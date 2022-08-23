U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,073.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,923.50
    +13.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.10
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    +1.47 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9926
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.69
    +3.09 (+15.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4450
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,413.40
    +135.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.23
    +2.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.16
    -49.63 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Moshe Safdie, one of the world's most acclaimed and influential architects, gifts his professional archive to McGill University

·2 min read

Safdie's donation to his alma mater is one of the most extensive collections in Canada and features never-before-seen materials from more than 300 projects, including the thesis that inspired the iconic Habitat 67, designed as the Canada Pavilion for the 1967 World Exposition

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Moshe Safdie, the renowned architect behind some of the world's most celebrated buildings, has donated his professional archive to his alma mater, McGill University, and pledged his personal apartment at Habitat 67 to ensure that it remains a resource for the University and the public at large.

McGill alumnus Moshe Safdie at the Iconic Habitat 67. Credit: Owen Egan for McGill University (CNW Group/McGill University)
McGill alumnus Moshe Safdie at the Iconic Habitat 67. Credit: Owen Egan for McGill University (CNW Group/McGill University)

Consisting of over 100,000 pieces, including loose sketches, sketchbooks, models, drawings, and correspondence related to unbuilt and built projects across the globe, Safdie's collection represents one of the most extensive and thorough individual collections of architectural documentation in Canada. Included is the original model and master copy of his McGill undergraduate thesis, 'A Case for City Living', which inspired his design for the Habitat 67 residence – a major exhibition built for Expo 67 in Montreal, and a turning point in modern architecture.

The centerpiece of the archive will be Safdie's personal apartment at the iconic Habitat 67 housing complex. The four-module duplex unit will serve as a resource for scholarly research, artist-in-residence programs, exhibitions, and symposia, thereby expanding the impact of the collection. Fondation Habitat 67, a non-profit foundation, will collaborate with McGill on the preservation and maintenance of the apartment as part of its mandate to promote the property for public educational activities.

"On behalf of the McGill community, I would like to express our gratitude to Moshe Safdie for his remarkable gift," said McGill Principal Suzanne Fortier. "This is a historic moment for McGill. One of the most influential and important architectural archives in the world, from one of our most celebrated graduates, will forever be a part of our University."

Moshe Safdie noted, "I have always valued the great education I received at McGill that has guided me through my professional life. Moreover, Canada has embraced and supported me, making possible the realization of several seminal projects. It is therefore fitting that McGill, Quebec, and Canada will be the home of my life's work."

Links

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moshe-safdie-one-of-the-worlds-most-acclaimed-and-influential-architects-gifts-his-professional-archive-to-mcgill-university-301610639.html

SOURCE McGill University

Recommended Stories

  • Indigenous Engagement and Inclusion at Enbridge: The Lifecycle Approach

    Across North America, there’s an awakening to Indigenous history, culture, rights, engagement and inclusion, which is placing more focus on the evolving legal and constitutional framework, fosterin...

  • Apple kicks off fundraising effort to support US National Parks via Apple Pay donations

    Apple is introducing a handful of new ways to support U.S. National Parks. The company announced today it's continuing its annual National Park donation initiative that allows Apple customers to send money to the National Park Foundation in several ways. Starting today, August 21 and running through August 28, the company will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple’s website, within the Apple Store mobile app or in any U.S.-based Apple retail store.

  • ‘I’m Shocked’: Dry Cornfields on Tour Point to a Smaller US Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Early stops in southeastern South Dakota along a key US crop tour show a lack of enough rain has stressed corn and soybean plants, hurting potential yields that the world is relying on to avoid shortfalls. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Drago

  • How European Agencies Bankrolled Pre-War Russian Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Through their little-known trade finance agencies, Germany, Italy and France have been among the biggest backers of Russian oil, gas and petrochemical development in the last several years, helping to enrich and insulate the country as it prepared to invade Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down a

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Japan Stocks Are Beating Global Peers. Share Buybacks Could Help Keep the Rally Going.

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks’ outperformance against global peers still has legs, thanks to rising share buybacks that are expected to reach the highest ever this fiscal year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe blue-chip

  • Pro-Investor Steps Up Charles River (CRAI) Despite Low Liquidity

    Charles River (CRAI) gains from its diversified business model and shareholder-oriented endeavors. However, its decreasing current ratio is a headwind.

  • Hino's widening engine scandal becomes nagging headache for Toyota

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts. Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. The small trucks aren't being recalled because they don't violate emissions standards, Hino said, but it has now almost completely halted sales in the domestic market.

  • Wall Street, Crypto Giants Line Up to Back Startup Prime Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms are backing a small startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest. Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraPowell

  • MoviePass relaunch: The controversial platform for frequent moviegoers is making a comeback

    MoviePass is back. MoviePass Inc. sent an email with the subject line “MoviePass Relaunch Announcement” to its subscribers on Monday morning, saying that the subscription-based cinema ticketing platform would return on Sept. 5, which is Labor Day in the U.S. “So many of you have called, emailed and even stopped me on the street to show that you still had your original MoviePass card and talk about how much you loved the service,” Stacy Spikes, CEO of MoviePass, said in the announcement.

  • Pineapple Energy Reports Q2 Results, Delivers Solid Performance In Core Hawaii Market

    Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) reported second-quarter revenue of $5.89 million, and +7% year-over-year on a Pro-forma basis. EPS was $0.15, compare to, $(0.58) in Q1 and $(0.74) in 2Q21. The gross margin for the quarter was 21.7%. The operating loss widened to $(3.19) million versus $(1.85) million in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.83) million, compared to $(1.57) million in 2Q21. PEGY held cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million as of June 30, 2022. In early August, Pineapple Energ

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Owns Little Stock in Berkshire Hathaway

    Owning the stock is key to the culture at the conglomerate, but Greg Abel, who heads its noninsurance operations, appears not to have bought into that.

  • Instacart Revenue Growth Accelerates Ahead of Planned IPO

    The grocery-delivery company is one of the few companies in Silicon Valley moving toward a public listing in what may be one of the slowest years for IPOs in decades.

  • Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?

    Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies, millions of users and thousands of apps transferring to a new and improved blockchain. This follows years of R&D that will culminate in the so-called Merge, the actual technical deployment of Ethereum’s proof-of-stake chain.

  • Kuwait’s $769 Billion Fund Breaks Silence on UK Chief’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarThe $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority offered little detail in its first public comments following the ouster of its London chief, a move that had sen

  • Aluminum Smelters Shutter Operations In Europe As Power Prices Soar

    Soaring power prices across Europe are forcing aluminum and zinc smelters to shutter operations

  • Is Vanguard Growth & Income Investor (VQNPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VQNPX

  • US gas prices fell for the 10th week in a row

    US gas prices fell by another 5.1 cents on average on Monday, marking the 10th week in a row of consecutive declines. The average price of gas is now $3.86 a gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

  • Citi FX Chief Tuchman to Depart as Staley Named Sole Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Itay Tuchman, who spent the past five years running Citigroup Inc.’s sprawling foreign-exchange trading desk and successfully beat back allegations that he was part of an illegal trading cartel in Australia, is leaving after more than two decades at the firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slas

  • Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to Depart Company

    The unexpected news follows weak second-quarter results and falling sales in China.