Mosquito-Repellent Paints Market Size to Reach $544.7 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Increase in awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos and surge in global warming and emission of greenhouse gases drive the global mosquito-repellent paints market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for eco-friendly products increased and presented opportunities for the mosquito-repellent paints market.

Portland,OR, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mosquito-repellent paints market generated $283.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $544.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos and surge in global warming and emission of greenhouse gases drive the global mosquito-repellent paints market. However, fatal effects of toxic and chemical substances hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid innovations and huge investments of the manufacturers toward development of herbal and plant-based mosquito paints create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the pandemic, the demand for eco-friendly products increased and presented opportunities for the mosquito-repellent paints market. However, manufacturing activities have been hindered due to lockdown measures, disruptions in the supply chain, and lack of sufficient workforce.

Sales channels such as specialty stores and franchise stores were closed due to lockdown restrictions. However, the awareness regarding online sales channels created a positive impact on the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mosquito-repellent paints market based on sales channel, application, end use, and region.

Based on sales channel, the third party online channel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the company owned online channel segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share of the global mosquito-repellent paints market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global mosquito-repellent paints market analyzed in the research include Adapta Powder Paints, Basco Paints, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., Crown Paints, Corion Innovative Paints Srl, Kansai Paints, Dulux Paints, Paints and Coatings Manufacturer Nigeria Limited, Nippon Paint, and Pro-Painting.

