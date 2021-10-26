U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Mosquito-Repellent Paints Market Size to Reach $544.7 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos and surge in global warming and emission of greenhouse gases drive the global mosquito-repellent paints market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for eco-friendly products increased and presented opportunities for the mosquito-repellent paints market.

Portland,OR, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mosquito-repellent paints market generated $283.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $544.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos and surge in global warming and emission of greenhouse gases drive the global mosquito-repellent paints market. However, fatal effects of toxic and chemical substances hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid innovations and huge investments of the manufacturers toward development of herbal and plant-based mosquito paints create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (274 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14101

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • During the pandemic, the demand for eco-friendly products increased and presented opportunities for the mosquito-repellent paints market. However, manufacturing activities have been hindered due to lockdown measures, disruptions in the supply chain, and lack of sufficient workforce.

  • Sales channels such as specialty stores and franchise stores were closed due to lockdown restrictions. However, the awareness regarding online sales channels created a positive impact on the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mosquito-repellent paints market based on sales channel, application, end use, and region.

Based on sales channel, the third party online channel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the company owned online channel segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14101?reqfor=covid

Based on end use, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share of the global mosquito-repellent paints market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global mosquito-repellent paints market analyzed in the research include Adapta Powder Paints, Basco Paints, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., Crown Paints, Corion Innovative Paints Srl, Kansai Paints, Dulux Paints, Paints and Coatings Manufacturer Nigeria Limited, Nippon Paint, and Pro-Painting.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mosquito-repellent-paints-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


