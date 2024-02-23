The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Mosaic Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. After the company completes their prepared remarks, the lines will be open to take your questions. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Your host for today's call is Jason Tremblay. Jason you may begin.

Jason Tremblay: Thank you and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Opening comments will be provided by Bruce Bodine President and Chief Executive Officer followed by a fireside chat then open Q&A. Clint Freeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jenny Wang, Executive Vice President, Commercial will also be available to answer your questions. We will be making forward-looking statements during this conference call. The statements include, but are not limited to statements about future financial and operating results. They are based on management's beliefs and expectations as of today's date and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from projected results.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are included in our press release published yesterday in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our press release and performance data also contain important information on these non-GAAP measures. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Bodine: Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today. This is my first earnings call as Mosaic's CEO and I'd like to begin by acknowledging Joc O'Rourke for his many contributions to the company. Joc held this role for nearly a decade and the company is much stronger today thanks to his leadership. Under Joc, Mosaic expanded its footprint in Brazil with the successful Vale Fertilizantes acquisition. We completed development of the world's largest potash mine. We transformed our cost structures and we deleveraged and optimized our balance sheet. We have opportunities to improve returns and drive shareholder value by building on the current position of strength that Joc helped create. I look forward to evolving Mosaic's strategy and to helping all of you understand just how we will do that.

So, for today, there are a few key messages that we would like you to take away from this call. First, phosphate markets are very strong. We expect dynamics to remain constructive for the foreseeable future and we are working to optimize our production so we can benefit fully. Second, we expect demand recovery in potash. In fact we are seeing early signs of demand emerging in Brazil. That said given current potash economics we will be curtailing production from our Colonsay mine. Third, we are taking these actions as well as reducing costs and capital expenditures to improve through cycle returns. Finally, with our strong financial foundation in place, we remain committed to prudent capital allocation, selectively investing when risk-adjusted returns are compelling, and returning excess cash through share repurchases and dividends.

For full year 2023, Mosaic generated revenue of $13.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.57. We invested $1.4 billion in the business, refinanced $900 million in long-term debt, and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders, including over $750 million in share repurchases. Let's start by looking at the market. 2022 brought extreme volatility to fertilizer markets. High prices driven by supply disruption eventually reduced demand. In 2023, as prices retreated customers returned in many key markets. The long-term global grain and oilseed supply and demand picture remains encouraging with secular demand growth outpacing supply. In addition to population and income growth, demand for agricultural commodities is being driven by renewable fuel adoption, which we expect will continue to ramp over the next several years.

Recent policy mandates have been announced in California, the European Union and in Singapore, and additional mandates are expected in the future. This emerging source of demand has the potential to require tens of millions of additional acres of production. Short-term fundamentals also look positive. We believe that ongoing weather challenges in key growing regions, including Brazil, will result in grain production lower than what the market is anticipating. This suggests that already low stock-to-use ratios will remain under pressure and support a healthy grain price environment. On this point, there tends to be a lot of focus on the stock to use ratios for corn and soybeans. As you can see in the presentation materials we posted, these two commodities represent approximately 30% of the global potash and phosphate consumption.

This means that 70% of consumption is tied to other crops, many of which are experiencing continued tightening in their ratios. We believe the result is that growers around the world continue to be incentivized, to maximize yield and crop production through strong fertilizer applications. In North America, a long fall application season drove strong demand well into the fourth quarter. Solid winter fill activity tells us bins are near empty and channel inventories are low. We are seeing demand strength continue into the spring planting season and sales volumes are mostly committed through March. In Brazil, barter ratios for both soybeans and corn are favorable. And while weather impacts have delayed fertilizer purchases, our outlook for full year 2024 is very positive, with expectations of fertilizer shipments at or near an all-time record as growers need to replenish soil nutrients.

Favorable ag commodity and fertilizer demand drivers are especially promising for phosphate markets. We expect global supply will remain tight due in part to China's fertilizer export restrictions as the government prioritizes domestic food security. Tighter environmental oversight has also had an impact with the reduction of domestic DAP production. China also continues to direct more asset to industrial markets. Lithium iron phosphate production has more than tripled in the last two years, and we expect growth to continue at a rapid pace. The competition for phosphate molecules is intensifying. And it will continue to do so for quite some time. This, together with limited capacity additions in the near future, suggests phosphate market fundamentals will remain constructive.

For potash, Supply is adequate to meet demand in the near term and economics have not yet improved, which is why we intend to curtail production at Colonsay. We will continue to monitor market developments and customer demand. And when needed, Colonsay will be prepared to return to service in short order. Overall, Ag and fertilizer market dynamics remain solid. At Mosaic, we continue to focus on meeting customer needs executing on our business strategy, optimizing our operations and delivering value to shareholders. Turning now to fourth quarter results and our first quarter outlook. For the fourth quarter of 2023, Mosaic delivered revenue of $3.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $646 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.71. Our potash business generated $322 million of adjusted EBITDA on sales volumes of roughly 2.6 million tonnes.

