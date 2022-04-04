U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,720.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.50
    +55.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.40
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.87
    +0.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    +10.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.31 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7200
    +0.2300 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,143.33
    -74.97 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.46
    +46.19 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.60
    +15.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Mosaic Minerals Corp Appoints New Vice-President of Business Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mosaic Minerals Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOC.CN
Mosaic Minerals Corporation
Mosaic Minerals Corporation

MONTREAL, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Mosaic Minerals Corp. (“Mosaic” or the “Company”) (CSE: MOC) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Carl Fleury as Vice-President of Business Development effective immediately. After 4 years in LHJMQ, Carl Fleury started a career as a professional hockey player in the United States. An injury combined with a medical error forced him to retire from is passion. Since hockey was off the table, Mr. Fleury made the decision to become a professional Network Marketer and quickly reached the top ranks with two companies with over $35 million USD in total sales. With a passion for excellence, his leadership and a strong knowledge in sales, Mr. Fleury acted as a consultant for several publicly traded companies for over 15 years.

Grant of Stock Options
The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 500,000 common shares at a price of $0.095 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 48,018,500 shares issued and outstanding, along with 4,250,000 options (including the options described above) and 5,219,500 warrants outstanding.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation
Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Copper, Nickel, and Zinc deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

Source :
M. Jonathan Hamel
President & CEO
jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca
514-317-7956

This release contains certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Soared Last Month

    QuantumScape's partnership with Volkswagen has always been a key potential driver of its success.

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

    Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming.