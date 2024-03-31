These Are the Most Coveted Cars in Every State: Can You Afford Them?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While for some people, a car is just a vehicle to get you from place to place, for others, a car is more than that — everything from a status symbol to enjoying the specific features that a particular brand offers.

Either way, people get very attached to the kind of car they drive. To find out which cars are the most popular in every state — and how much it costs to purchase them — GOBankingRates researched the five most-sold cars sold in each state, as sourced from Edmunds’ Most Popular Cars in America. Certain brands recurred over and over across the nation, such as Chevrolet, Ford, Tesla and Toyota.

The MSRP for each car was sourced from Kelley Blue Book. GOBankingRates then calculated a 7.18% interest rate and 68-month average new loan term from Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Finance Market to determine the monthly car payment and interest amount.

Alabama: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Chevrolet

Alaska: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Arizona: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,671

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Arkansas: GMC Sierra

MSRP : $43,400

20% down : $8,680

Loan amount : $35,036

Monthly payment : $629

Total paid (including interest): $51,429

California: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

Pictured: Tesla Model 3

©Tesla

Colorado: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. / Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Connecticut: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

Delaware: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Ford

Florida: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Georgia: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Toyota

Hawaii: Toyota Tacoma

MSRP : $33,700

20% down : $6,740

Loan amount : $33,360

Monthly payment : $599

Total paid (including interest): $47,444

2016 The Ford Motor Company / 2016 The Ford Motor Company

Idaho: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

2015 Honda North America / 2015 Honda North America

Illinois: Honda CR-V

MSRP : $29,500

20% down : $5,900

Loan amount : $27,548

Monthly payment : $494

Total paid (including interest): $39,512

©Chevrolet

Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

©Mueller/Chevrolet

Iowa: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

Kansas: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Mueller / Chevrolet

Kentucky: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

©Ford

Louisiana: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Maine: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Maverick

Matt Henry / Unsplash

Maryland: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

©Toyota

Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

©Ford

Michigan: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Chevrolet

Minnesota: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

EHStock / Getty Images

Mississippi: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Ford

Missouri: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Maverick

©The Ford Motor Company

Montana: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Expedition

Mueller / Chevrolet

Nebraska: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

Mark Reinstein / iStock.com

Nevada: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

©Ford

New Hampshire: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $27,575

20% down : $5,515

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $51,246

©Tesla

New Jersey: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $27,575

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

New York: Honda CR-V

MSRP : $29,500

20% down : $5,900

Loan amount : $27,548

Monthly payment : $494

Total paid (including interest): $39,512

©Toyota

North Carolina: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

©Chevrolet

North Dakota: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

2015 Honda North America / 2015 Honda North America

Ohio: Honda CR-V

MSRP : $29,500

20% down : $5,900

Loan amount : $27,548

Monthly payment : $494

Total paid (including interest): $39,512

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Oklahoma: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Toyota

Oregon: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

©Toyota

Pennsylvania: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

©Toyota

Rhode Island: Toyota RAV4

MSRP : $28,675

20% down : $5,735

Loan amount : $28,328

Monthly payment : $508

Total paid (including interest): $40,299

©Ford

South Carolina: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

South Dakota: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

©Ford

Tennessee: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Bronco

©Ford

Texas: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Tramino / Getty Images

Utah: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan Amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Ranger

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock / Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Vermont: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Pictured: Ford Ranger

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Virginia: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

©Tesla

Washington: Tesla Model Y

MSRP : $43,990

20% down : $8,798

Loan amount : $40,504

Monthly payment : $727

Total paid (including interest): $58,218

Pictured: Tesla Model S

©Chevrolet

West Virginia: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin: Chevrolet Silverado

MSRP : $42,500

20% down : $8,500

Loan amount : $34,396

Monthly payment : $617

Total paid (including interest): $50,468

fredrocko / Getty Images

Wyoming: Ford F-Series

MSRP : $43,515

20% down : $8,703

Loan amount : $37,480

Monthly payment : $673

Total paid (including interest): $54,434

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the most popular car and how much it costs to buy that car. GOBankingRates started by finding the five most sold cars sold in each state, as sourced from Edmunds’ Most Popular Cars in America. For each car on the list, the MSRP was sourced from Kelley Blue Book. Using Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Finance Market, a 7.18% interest rate and 68-month average new loan term was assumed when calculating the monthly car payment. The monthly car loan payment is calculated using Navy Federal’s Car Loan Calculator and assuming the rates from Experian’s 2023 State of the Automotive Market. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 28, 2024.

