U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.97
    +3.42 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,054.50
    +107.51 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.90
    +2.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.47
    -17.37 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.50
    +1.74 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1360
    -0.0700 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8750
    +0.7470 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,057.18
    -833.44 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.03
    -6.64 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.65
    +18.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Moss Adams Adds Mengali Accountancy, Inc.

·3 min read

Firm expands outsourced accounting services practice

SEATTLE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams LLP, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced that it has agreed to combine with Mengali Accountancy, Inc., a well-regarded boutique consulting firm specializing in the real estate industry located in downtown Healdsburg, Calif. Effective Aug. 1, 2022, the Mengali team, including Renee Mengali, its namesake founder, as well as principals Debbie Warren and Keith Hollander, will join Moss Adams.

Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams)
Moss Adams logo. Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. (PRNewsfoto/Moss Adams)

"I take great pride in strategically aligning with Moss Adams since we've worked together for many years, and we mutually respect one another. It's an easy choice and transition for us," said Renee Mengali, president of Mengali Accountancy, Inc. "We value the new growth opportunities on the horizon for our team, knowing that through this combination with Moss Adams, we will have an array of broader consulting services to offer our clients."

The combination is a natural progression to an established business relationship built over the past 10 years between the two firms. Both teams are similar in their technology-focused mindset, people-first culture, and caliber of talent, including parallel experience with outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services for a variety of national real estate clients. For the past 19 years, Mengali has built a strong referral network and is a streamlined tech-driven firm that has primarily helped small businesses, real estate funds, joint ventures and syndicators, and individuals capitalize on their resources by using outsourced accounting services. Mengali has a particular expertise in serving clients in the real estate industry.

"We are beyond pleased that Renee and her team will be joining us at Moss Adams," said Mark Steranka, consulting managing partner at Moss Adams. "Mengali has been providing an exceptional client experience for their outsourced accounting services, and they took steps early on to invest resources for streamlining processes to meet their clients' needs. That shared philosophy is one we both take seriously, and we're looking forward to building a more robust consulting team together."

"Fundamentally, this alignment is a natural fit. We both value our talented employees and prioritize our clients' needs. Moss Adams has really seen substantial demand for outsourced services across a variety of industry sectors," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO, Moss Adams. "This combination strengthens our footprint in meeting client needs with a more robust service platform to accommodate growth; plus, we're bringing onboard a sought-after and trusted team."

The Mengali team will join the existing outsourced accounting practice at Moss Adams, with plans to grow its service offering across a variety of industry sectors.

About Moss Adams LLP

With more than 3,800 professionals across 30-plus locations in the West and beyond, Moss Adams provides the world's most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services to help clients embrace emerging opportunity. For more information, visit www.mossadams.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moss-adams-adds-mengali-accountancy-inc-301577406.html

SOURCE Moss Adams

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go Acc

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Tesla lays off about 200 workers in its autopilot division: report

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said in early June that company needs to cut about 10 per cent of jobs

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Is This Small Digital Advertising Stock Primed to Take Off?

    This company has gone largely unnoticed, but its terrific results and innovation could soon propel the stock higher.

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • OPEC, Allies Struggle to Meet Oil Production Targets

    As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann is stepping down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Pinterest as the company announces its CEO will be stepping down.&nbsp;

  • FTC Accuses Walmart of Letting Scammers Use Its Money-Transfer Services

    The Federal Trade Commission sued Walmart on Tuesday alleging the retailer allowed its money-transfer services to facilitate fraud. Walmart called the suit “factually misguided.”

  • Walgreens scraps plans to sell British drugstore chain Boots

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Walgreens’ decision to retain ownership of its British drugstore chain Boots.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.