With the port at Portland Oregon back up and running, the team at Canpotex had a strong finish to the year, enabling us to deliver sales volumes well within the range of our initial guidance. We expect sales volumes for the first quarter of 2024 in the range of two million to 2.2 million tonnes and potash prices at the mine in the range of $225 to $250 per tonne. In phosphates, we generated $259 million in adjusted EBITDA on sales volumes of 1.6 million tonnes. Realized stripping margins remained strong for the quarter but were offset by lower cost absorption from lower production levels. For the first quarter, we expect phosphate sales volume in the range of 1.6 million to 1.8 million tonnes and DAP realized prices at the mine in the range of $580 to $605 per tonne.

Moving to our business in South America. Despite the weather-driven fertilizer demand headwind in the fourth quarter, we delivered strong operating results with adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, distribution business margins came in well above the historical normal annual range of $30 to $40 per tonne. In the first quarter this year, we expect margins to recede from the fourth quarter as part of the normal seasonality of the business. The first quarter of each year typically has a higher amount of fertilizer volume going to Brazil's corn crop, which demands a higher percentage of nitrogen products, which historically generate lower and less consistent margins. And lower volumes of MicroEssentials, which generates higher margins. As a result, margins are generally lower during the quarter but improved from there resulting in annual margins in line with our historic norm of $30 to $40 per tonne.

We executed well against our capital allocation strategy in 2023 and our balance sheet remains optimized. We spent $1.4 billion in CapEx and made significant progress on our investment projects. We refinanced $900 million in debt and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders through an increased dividend and share repurchases. Our returns included not only free cash flow but also proceeds from asset sales such as the sale of Streamsong Resort. Finally, I want to discuss, our top strategic initiatives for 2024. First, we're focused on driving down costs. Over time, we expect to achieve at least $150 million in annual run rate savings off of a 2023 baseline, driven in part by savings from our global digital acceleration program, which will go live later this year.

Next, we'll continue to transform our operations to increase resilience and flexibility. Our top priority in phosphate is to improve our production volumes. We are working toward an annual run rate of eight million tonnes over the next few quarters by enhancing the overall reliability and efficiency of our operations. To this end, we have a busy turnaround schedule at our Florida facilities in the first half of this year as we target areas that have caused us the most significant maintenance issues. Next, we'll further expand our presence in Brazil, one of the most dynamic agricultural regions in the world by completing a 1 million tonnes distribution facility at Palmeirante to serve the fast-growing northern region of the country. We'll also further strengthen our product portfolio by growing non-commodity products.

We are expanding MicroEssentials capacity at our Riverview plant here in Florida, and we expect those additional tonnes later this spring. We anticipate that more than half of our phosphate sales will be value-added products, which clearly is a differentiator for us. In addition, we are planning for the next-generation MicroEssentials Pro, which is delivering significant yield improvements in field testing. MicroEssentials Pro will also extend our patent protection until 2038. Finally, we'll remain true to our disciplined capital allocation strategy. In 2024, we expect to reduce total capital spending by about $200 million, and we'll continue to return excess cash to shareholders. To summarize, our outlook for agriculture and fertilizer markets remains positive.

At Mosaic, we have a strategic road map to optimize returns through the business cycle, to grow and to decommoditize our product offerings, and we have a very strong financial foundation from which to operate. I'm looking forward to updating you on our progress as the year proceeds. Now let's move to Q&A.

A - Jason Tremblay : Before we move on to the live Q&A, as we have done in the past quarters, we would like to address some of the most common questions that we received after we published our earnings materials last night. For our first question, Bruce, a number of analysts have asked questions about potash and phosphates. Market dynamics of these two crop nutrients seem to be diverging, with phosphates being strong, while potash is finding its way. Can you tell us how you see these markets developing as the year progresses?

Bruce Bodine: I think this is a good way to characterize current market conditions. Phosphate markets are very positive due to strong demand, low inventories and a tight supply situation globally leading to some of the strongest stripping margins in the last decade. We believe stripping margins will remain elevated for the remainder of the year. Looking at the key regions. In North America, channel inventories are low, and we are seeing strong demand for spring planting. For Mosaic specifically, we continue to operate at minimum inventory levels, and our first quarter sales are almost fully committed. In Brazil, inventories are well below the five-year range, and our outlook for the year remains positive as growers need to replenish soil nutrients.

