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Paul Massoud

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4260

investor@mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743013/Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-Of-020-Per-Share

Recommended Stories