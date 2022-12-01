U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Mosquito repellent market to grow by USD 4,016.31 million: Market segmentation by distribution channel, product, and geography - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mosquito repellent market is projected to grow by USD 4,016.31 million at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2023-2027
Mosquito repellent market: Vendor analysis

The global mosquito repellent market is fragmented and competitive, with the presence of various domestic and international vendors. Hence, manufacturers are launching innovative products. In addition, celebrity endorsement is one of the key techniques used by manufacturers to market their products. The competition in the global mosquito repellent market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with several product launches, price wars, and partnerships by key companies.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Key offerings of major vendors

  • Coghlans Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as mosquito coils.

  • Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as Odomos.

  • Enesis Group: The company offers mosquito repellent through Soffell brand.

  • Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as mosquito coils, smokeless MAT with electric mosquito destroyer, and aerosol insecticides.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample report.

Mosquito repellent market: Segmentation analysis

  • By distribution channel

  • By geography

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

  • What is the size of the global mosquito repellent market?

  • What will be the size of the global mosquito repellent market in 2027?

  • What factors affect competition in the global mosquito repellent market?

  • How has the market performed in the last five years?

  • What are the key segments of the global mosquito repellent market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The mosquito repellent market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Analyze your competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the mosquito repellent market report and grow your profit margins with us! Buy the report.

Related reports:

Mosquito repellents and care market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers mosquito repellents and care market segmentation by product (self-applicable and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Insect repellent market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers insect repellent market segmentation by product (vaporizers, sprays, cream and oils, coils, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Mosquito Repellent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,016.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mosquito repellent market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Self-applicable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Coghlans Ltd.

  • 12.4 Dabur India Ltd.

  • 12.5 Enesis Group

  • 12.6 Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd.

  • 12.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Goodluck Syndicate

  • 12.9 Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.11 Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Jyothy Labs Ltd

  • 12.13 Kalpana Naturals

  • 12.14 Murphys Naturals Inc.

  • 12.15 Pascoes Pty Ltd.

  • 12.16 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 12.17 Sarex Chemicals

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosquito-repellent-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-016-31-million-market-segmentation-by-distribution-channel-product-and-geography---technavio-301690399.html

SOURCE Technavio