India's proposed subsidy rates announced earlier this month, showed an increase for phosphate fertilizers from the prevailing rates in the fourth quarter of last year, but importer margins remain negative. With very strong grower demand and low inventories, which are at the low end of the five-year range, subsidies should move higher. In China, we are seeing an increased focus on food security. The government is limiting exports to ensure adequate domestic supply, while also meeting rising industrial demand. We expect these dynamics to continue to limit exports for the foreseeable future. Industrial demand, particularly China's lithium iron phosphate market has been very strong, with production more than tripled in the last two years to 1.7 million tonnes of finished fertilizer product equivalent in 2023.

We expect additional production growth in the future as demand continues to sort. Overall, this leads us to conclude that phosphate markets will remain constructive for the rest of the year. In potash, the supply constraints from Belarus and Russia seen in the past few years will continue to abate in 2024. On the demand side, we see stability in North America. In fact, our winter fill program was fully sold. And similar to phosphates, we are almost fully committed for Q1. In Southeast Asia, particularly Malaysia and Indonesia, high-priced inventories were worked down in 2023. Two years of under application in those markets will put further strain on crop yields if nutrients are not replenished. We are seeing significant pent-up demand in that region.

In China, while potash inventories are higher than historical periods, the fertilizer stock-to-use ratio is normal due to increasing on-farm demand as a result of favorable pricing. It's been reported that China intends to increase its strategic reserves meaning that inventories will have to remain higher than historical periods to meet this objective. We also expect lower Chinese domestic production as a result of the recent news capping production in its key potash basin due to environmental concerns. The combination of these factors should drive a need for continued high import volumes to meet the demand. The weather in Brazil has slowed demand in the near-term but we are seeing early signs of demand emerging in potash prices moving up slightly.

In fact when you look at the entire fertilizer market, we expect shipments to be at or near peak levels in 2024. Putting these factors together, we expect the pace of global potash shipments to improve as 2024 progresses.

Jason Trembla: Thanks, Bruce. As a follow-up question, given the market backdrop you just described what actions are you planning to take?

Bruce Bodine: Well, given the strength of phosphate markets, Mosaic's focuses on increasing our phosphate production volumes and further improving our margins by increasing our MicroEssentials volumes. Getting our production to an annual run rate of 8 million tonnes, not only increases revenue but also significantly reduces our unit costs. MicroEssentials generates significant yield improvements. And as a result, generate superior margins for farmers, retailers and Mosaic. For Mosaic, not only do we earn a premium margin in our phosphate segment but we also command a premium margin in Brazil, as we capture the retail premium for these products. In Potash, Mosaic is focusing on flexibility and cost management. The curtailment of production at our Colonsay site demonstrates our commitment to flexibly managing our network to ensure our low-cost sites at Belle Plaine and Esterhazy, operate at capacity while Colonsay is only used when market conditions dictate.

We have a couple of projects that will increase our product mix flexibility before the end of the year. This will enhance our ability to adjust our end product mix to respond to changes in the market conditions more effectively in order to optimize our cost structure and margins. In addition to cost reductions in our operations, we are focused on driving SG&A reductions and optimizing our investments in CapEx and working capital. These initiatives will ensure our customer demand is met. Our through-cycle financial performance will continue to advance and shareholder value is maximized.

Jason Trembla: Okay. Our next question is related to Mosaic Fertilizantes. Brazil remains a problem a region for many ag input companies. What is your outlook for 2024?

Bruce Bodine: This is a fair observation. A lot of these companies are still in the process of destocking excess high-cost inventories or writing off their assets, given the challenging market conditions. At Mosaic, we took early action to complete the destocking of high-priced inventory in the first half of 2023, without any significant write-offs. As a result, we entered the second half of the year in a great position and it shows in our margins. The margin per tonne in our distribution business returned to the $30 to $40 range in the third quarter and came in above that range in the fourth quarter. In 2024, we expect record or near record fertilizer shipments despite lower fertilizer demand in quarter one due to weather conditions, as growers continue to be incentivized by constructive BARDA ratios and the need to replenish soil nutrients.

From a distribution margin perspective, we expect normal seasonality on a per tonne basis, lower than the normalized annual range in the first quarter, but within the range for the full year.

Jason Tremblay: Changing topics. There's a question about CapEx. You're indicating that spending will decline by approximately $200 million this year. How do you see that CapEx evolving longer term?

Bruce Bodine: We're coming out of a period of elevated CapEx due to an unusual number of high-returning opportunity projects from across the business. We are coming to the end of these projects, and as a result, our spending is declining. In addition to the $200 million reduction in 2024, we anticipate a further reduction in 2025 with a longer-term run rate to be at or below $1 billion.

Jason Tremblay: Thanks, Bruce. And with that, we will now move to the open question-and-answer session. Operator, please open the line for follow-up questions.

