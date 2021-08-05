Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 to Positively Impact Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mosquito repellent market is set to grow by USD 3.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mosquito Repellent Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the mosquito repellent market in the household products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mosquito Repellent Market size

Mosquito Repellent Market trends

Mosquito Repellent Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for natural organic repellents is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, competition from professional household insecticide services may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mosquito repellent market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Mosquito Repellent Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mosquito repellent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mosquito repellent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mosquito repellent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mosquito repellent market vendors

