Amazon Fire tablets are down to record-low prices right now

Amazon's Fire tablets make great portable, secondary devices, or primary devices for the kids in your life. They're already pretty affordable — that's one of the best things about them — but Black Friday has knocked their prices down even more. Most Fire tablets are on sale right now, including the primary three in the lineup: the Fire 7 is down to $35, while the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 are on sale for $45 and $75, respectively. These deals are all the same or better than those we saw during Prime Day back in June — but now you don't have to be a Prime subscriber to get the discounts.

Out of the three, the Fire HD 8 will suit most people well. We gave it a score of 81 due in part to its refined design, long battery life and new USB-C charging port. It runs on a quad-core 2.0GHz processor and has up to 64GB of onboard storage, but you can expand it to up to 1TB with a microSD card. It's a handy device to use on the couch or on the go when you want a larger screen to online shop, check email and even video chat with friends and family. It also may be a better option than a Kindle if you read a lot of graphic novels and manga since it has a full-color 1,280 x 800 display.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, the Fire HD 10 gives you a number of extra perks. Key among them are a larger, 1,920 x 1,200 display, an octa-core 2.0GHz processor, an extra gigabyte of RAM and an improved rear camera. Those planning on primarily streaming TV shows and movies with the tablet should opt for the bigger HD 10, along with those who don't want to sacrifice speed and performance even when getting an affordable slab.

Fire tablets make good kids devices since they have a bunch of parental controls and they cost significantly less than that expensive slab you may have just bought for yourself. You could opt to simply buy one of the above devices for your child, or you can get one of Amazon's Kids Edition bundles which pair the tablets with a kid-friendly case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. All of the Kids devices are on sale right now, too: the Fire 7 Kids Pro is down to $60 while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has been discounted to $70 and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is on sale for $120.

Amazon Kids+ is one of the key benefits to these bundles. The service gives your child access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, audiobooks and more that are age appropriate directly on the tablet. It's essentially a whole ton of content that parents don't have to screen beforehand to know if it's kid-friendly. Just make sure to keep an eye on your subscription because it will renew for the full $3-per-month price after one year. Also, the Kids Pro tablets come with a special digital store in which kids can request apps to download with parental approval. Overall, they're good, affordable options if your child has been bugging you for a tablet and you'd rather get one that you have a bit of extra control over.

