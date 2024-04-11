Most Americans Are $1.37 Million Behind on Retirement Savings Goals, Survey Finds

©Shutterstock.com

Many Americans have lofty retirement savings goals.

The average American now believes they will need $1.46 million to retire comfortably — but their actual savings are falling far short, a new Northwestern Mutual study found. According to the study, the average American has $88,400 currently saved for retirement. This means they are a whopping $1.37 million short of their goal.

Check Out: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

Here’s a look at why this gap exists — and what can be done to narrow it.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

The Gap Between Retirement Expectations and Reality Is Widening

The amount Americans believe they will need to save to retire comfortably is increasing, while their level of savings is declining, the survey found. In 2023, the average American believed they would need $1.27 million to retire comfortably and had $89,300 saved, making the gap between expectation and reality $1.18 million.

This year, as the amount Americans think they will need to retire comfortably has increased and the amount they have saved has decreased, that gap has grown to $1.37 million for the average person.

“Americans, including my clients, have goals for retirement that are higher than in years past,” said Chad Armstrong, private wealth advisor at Northwestern Mutual. “Many factors play into it, including longer lifespans and uncertainty around the future of Social Security and pensions.”

Read Next: I’m a Retirement Expert: These 8 Countries Are Better for Retirement Than America

Can Americans Catch Up To Their Lofty Retirement Savings Goals?

While $1.37 million is a very large gap to fill, Armstrong believes that many Americans can achieve their retirement goals with discipline and planning.

“It’s more important than ever for Americans to plan comprehensively and begin saving — and to do both with intention,” he said. “The challenge I’ve run into is clients feeling like they can pull from their 401(k) like an ATM, which has an impact on their retirement savings.”

Story continues

On a positive note, Armstrong said that Americans are beginning to plan for retirement earlier than ever. Many Gen Zers have already started saving for retirement, and members of this generation have an average of $22,800 currently saved for retirement.

“The research shows us Gen Zers are starting to save at 22, ” Armstrong said, “earlier than Americans ever have before and 15 years before boomers say they’ve started.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Americans Are $1.37 Million Behind on Retirement Savings Goals, Survey Finds