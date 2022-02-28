U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.84
    -37.81 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,667.17
    -391.58 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,627.80
    -66.83 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.87
    -12.06 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.98
    +3.39 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.00
    +30.40 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.55 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1226
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2470
    -0.3130 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,346.11
    +465.52 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.73
    +31.99 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.47
    -95.99 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

In the most critical time of year for Oracle contract negotiations, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers reviews of proposed deals

Software Licensing Consultants
·1 min read
Software Licensing Consultants
Software Licensing Consultants

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Licensing Consultants (SLC), the original Oracle licensing consulting firm, announced today that through May 31, 2022, the firm is offering no-obligation reviews of deals for new and existing Oracle clients working to negotiate their contracts.

“May is the end of Oracle’s fiscal year and about half of their annual business happens in the homestretch we’re now entering,” said SLC CEO Ed Ramirez. “The company’s notorious negotiation tactics can add to the pressure. If your company has a licensing deal, renewal or audit settlement on the table, don’t let Oracle push you into hasty decisions and unnecessary expense. SLC is the master at Oracle negotiations and we help navigate companies to better deals.”

To support companies during this high-stress final push, SLC has a variety of pricing models to fit budgets, including offering its services on a contingency basis and getting paid from the savings secured on behalf of the client, said Vice President of Business Development Evan Boyd.

“We’re a team of former Oracle insiders, so we know exactly how to quickly dig through contracts and identify aggressive savings that others miss,” Boyd said. “Oracle is one of the toughest negotiators around, but we’ve saved clients more than $1 billion in the past 18 years. We’ll help you understand if you’re getting the best possible deal, including benchmarking your potential savings, so it’s worth having us take a closer look with you.”

For more information about Software Licensing Consultants, please visit www.SLC.us.com.

About SLC (Software Licensing Consultants)
Founded in 2004 by former Oracle executives, SLC is the leading advisory on all-things Oracle, including contract and audit negotiations, licensing policies, maintenance and ULA certification. SLC is the original Oracle licensing firm and has helped thousands of clients save more than $1 billion.

Contact:
Evan Boyd
evan@SLC.us.com
(925) 961-9741 ext. 27


Recommended Stories

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Teladoc stock jumps after teaming up with Amazon Alexa

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. shot up 12.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of tele-healthcare services said it has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. Alexa on voice-activated virtual care services. The service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Amazon shares slipped 0.8% ahead of the open. Teladoc customers can say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor" to an Echo device and customers will then get a call back on their Echo device

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Russia Retaliates to Flight Ban, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned airlines from 36 countries from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states, ratcheting up the confrontation with nations that have rushed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine Updat

  • Yandex Stock Sinks Before Trading in Russian Search Engine Halted

    Shares of Russian search engine Yandex were poised to continue their precipitous decline on Monday as Western economies tightened sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading of Yandex (ticker: YNDX ) stock was halted on the Nasdaq on Monday, citing news pending. Before the halt, the shares were down 21% to $14.90 in premarket trading.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January fo

  • These are the most important S&P 500 and Nasdaq levels to watch right now, says this strategist

    A tense day looms for Wall Street as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth day. Our call of the day has some key levels on stocks you should be watching.

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.