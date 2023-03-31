U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Mosquito Repellent Market Size to Reach USD 9.30 Billion by 2029 | At 5.23% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in mosquito repellent market are 3M (U.S.), Coghlan’s Ltd. (Canada), Dabur (India), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Homs LLC (U.S.), New Avon LLC. (U.S.), PIC Corporation (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.), S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mosquito repellent market size was valued at USD 6.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 6.51 billion in 2022 to USD 9.30 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. The rising temperature on the earth due to growing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has contributed to a rise in the mosquito population. This has elevated the need for products to repel mosquitoes, thus driving market augmentation. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Mosquito Repellent Market, 2022-2029.”

Limited Availability of Labor and Raw Materials Hindered Market Expansion Amid the Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 globally and the rising number of cases in several countries prompted governments to impose stringent nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms. Manufacturing facilities were closed and supply chains were disrupted severely. The limited availability of raw materials and labor hindered the mosquito repellent market growth. The closure of shops and megastores in various countries reduced the sales of home care products in 2020. Despite these challenges, product sales from online channels were booming amid the pandemic. Also, travel restrictions imposed amid the pandemic generated growth opportunities for domestic players in the domain.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mosquito-repellent-market-104417

Mosquito Repellent Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.23%

2029 Value Projection

USD 9.30 billion

Base Year

2021

Mosquito Repellent Market Size in 2021

USD 6.23 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

214

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Mosquito Repellent Market Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Insect Repellents to Favor Market Expansion

Unsuitable Environmental Conditions to Augment Mosquito Repellent Demand

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the mosquito repellent market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Coghlan’s Ltd. (Canada)

  • Dabur (India)

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India)

  • Homs LLC (U.S.)

  • New Avon LLC. (U.S.)

  • PIC Corporation (U.S.)

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

  • S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Occurrence of Insect-Borne Diseases to Propel Product Demand

Growing incidences of insect-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria, will propel product demand, thus driving market growth. The number of dengue and malaria cases and deaths recorded are very high in rural and semi-urban areas. According to a report published by the World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cases of malaria were reported in 2020. This will propel product demand and market augmentation in the coming years.

On the other hand, skin reactions, such as swelling, rashes, eye irritation, and itching, associated with the use pf mosquito repellents will act as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mosquito-repellent-market-104417

Segments:

Effective Actions of Coils as Compared to Other Alternatives to Drive Segment Expansion

Based on product type, the market is split into coil, spray, cream and oil, vaporizers, and others. Among these, the coil segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Mosquito coils provide immediate action to the surrounding and are also widely available in all places. This, in turn, propels the demand for coils contributing to segment growth.

Chemically Derived Repellents Segment to Lead Backed by their Efficiency 

As per raw material, the market is bifurcated into plant-based repellents and chemically derived repellents. Among these, the chemically derived repellents segment held the largest mosquito repellent market share in 2021. Chemically derived mosquito repellents are the most effective solutions when dealing with mosquitoes. They provide an immediate cure as they are made of concentrated chemicals.

Availability of a Range of Products Propels the Demand for the Supermarkets Segment

According to the distribution channel, the market is segregated into retail stores, supermarkets, online, and others. Among these, the supermarket's segment captured a significant share of the global market in 2021. Supermarkets offer a wide variety of products to consumers, which lets the customers verify the products and select from a range of product portfolio before purchasing.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Benefits of Mosquito Repellents

Asia Pacific held majority of the market share in 2021, owing to growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of the product. The launch of new product variants and increasing consumer acceptance for these products will aid regional market augmentation. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the pros of using the product among slum dwellers will contribute to market augmentation in this region.

North America is projected to record significant growth in the forthcoming years backed by increased production volume of product and growing research & development activities by leading companies and governments. Thus, the surging demand for mosquito repellents and its availability will drive regional market expansion.

The South America market is slated to grow rapidly over the analysis timeframe stoked by the rise in insect borne diseases in the region due to changing weather conditions. Additionally, the construction of hypermarkets and supermarkets is also attracting consumers to buy insect repellent products of different types and contributing to regional market escalation.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Leading Players to Elevate Market Augmentation

Industry leaders often make tactical decisions such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. One such move is the launch of new products to expand product portfolio and meet ever-increasing consumer requirements. For instance, in August 2020, Bodyguard introduced a natural insect repellent cream that is DEET-free and 100% plant-based. Neem and aloe vera are added to the lotion to provide hydration along with protecting against mosquitoes.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/mosquito-repellent-market-104417

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent Market

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments

    • Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Global Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Coil

      • Spray

      • Cream and Oil

      • Vaporizers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Raw Material

      • Plant-Based Repellents

      • Chemically Derived Repellents

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Retail Stores

      • Supermarkets

      • Online

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

  • June 2022: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC partnered with Amazon to enhance channel optimization, brand protection, advertising, and resolve supply chain issues. The company has also signed Amazon’s Climate Pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years before the global deadline.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/mosquito-repellent-market-104417

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Skincare Market Size to Hit $145.82 Billion by 2028 | At 5.52% CAGR

Soap Market Size to Reach USD 55.29 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.0%

Luxury Hotel Market Size to Hit $238.49 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 10.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs 


