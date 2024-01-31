Most Dealers See Repeat Uptick in Treasury Sale Sizes

(Bloomberg) -- Most Wall Street dealers expect the US Treasury to repeat its most recent note and bond auction size increases for the coming quarter.

The Treasury is set on Wednesday to announce auction plans for February to April. Across the board, primary dealers obligated to participate in those auctions see officials following through on guidance for one more round of increases.

Among those 24 Wall Street banks, 18 predict the changes will be identical to those made in November’s announcement, a Bloomberg survey found. That would bring next week’s so-called quarterly refunding sales — including three-, 10- and 30-year securities — up to $121 billion, from $112 billion three months earlier.

They also anticipate the Treasury increasing two-, five- and seven-year note auctions at the same pace as last time. That would push two-, five- and 10-year note sizes to record levels.

The pattern implemented for the November-to-January period consisted of:

Monthly increases of $3 billion in two- and five-year notes, $2 billion in three-year notes and $1 billion in seven-year notes

Increases in new-issue and reopening sizes of $2 billion for 10-year notes and $1 billion for 30-year bonds

No change to 20-year auction sizes

Five dissenting dealers, meanwhile, expect slight tweaks to the pattern. The most common ones include:

Smaller increases to two-, three- and five-year notes (expected by Barclays and UBS)

Smaller increases to 10-year notes (expected by Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays and UBS)

Increases to 20-year bonds (BNP Paribas and Santander)

The dissenting views are, in some cases, rooted in views about how long the Federal Reserve will continue shedding Treasuries at its current pace. Barclays sees risks skewed toward a swifter conclusion to the program, while Santander expects it to continue through this year.

Dealers made their auction-size estimates before the Treasury on Monday published marketable borrowing estimates for the first and second calendar quarters of 2024. The second-quarter estimate of $202 billion was lower than several dealers anticipated, and any change in the Fed’s tactics could further reduce need for borrowing.

Long-dated Treasuries rallied after the estimates, which have the potential to curtail auction-size increases if the trends driving them are sustained.

The following are predictions for auctions of fixed-rate coupon-bearing notes and bonds in February, March and April, in billions of dollars, with most recent sizes in parentheses. Two- to seven-year auctions are monthly new issues, while 10-, 20- and 30-year entries are a new issue with two reopenings. ASL Capital Markets Inc., the 24th primary dealer, didn’t provide forecasts.

Auctions of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, during the quarter consist of a 30-year new issue in February, a 10-year reopening in March and a 5-year new issue in April.

Primary dealers unanimously expect the 10-year reopening to be $16 billion, an increase of $1 billion from the last reopening size. Most also expect the new issues to be larger than the previous ones by $1 billion, but six look for the 30-year to be unchanged at $9 billion, and three expect the five-year to be unchanged at $22 billion.

(Corrects Santander’s forecast for 30-year auction sizes in table of story published Jan. 30.)

