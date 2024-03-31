These Are the Most Coveted Cars in Every State: Can You Afford Them?
While for some people, a car is just a vehicle to get you from place to place, for others, a car is more than that — everything from a status symbol to enjoying the specific features that a particular brand offers.
Either way, people get very attached to the kind of car they drive. To find out which cars are the most popular in every state — and how much it costs to purchase them — GOBankingRates researched the five most-sold cars sold in each state, as sourced from Edmunds’ Most Popular Cars in America. Certain brands recurred over and over across the nation, such as Chevrolet, Ford, Tesla and Toyota.
The MSRP for each car was sourced from Kelley Blue Book. GOBankingRates then calculated a 7.18% interest rate and 68-month average new loan term from Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Finance Market to determine the monthly car payment and interest amount.
Alabama: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Alaska: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Arizona: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,671
Arkansas: GMC Sierra
MSRP: $43,400
20% down: $8,680
Loan amount: $35,036
Monthly payment: $629
Total paid (including interest): $51,429
California: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
Pictured: Tesla Model 3
Colorado: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
Connecticut: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
Delaware: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Florida: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Georgia: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Hawaii: Toyota Tacoma
MSRP: $33,700
20% down: $6,740
Loan amount: $33,360
Monthly payment: $599
Total paid (including interest): $47,444
Idaho: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Illinois: Honda CR-V
MSRP: $29,500
20% down: $5,900
Loan amount: $27,548
Monthly payment: $494
Total paid (including interest): $39,512
Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Iowa: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Kansas: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Kentucky: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Louisiana: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Maine: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Maverick
Maryland: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
Michigan: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Minnesota: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Mississippi: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Missouri: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Maverick
Montana: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Expedition
Nebraska: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Nevada: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
New Hampshire: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $27,575
20% down: $5,515
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $51,246
New Jersey: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
New Mexico: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $27,575
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
New York: Honda CR-V
MSRP: $29,500
20% down: $5,900
Loan amount: $27,548
Monthly payment: $494
Total paid (including interest): $39,512
North Carolina: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
North Dakota: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Ohio: Honda CR-V
MSRP: $29,500
20% down: $5,900
Loan amount: $27,548
Monthly payment: $494
Total paid (including interest): $39,512
Oklahoma: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Oregon: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
Pennsylvania: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
Rhode Island: Toyota RAV4
MSRP: $28,675
20% down: $5,735
Loan amount: $28,328
Monthly payment: $508
Total paid (including interest): $40,299
South Carolina: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
South Dakota: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Tennessee: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Bronco
Texas: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Utah: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan Amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Ranger
Vermont: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Pictured: Ford Ranger
Virginia: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
Washington: Tesla Model Y
MSRP: $43,990
20% down: $8,798
Loan amount: $40,504
Monthly payment: $727
Total paid (including interest): $58,218
Pictured: Tesla Model S
West Virginia: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Wisconsin: Chevrolet Silverado
MSRP: $42,500
20% down: $8,500
Loan amount: $34,396
Monthly payment: $617
Total paid (including interest): $50,468
Wyoming: Ford F-Series
MSRP: $43,515
20% down: $8,703
Loan amount: $37,480
Monthly payment: $673
Total paid (including interest): $54,434
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the most popular car and how much it costs to buy that car. GOBankingRates started by finding the five most sold cars sold in each state, as sourced from Edmunds’ Most Popular Cars in America. For each car on the list, the MSRP was sourced from Kelley Blue Book. Using Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Finance Market, a 7.18% interest rate and 68-month average new loan term was assumed when calculating the monthly car payment. The monthly car loan payment is calculated using Navy Federal’s Car Loan Calculator and assuming the rates from Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Market. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 28, 2024.
