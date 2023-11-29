Moser's Foods acquired by PFSbrands. Here's what that means for Columbia grocery stores

An acquisition of the Moser's Foods brand and its eight grocery stores by Holts Summit-based Pro Food Systems Inc., known as PFSbrands, is a "union of two companies that share a deep commitment to quality, values and community involvement," says Shawn Burcham, founder and CEO.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday and will be finalized by March 2025, transforming Moser's to an employee-owned model.

Moser's was founded in 1982 by Roger and Jeanie Moser when they bought an existing grocery store in Fulton. There are now eight Moser's locations in central Missouri, including three in Columbia. The Mosers also founded Show-Me Oil Co., which PFSbrands also is acquiring with its Auxvasse location still owned by the Mosers as part of the business sale.

Roger Moser, owner of Moser’s Foods, talks about the new Faurot Drive store in May 2022. All Moser's locations in the mid-Missouri area recently were acquired by Holts Summit-based PFSbrands.

Moser's is known for its butcher and meat section, leading to it dubbing itself "A Cut Above the Rest."

"I am pleased to be selling our business to a local company that will allow our Moser's legacy to continue," said Roger Moser. "All of our dedicated employees will be able to become employee-owners at PFSbrands and will have the opportunity to maintain their current positions."

PFSbrands, a foodservice company founded in 1988, includes such brands as Champs Chicken, BluTaco and Hangar 54 Pizza. Champs Chicken is sold at all the Moser's Grocery Stores and at the Auxvasse Show-Me Oil.

"I’ve been doing business with PFSbrands for over 25 years so I am confident that their leadership team will continue to operate the stores with the same high standards of excellence, commitment to quality and a commitment to the communities we serve," Moser said.

PFSbrands' acquisition of Moser's Foods represents an expansion of PFSbrands in the retail food sector, the company said in the announcement.

"Roger has been a customer, friend, family member, and mentor of mine for over 30 years," Burcham said. "... We’re proud to be integrating Moser’s into our operations and we're excited to extend our employee-ownership model to their dedicated team. Our journey with Moser's represents a new chapter in our story, one where we will continue to innovate and grow, while staying true to the core values that have driven our mutual success."

Moser's Foods will remain under local ownership, and PFSbrands has brought in new executive leadership to aid the transition to the PFSbrands umbrella.

Steve Black was hired in August as chief operating officer and Clint Adams starts in February as PFSbrands' senior vice president of retail store operations.

Black has a lifelong background in retail grocery and will oversee the new retail division, along with his responsibilities over marketing, technology, research and development, purchasing and field operations, PFSbrands noted.

Adams, once the transition is complete in 2025, will be elevated to president of the retail division. He has extensive experience in the grocery business, most recently as regional vice president for a gulf coast region independent grocery retailer, PFSbrands said. The announcement did not specify the grocery brand.

"I am thrilled to be joining PFSbrands, a company known for its innovation, open-book leadership and employee-focused culture. My role is to ensure that Moser's not only retains its unique identity but also thrives under the expanded capabilities and resources of PFSbrands," he said.

