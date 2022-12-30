U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.44
    -30.84 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,018.90
    -201.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,365.50
    -112.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.10
    -16.15 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    +0.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.22 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8690
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7870
    -1.2430 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,487.44
    -160.59 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.68
    -2.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Mosaic Minerals Resumes Drilling on Gaboury

Mosaic Minerals Corporation
·5 min read
Mosaic Minerals Corporation
Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Compilation Gaboury 2022

Compilation Gaboury 2022
Compilation Gaboury 2022

Mosaic Lithium Properties

Mosaic Lithium Properties
Mosaic Lithium Properties

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) announces the upcoming start of a new drilling program of approximately 1,500 meters on its Gaboury nickel project, located in Témiscamingue, Quebec.

According to 3D modelling, this program of four drill holes, which should begin around mid-January, aims to test different fold hinges associated with ultramafic units corresponding to a major EO magnetic anomaly of more than 8 kilometers. It will focus on the Pike Nickel West area. This one, recognized by drilling over a length of more than 1,000 meters, remains open both laterally and at depth.

Composed of the Pike Nickel Center, West and East showings, this nickel project has been traced by drilling over more than 4 kilometers currently. In addition to the presence of strategic minerals, the Gaboury project also contains several gold showings.

Lithium Projects

The Corporation is also preparing an initial exploration program for the 2023 season to evaluate its lithium and strategic mineral projects located in Jamésie (Québec).

These projects, which make up the company's lithium properties, cover nearly 20,000 hectares spread over six mining blocks, contain, according to the various data from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN), several geological indications favorable to the presence of lithium and strategic minerals. The 2023 exploration work therefore has the primary objective of confirming the presence of spodumene pegmatites and/or the presence of strategic minerals.

In order to verify the data from the MERN, the planned work will include sampling, a set of geological, geochemical and spectrometric surveys coupled with aerial magnetic surveys. The use of aerial spectrometry will support groundwork by defining favorable areas due to the presence of slightly radioactive minerals associated with spodumene pegmatites. It is somewhat comparable to geochemistry, but taking aerial spectrometric data covers much larger areas. The magnetic survey will also help establish contacts between granitic geological units and greenstone belts.

“We are very pleased to start 2023 strong with a drilling campaign on the Gaboury project. This will allow us to further define the Pike West zone located at the western end of a large EO magnetic anomaly of more than 8 kilometers. We are also planning a series of work on properties with Lithium potential as soon as field conditions allow. Mosaic hereby wishes to thank its shareholders and collaborators for their trust over the past year and it is with enthusiasm and determination to enhance our portfolio of properties in strategic minerals that we are starting the new year,” said Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Mosaic.

Financing

In connection with the press release dated December 23, 2022, the Company wishes to clarify that it paid finder's fees in the total amount of $48,960 to an arm's length person.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Nickel and Lithium deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

On Behalf of the Board

M. Jonathan Hamel
President & CEO
jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

This release contains certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa84b434-f6e3-4e46-bada-57510950162b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7935743f-6776-444f-9b75-b0d0d2dd3d17

 


Recommended Stories

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • China Regulator Says Futu, Up Fintech Violated Laws

    China’s securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Collapsed This Morning

    After spending most of 2022 on life support, shares of Chinese private education companies New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) finally caught a second wind in December, when the Chinese government repealed its zero-COVID policy and began to reopen its economy. With just 60 hours or so to go before the calendar flips to 2023, however, China is pulling the rug out from under investors again -- and announcing new regulations on education companies.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.