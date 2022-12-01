Mosquito repellent market to grow by USD 4,016.31 million: Market segmentation by distribution channel, product, and geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mosquito repellent market is projected to grow by USD 4,016.31 million at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report
Mosquito repellent market: Vendor analysis
The global mosquito repellent market is fragmented and competitive, with the presence of various domestic and international vendors. Hence, manufacturers are launching innovative products. In addition, celebrity endorsement is one of the key techniques used by manufacturers to market their products. The competition in the global mosquito repellent market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with several product launches, price wars, and partnerships by key companies.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Key offerings of major vendors
Coghlans Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as mosquito coils.
Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as Odomos.
Enesis Group: The company offers mosquito repellent through Soffell brand.
Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd.: The company offers mosquito repellent such as mosquito coils, smokeless MAT with electric mosquito destroyer, and aerosol insecticides.
Mosquito repellent market: Segmentation analysis
By distribution channel
By geography
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
What is the size of the global mosquito repellent market?
What will be the size of the global mosquito repellent market in 2027?
What factors affect competition in the global mosquito repellent market?
How has the market performed in the last five years?
What are the key segments of the global mosquito repellent market?
The mosquito repellent market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
Mosquito Repellent Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,016.31 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.3
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
