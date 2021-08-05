U.S. markets closed

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 to Positively Impact Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mosquito repellent market is set to grow by USD 3.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mosquito Repellent Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43156

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the mosquito repellent market in the household products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Mosquito Repellent Market size

  • Mosquito Repellent Market trends

  • Mosquito Repellent Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for natural organic repellents is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, competition from professional household insecticide services may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mosquito repellent market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mosquito repellent market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mosquito repellent market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mosquito repellent market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mosquito repellent market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Self-applicable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Coghlan's Ltd.

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Enesis Group

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

  • Murphy's Naturals Inc.

  • Pascoe's Pty Ltd.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosquito-repellent-market-2021-2025--covid-19-to-positively-impact-growth--technavio-301348849.html

SOURCE Technavio

