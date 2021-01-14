U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.54
    -14.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,991.52
    -68.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,112.64
    -16.31 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.35
    +43.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.72
    +0.81 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1290
    +0.0410 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8100
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,718.19
    +324.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    733.97
    +29.35 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,801.96
    +56.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,698.26
    +241.67 (+0.85%)
     

Mosaic raises $18.5M Series A from GC to rebuild the CFO software stack

Danny Crichton
·5 min read

CFOs are the supposed omniscient owners of a company. While the CEO sets strategy, messages and builds culture, the CFO needs to know everything that it is going on in an organization. Where is revenue coming from, and when will it arrive? How much will new headcount cost, and when do those expenses need to be paid? How can cash flows be managed, and what debt products might help smooth out any discontinuities?

As companies have migrated to the cloud, these questions have gotten harder to answer as other departments started avoiding the ERP as a centralized system-of-record. Worse, CFOs are expected to be more strategic than ever about finance, but can struggle to deliver important forecasts and projections given the lack of availability of key data. CMOs have gotten a whole new software stack to run marketing in the past decade, so why not CFOs?

For three Palantir alums, the hope is that CFOs will turn to their new startup called Mosaic. Mosaic is a “strategic finance platform” that is designed to ingest data from all sorts of systems in the alphabet soup of enterprise IT — ERPs, HRISs, CRMs, etc. — and then provide CFOs and their teams with strategic planning tools to be able to predict and forecast with better accuracy and with speed.

The company was founded in April 2019 by Bijan Moallemi, Brian Campbell and Joe Garafalo, who worked together at Palantir in the company’s finance team for more than 15 years collectively. While there, they saw the company grow from a small organization with a bit more than one hundred people to an organization with thousands of employees, more than one hundred customers as we saw last year with Palantir’s IPO and incoming revenue from more than a dozen countries.

Mosaic founders Bijan Moallemi, Brian Campbell and Joseph Garafalo. Photo via Mosaic.

Strategically handling finance was critical for Palantir’s success, but the existing tools in its stack couldn’t keep up with the company’s needs. So Palantir ended up building its own. We were “not just cranking away in Excel, which is really the default tool in the toolkit for CFOs, but actually building a technical team that was writing code, [and] building tools to really give speed, access, trust and visibility across the organization,” Moallemi, who is CEO of Mosaic, described.

Most organizations can’t spare their technical talent to the CFO’s office, and so as the three co-founders left Palantir to other pastures as heads of finance — Moallemi to edtech startup Piazza, Campbell to litigation management startup Everlaw and Garafalo to blockchain startup Axoni — they continued to percolate on how finance could be improved. They came together to do for all companies what they saw at Palantir: build a great software foundation for the CFO’s office. “Probably the biggest advancements to the office of the CFO over the last 10 years has been moving from kind of desktop-based Excel to cloud-based Google Sheets,” Moallemi said.

Leaked Palantir S-1 shows company has 125 customers after 17 years

So what is Mosaic trying to do to rebuild the CFO software stack? It wants to build a platform that is a gateway to connecting the entire company to discuss finance in a more collaborative fashion. So while Mosaic focuses on reporting and planning, the mainstays of the finance office, it wants to open those dashboards and forecasts wider into the company so more people can have insight into what’s going on and also give feedback to the CFO.

Screenshot of Mosaic's planning function. Image via Mosaic.

There are a handful of companies like publicly traded Anaplan that have entered this space in the last decade. Moallemi says incumbents have a couple of key challenges that Mosaic hopes to overcome. First is onboarding, which can take months for some of these companies as consultants integrate the software into a company’s workflow. Second is that these tools often require dedicated, full-time staff to stay operational. Third is that these tools are basically non-visible to anyone outside the CFO office. Mosaic wants to be ready to integrate immediately, widely distributed within orgs, and require minimal upkeep to be useful.

“Everyone wants to be strategic, but it's so tough to do because 80% of your time is pulling data from these disparate systems, cleaning it, mapping it, updating your Excel files, and maybe 20% of [your time] is actually taking a step back and understanding what the data is telling you,” Moallemi said.

That’s perhaps why its target customers are Series B and C-funded companies, which no doubt have much of their data already located in easily accessible databases. The company started with smaller companies, and, Moallemi said, “We've been slowly inching our way up there over the last 12 months or so working with larger, more complex customers.” The company has grown to 30 employees and has revenues in the seven figures (without a sales org, according to Moallemi), although the startup didn’t want to be more specific than that.

With all that growth and excitement, the company is attracting investor attention. Today, the company announced that it raised $18.5 million of Series A financing led by Trevor Oelschig of General Catalyst, who has led other enterprise SaaS deals into startups like Fivetran, Contentful and Loom. That round closed at the end of last year.

Mosaic previously raised a $2.5 million seed investment led by Ross Fubini of XYZ Ventures in mid-2019, who was formerly an investor at Village Global. Fubini said by email that he was intrigued by the company because the founders had a “shared pain” at Palantir over the state of software for CFOs, and “they had all experienced this deep frustration with the tools they needed to do their jobs.”

