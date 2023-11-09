What are the most common Powerball numbers? New study tracks results since 2015

A new study from a gambling site crunched the numbers on Powerball to determine the numbers that come up most frequently and those that might be overdue in a drawing.

According to CSGO Luck's data, since 2015, the number 61 has been drawn 90 times in Powerball, making it the luckiest number. Following 61, 32 have been drawn 89 times, and 63 have been drawn 88 times.

Based on the available data, the top 10 numbers drawn, in order, are:

61

32

63

21

36

69

23

64

39

37

CSGO says players should avoid the notoriously unlucky number 13, which has been drawn only 51 times in 8 years.

The bottom 10, unluckiest numbers with the fewest frequency are:

13

49

34

29

26

5

51

60

4

43

"It's not surprising that so many people take their chances with participating in Powerball looking at the huge jackpots," Rebecca Devlin-McGurk, a CSGO spokesperson, said. "While it is impossible to predict what the numbers of each draw will be, it is interesting to see a recurrence of certain numbers over the years."

The study also revealed the number that is most overdue to be drawn: 56 has not been drawn in the Powerball lottery since May 27.

Powerball numbers you need to know: Commonly drawn numbers could help you win

Strategies most players use for Powerball that don't work

Many players have their own strategy of what numbers to play for Powerball. There are better strategies than using significant dates like birthdays or anniversaries to choose your Powerball numbers. CSGO suggests diversifying your number choices for a better chance at winning.

Another popular strategy has been using auto-generated Quick Pick. Quick Pick is a lottery option where the terminal chooses your numbers for you. It's popular because it's easy and used by many past lottery winners. However, there's no advantage to using Quick Pick over randomly selecting your numbers.

Many players adopt a common technique of selecting the same numbers for each lottery draw. They tend to believe that using a specific sequence of numbers increases their chances of winning the Powerball jackpot. However, you could use the same combination of numbers for every draw, and you may never win a single penny.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Nov 8, at 11:00 pm, is $196 million.

Recent Powerball: Powerball winning numbers for Nov. 6: Jackpot now at $196 million

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $196 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

