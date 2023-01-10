Mosman Oil & Gas achieves strong Cinnabar-1 flow rates
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd
Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd (LON: MSMN) technical director Andy Carroll chats with Proactive’s Elisha Newell about a production update for the Cinnabar-1 well in Texas, USA. Cinnabar-1 was completed in late December and is in production with more than 1,000 barrels of crude oil produced. Carroll discusses plans to install a pipeline that will take oil and gas from the well site to the production facilities.