Other investors in the Series A included Felicis Ventures, plus XYZ and Village Global.

Along with the financing, the company also announced the creation of an advisory board that includes the current or former CFOs from nine tech companies, including Palantir, Dropbox and Shopify.

Many functions of business have had a complete transformation in software. Now, Mosaic hopes, it’s the CFO’s time.

Latest Stories

  • Tesla stock is 'very fully priced,' says investing legend Byron Wien

    Tesla shares look fully valued to investing legend Byron Wien of Blackstone. Here's what Wien told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Four things that could pop the 'rational bubble' in equities: Mohamed El-Erian

    Four things could pop the "rational bubble" in equities, says Mohamed El-Erian — even if they're not likely to happen right now.

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.9 Trillion Biden Stimulus Plan Unveiled; K-Shaped Stock Market Rally Yields Five Breakouts

    Futures edged higher on the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus plan. The stock market rally faded Thursday, but Airbnb led new breakouts.

  • Dow Jones Rallies With '$2 Trillion' Biden Stimulus Plan Due; Intel Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied ahead of the expected unveiling of a massive new coronavirus stimulus plan by President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Democratic Senate; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Virgin Galactic, Space Stocks Soar As Tesla Bull Eyes New ETF

    Virgin Galactic and other space stocks jumped Thursday on hopes for a new space-focused exchange traded fund.

  • I don’t know if my 3-year-old daughter will go to college, so would saving through my retirement account be more flexible than starting a 529 plan?

    After her birth I wanted to establish a 529 plan. Now that we’re heading into 2021 with all this talk about debilitating college loan debt, I’ve started wondering if it still makes sense to start a brand-new 529 plan or just simply keep contributing to my current 403(b) retirement account, then tapping that early for her, if needed.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) We will start with Theravance, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing organ-specific medications. It’s current pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory lung and intestinal conditions, as well as neurogenicorthostatic hypotension. The research programs range from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials. Theravance already has YUPELRI on the market as a COPD treatment. YUPELRI underlies the lion’s share of Theravance’s revenue, which in Q3 reach $18.3 million. This was up 47% year-over-year, and was driven by a 124% increase in YUPELRI sales. Of more immediate interest to investors is Trelegy Ellipta, GlaxoSmithKline’s new once daily inhaler medication developed as a maintenance treatment for asthma, which was approved by the FDA in September, 2020. This approval will give Theravance a slice of the income on a drug with a broad potential audience, as asthma affects more than 350 million people globally. Theravance owns royalty rights on Trelegy, with income estimated at 5.5% to 8.5% of total sales. Trelegy was initially approved in the US as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD. Like many biopharmas, Theravance has high overhead and its approved drugs are at the start of their profitable lives. This keeps the net earnings and revenues down, at least for the near-term, and leads to a discount share price – TBPH has slipped 32% over the past 52 weeks. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges remains bullish on Theravance, mainly due to the combination of its robust pipeline and its approved treatments for lung diseases. “Theravance’s respiratory medicines are its key near-term valuation drivers… We still forecast ~$2.4B in WW Triple sales at peak (2027E). Beyond TBPH’s commercial/partnered assets, the company is also developing an improved JAK inhibitor (JAKi) partnered with JNJ (OP) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI) TD-9855 (ampreloxetine) for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Each of these drugs leverages novel delivery of unique compounds against proven mechanisms-of-action and could offer superior safety and/or treatment effect, from their wider therapeutic windows,” Porges noted. To this end, Porges rates TBPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and gives it a $35 price target, implying an impressive one-year upside of 104%. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 5 reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. TBPH shares are priced at $16.95, and their $33.60 average price target suggests a 97% upside from that level. (See TBPH stock analysis on TipRanks) NiSource, Inc. (NI) NiSource is a utility holding company, with subsidiaries in the natural gas and electricity sectors. NiSource provides power and gas to over 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The majority of NiSource’s customers, about 88%, are in the gas sector; the company’s electric operations serve customers in Indiana only. The company saw revenues in the third quarter come in at $902 million, down from $962 in the prior quarter and $931 in the year-ago quarter. Overall, however, revenues have conformed to the company’s historic pattern: The second and third quarters are relatively low, while the top line increases with cold weather in Q4 and peaks in Q1. This is typical of utility companies in North America. Despite the lower year-over-year revenues, NiSource has felt confident enough to maintain its dividend payment, holding it steady at 21 cents per common share through 2020. This annualizes to 84 cents, and gives a yield of 3.8%. Not only has the company felt confident to pay income to shareholders, it has also felt confident to invest heavily in renewable energy resources. The company has a FY20 capital spending plan exceeding $1.7 billion, and is guiding toward $1.3 billion for FY21. These expenditures will fund ‘green’ energy projects. NI is currently trading at $21.67, a striking distance from its 52-week low. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price gives investors an attractive entry point today. Argus analyst Gary Hovis rates NI a Buy along with a $32 price target. This figure implies a 48% upside from current levels. (To watch Hovis' track record, click here) "NI shares appear favorably valued at 18.1-times our 2021 EPS estimate, below the average multiple of 21.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities," Hovis noted. "NiSource could also become a buyout target, as larger utilitiesand private equity firms have purchased smaller utilities because oftheir stable earnings growth and above-average dividend yields." Overall, Wall Street sees a clear path forward for NiSource – a fact clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are selling for $21.68, and the average price target of $28.75 suggests an upside of ~32% on the one-year timeframe. (See NI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 156% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 156% growth.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks May Be Out Of Juice: Analyst

    Plug Power and FuelCell Energy received bearish marks from an analyst after they surged in recent months.

