MOSS Grows Sustainable Product Portfolio with Innovative Ocean Plastic-based Fabric Solution

·2 min read

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss continues to grow their sustainable product line with the addition of SustainaTex Ocean, a fabric blend produced from upcycled marine plastic, post-consumer waste and recycled polyester. Dedicated to driving change through sustainable solutions, Moss joined the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, a community that works with ocean clean-up programs worldwide to transform recovered marine litter into Upcycled Marine Plastic.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8930251-moss-grows-sustainable-product-portfolio-sustainatex-ocean/

Innovative plastic-based fabric meets the demand for sustainable branding solutions.

Moss President and CEO Jason Popp said, "Moss is exclusively launching a fully sustainable SEG graphic with reclaimed ocean plastic, as part of our alliance with the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE. SustainaTex Ocean contains SEAQUAL® YARN, which is made from both marine plastic and post-consumer waste from land sources: ultimately creating a graphic with 100% recycled content. Also, going forward in Europe and the US, we are only shipping in bags made from 100% recycled content that are fully recyclable."

Moss's in-house talent and strategic supply chain relationships allows them to set a new industry standard in sustainability. Graphics produced on the SustainaTex Ocean Textile will be the most sustainable synthetics in the industry as they combine PVC-Free Gasket, post-consumer plastic, Upcycled Marine Plastic, and OEKO-TEX compliant dye sublimation inks.

"Partnering with Moss has allowed us to match our water-based, odorless inks and our 1-Step-Printing process with materials that are equally aware of their impact on the environment," said Andrea Riccardi, Head of Product Management, Durst Group. "Our ability to work with the Moss team at their Graphic Imaging Center of Innovation has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge sustainable solutions. "

"In choosing SustainaTex Ocean, you are helping improve our environment," said Popp. "We now offer a sustainable graphic solution that provides the same level of impactful branding, and at the same time, contributes to plastic clean-up. For every square foot of material in SustainaTex Ocean, an equivalent of 2.26 (16.9 Oz) plastic bottles are being saved from oceans and landfills. I'm certain our customers will find comfort in knowing that."

SustainaTex Ocean graphics are now available in Europe and the USA. To learn more about SustainaTex Ocean click here.

About Moss

Moss partners with brands around the world to tell their story through compelling experiences. Across three continents, we continue to sustainably blend materials, technology and technique for these brand presentation endeavors. Through global sourcing, fabrication, printing and technical design, Moss is a proven partner for every brand presentation possibility. Follow Moss on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram

Media Contact:
Anthony Roach
aroach@mossinc.com
847.208.0317

Same design quality as traditional SEG graphics. More powerful brand perception.
Reduces overall environmental impact. SustainaTex Ocean will only ship in bags made from 100% recycled content.
Moss_Logo_Vertical_01_Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moss-grows-sustainable-product-portfolio-with-innovative-ocean-plastic-based-fabric-solution-301348444.html

SOURCE Moss

