U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,320.82
    -37.31 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,421.93
    -259.86 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,559.79
    -105.28 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.68
    -21.17 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2880
    -0.0330 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8240
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,799.59
    -1,276.05 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.12
    -19.49 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.66
    -120.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,118.03
    -248.92 (-0.88%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk'

Michele Schneider joins Jared Blikre to talk momentum trades and advanced charting on Wed, 7/14 at 2PM EDT

'Moss: Book II' continues the story of Quill on PSVR

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sony hasn't forgotten about one of the PSVR's hidden gems. During its State of Play showcase on Thursday, the company shared the trailer for Moss: Book II. It's the sequel to Polyarc's excellent 2018 Moss, which featured a cute mouse named Quill as its heroine. 

The trailer sets the stage for the story that will unfold. After successfully rescuing her uncle in the first game, Quill now finds herself the target of a winged tyrant. As in the original, you'll have a physical presence in the game thanks to a ghostly figure that can interact with Quill and her environment. With Book II, Polyarc promises they'll be new weapons and abilities for players to discover and that those tools will create new ways for players to explore the world the studio has crafted.    

Moss: Book II does not currently have a release date, but Polyarc promised to share more information about the game in the coming months. 

Recommended Stories