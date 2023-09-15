Most Americans don't trust companies to use AI responsibly, study finds

The consulting firm conducted 1,014 phone interviews with US workers. Getty Images

An August Gallup survey asked people if they trusted businesses to use AI responsibly. The majority, 79%, said either "not much" or "not at all."

The consulting firm conducted 1,014 phone interviews with US workers over the age of 18 across different levels of employment to compile the results.

Only 21% of respondents said they trusted businesses with AI "a lot" or "some."

Researchers also found that trust was consistently low across subgroups of the population, including when broken down by age, gender, and race.

CEOs have been keen to show they are on top of generative AI trends since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, but worker anxiety around the new tech has been high. Several companies have already moved to incorporate the tech into their workflows to boost productivity or, in some cases, cut headcount.

The generative AI wave has been seen as a threat to jobs after some CEOs praised the tech for its potential to replace workers. AI-powered products have improved quickly in the last year and can be used to produce impressive lines of code and prose, as well as hold convincingly natural conversations with humans.

Gallup researchers found that 22% of respondents were worried technology would make their jobs obsolete. This represented a rise of seven percentage points compared with 2021's findings.

The researchers said the rapid development of generative AI technology "may be changing the stereotype of what computers can do in the workplace."