  • Buy Shopify, ServiceNow, and 5 Other Cloud Stocks, Says Oppenheimer

    Analyst Brian Schwartz says that investors may need to be more selective this year after last year’s rally in cloud-software stocks.

  • Exxon’s on a 9-Day Winning Streak. Here’s Why.

    As of Thursday afternoon, shares of Exxon (ticker: XOM)—up more than 4% on the day -- were on track for their ninth consecutive gain. A pipeline in the Permian Basin in which the company has a 30% stake won approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week. Analysts at both J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are now urging investors to buy the stock.

  • GameStop Stock Is up 100% in Two Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    On Wednesday, GameStop (GME) stock recorded its largest ever one day share haul, surging by a massive 57% in the session. This was followed by today's 27% jump. There appears to be some disagreement on Wall Street as to the cause behind the monster moves. As the stock has recently had extremely high short interest, some have put it down to a short squeeze. While Ihor Dusaniwsky, of predictive analytics company S3 Partners, believes the short covering was partly behind the buying spree, he doesn’t see it as the main reason for the surge. Rather, the reason lies elsewhere. “GME’s board shake-up and stronger holiday sales is causing a long-buying tsunami, which is the primary factor for the price move,” Dusaniwsky noted. On Monday, GameStop announced holiday quarter sales increased by 4.8% on a comparable-store basis while the company’s e-commerce sales jumped 308%, although overall sales dropped by 3.1%. Also, on Monday, the video game retailer announced that is refreshing its broad. The company said it hand RC Ventures - one of its largest shareholders - three new seats on the board of directors. One of these will go to Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen. RC Ventures has previously said GameStop should review its strategy and pivot toward becoming more of a digital-centric technology company. While investors flocked to the stock since the dual announcements, for Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, the comps figure was “below expectations.” While Pachter believes GameStop is “well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches,” the outlook remains too cloudy for him to truly get behind the stock at present. “The global pandemic remains a hurdle, and we expect it to remain a hurdle until the majority of GameStop’s addressable market is vaccinated. That said, we think that is likely to happen sometime around mid-2021, and we expect GameStop to complete its reboot initiative and the expansion of its ecommerce omnichannel solution by that time,” the analyst said. “We have a positive bias, and we think the company is positioned to generate solid profits in 2021 and beyond, but until we have greater visibility, we are unprepared to upgrade.” Accordingly, Pachter reiterated a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on GME shares backed by a $16 price target. Following the recent surge, the figure now suggests downside of ~60%. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here) There’s even more downside according to the analyst consensus. The average price target stands at $10.72, indicating ~73% drop from current levels. Based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds and 2 Sells, the stock qualifies with a Hold consensus rating. (See GME stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Looking Into BlackBerry's Return On Capital Employed

    During Q3, BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) reported sales totaled $224.00 million. Despite a 700.0% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $32.00 million. BlackBerry collected $266.00 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $4.00 million loss.What Is ROCE? Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, BlackBerry posted an ROCE of -0.02%.Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.View more earnings on BBROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows BlackBerry is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.In BlackBerry's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.Q3 Earnings Recap BlackBerry reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Aurora Cannabis's Stock is Trading Higher Today * Analyzing The Price Action In Acacia Communications Stock Today(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Petco spikes 44% on its first day of trading: Here's how the stock is doing

    Shares of Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) opened at $26 each on Thursday, about 44% higher than the company’s IPO price. The stock was trading as high as 55% during the first minutes after its public debut.

  • I’m pregnant, just lost my job to COVID and have $15,000 in a 401(k) — can my husband and I ever retire?

    We regret our lack of retirement savings, though we barely had money to save then. To know if you’re truly on track, or not, you’d have to do a more comprehensive analysis, including how much you expect to need in retirement and what sources of income you’ll have in retirement, such as any personal savings, a pension and Social Security.

  • Aphria Stock, Marijuana Stocks Rally On Sales Beat, But Analyst Cites These Concerns

    Aphria stock and other marijuana stocks jumped on Thursday, after the Canadian cannabis producer reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The pot grower reported the results after it agreed to merge with rival Tilray — potentially creating a global weed-industry giant — and as more focus shifts to the U.S. and its legalization prospects. Aphria reported net sales of 160.5 million Canadian dollars, or around $126.57 million.

  • Invest in Delta Air? Nah, I'm Sticking With Just One Airline and It's Not Them

    Delta Air Lines reports... and you thought that the big banks led off earnings season. Delta Air Lines posted the firm's fourth quarter financial results on Thursday morning. As readers know, I have been long Southwest Airlines for some time.