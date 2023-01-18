U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

MOSFET Relay Market Worth $474 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSFET Relay Market is projected to grow from USD 237 million in 2022 to USD 474 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. MOSFET relays are the semiconductor relays which consist of an LED coupled optically to a MOSFET and are used primarily as signal relay replacements. Having no flexible contacts, MOSFET relays have long-term reliability than mechanical relays. MOSFET relay is a type of photocoupler which comprises of an LED at the input side and a photodetector at the output side. MOSFET coupler product also varies according to the kind of photodetector at the output side. Its core varieties include an IC-output photocoupler, transistor-output photocoupler, MOSFET-output photo coupler (known as "photorelay"), triac-output photocoupler.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "MOSFET Relay Market"      

142 – Tables
42 – Figures
196 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46475279

200V–500 V is expected to result in the segment growing at second fastest rate in the MOSFET Relay Market

High frequency and efficient performance to propel market growth. High-voltage MOSFET relay switching modules in this segment are mostly suitable for industries and are found in up to 500 V. The purpose is to switch to high-voltage signals and high-frequency applications. Another attribute by which MOSFET relays could be characterized is the amount of load, or current, they are capable of handling. MOSFET relays are small, fast acting, and can switch low-level signals, in addition, they have no wearing parts resulting in a long life. They are prominent in providing highly efficient performance characteristics in insulation resistance and stand-off voltage.

Charging station by application is estimated to be fastest growing market

The need of charging stations to cater to the growing EV market to boost demand. With an aim to reduce emission, economies around the world are moving towards electric vehicles. According to IEA, publicly available EV charging points were up by nearly 40% in 2021. China has the largest number of publicly available chargers in the world. It accounts to a share of about 85% of the world's fast chargers and 55% of slow chargers. MOSFET relays find application in EV charging stations as they are used to cut off the charge and to discharge the DC power of the battery in EVs. They are also used in charging plugs between the external charger and the vehicle battery. A rapid growth in the adoption of EVs globally and the need for a robust charging infrastructure, hence, is expected to drive the MOSFET Relay Market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46475279

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest MOSFET Relay Market

Asia Pacific (excl. China) held a 41.2% share in the photo MOSFET Relay Market in 2021. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2021. China is the key production base of all types of relays in the world, with its output holding more than 50% of the global total. Driven by the expanding demand from downstream markets, The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for photo MOSFET relay relays in the country. The country plans to pump up the spending on infrastructure to boost economic growth.

The leading players in the MOSFET Relay Market include Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Standex Electronics Inc. (US)

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=46475279

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Solid State Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Protective Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mosfet-relay-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mosfet-relay.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosfet-relay-market-worth-474-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301724351.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

