The Mosaic Company Names Phil Bauer as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

The Mosaic Company
·2 min read
The Mosaic Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that Phil Bauer has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Bauer will lead a global legal team responsible for closely collaborating with Mosaic's Board of Directors, Senior Leadership Team, business units and other functions to offer practical approaches to challenges and opportunities.

"Phil has made tremendous contributions to Mosaic over his many years with the company," said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke. "He has been a trusted advisor on a wide range of legal and strategic issues. I have full confidence that he will be an excellent general counsel and addition to Mosaic's Senior Leadership Team."

Since joining Mosaic in 2007, Bauer has managed legal support for business development activities, potash operations, offshore finance, commercial transactions and corporate governance. His most recent assignment was as VP-Growth and Development where he helped drive strategic vision across the organization, including the advancement of Mosaic's soil health strategy and other innovation initiatives.

Prior to joining Mosaic, Bauer was a partner at an international law firm where he focused his practice on mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings and public company compliance matters, as well as general business advising.

Bauer earned his Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University Law School in Washington D.C., and his Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree with honors from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service where he majored in international politics. He also received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Bauer succeeds Mark Isaacson, who is retiring in early 2023 after 34 years with Mosaic and predecessor companies.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com

Media

William Barksdale
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4208
william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

Investors

Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734168/The-Mosaic-Company-Names-Phil-Bauer-as-General-Counsel-and-Corporate-Secretary

