Here are the most expensive homes sold in Duval County for early 2024

Breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views drove 11032 W. Riverport Drive to the top of the list when it sold Jan. 9 for $3.5 million. Situated on about 1.6 acres along the St. Johns River, the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bath home was fully renovated in 2021, including a newly designed outdoor living space.

Classic lines and traditional styles were the stars of the show when it came to Duval County's top home sales in January.

With few exceptions, the spacious homes incorporated plenty of cedar shake and Florida vernacular architecture, with a sprinkling of French Provincial and Mediterranean-inspired looks as well. Built from 1947 to 2017, all were beautifully maintained, with enough modern updates to ensure lasting value. As always, a majority of the top home sales also included stunning ocean or river views.

The leading home on the list was a seven-bedroom Mandarin estate on an expansive riverfront parcel. Sold for $3.5 million on Jan. 9, the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bath home offered its new owners abundant space for entertaining, as well as family living. Renovations over the last three years included ceramic and porcelain tile throughout, a dog-washing station and a sleek, newly outfitted chef's kitchen with high-end appliances.

The following are the top 10 single-family home sales recorded from Jan. 1-31, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of March 1, 2023.

1. 11032 W. Riverport Drive, Jacksonville 32223

Beautifully manicured grounds and a gated, circular driveway provide great curb appeal for this home at 11032 W. Riverport Drive in Mandarin.

Price: $3.5 million

Square feet: 8,275

Per square foot: $423

Neighborhood: Mandarin/Admirals Inlet

Year built: 1992

Acreage: 1.61

Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: Jerzy Lukasik

Seller: Shaquill Griffin

Sale date: Jan. 9

2. 1296 Beach Ave., Atlantic Beach 32233

Just one block from the ocean, this quintessential cedar shake home at 1296 Beach Ave. was built in 1947, with plenty of updates, renovations and remodeling along the way. Sold for $3.1 million on Jan. 19, the 4,576-square-foot home also offers a picturesque poolside guest cottage on the property.

Price: $3.1 million

Square feet: 4,576

Per square foot: $677

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach North/Mandalay

Year built: 1947

Acreage: 0.25

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: David Holme & Amy Dennerlein

Seller: Brian & Holly Lignelli

Sale date: Jan. 19

3. 821 Queens Harbor Blvd., Jacksonville 32225

Soaring ceilings and oversized windows, plus a 1,300-square-foot lanai with saltwater pool were just a few key factors at 821 Queens Harbor Blvd. when it sold Jan. 5 for $2.8 million.

Price: $2.8 million

Square feet: 6,398

Per square foot: $438

Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 2003

Acreage: 0.52

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: JLB Property Associates LLC

Seller: Dennis T. Pinkerton Trust

Sale date: Jan. 5

4. 2515 Spreading Oaks Lane, Jacksonville 32223

One of two Mandarin properties on the list, this spacious brick home at 2515 Spreading Oaks Lane features a lush outdoor living area, as well as a full-house generator, wheelchair lift, cedar-lined custom closets and more. Selling price was $2.7 million on Jan. 19.

Price: $2.7 million

Square feet: 7,095

Per square foot: $381

Neighborhood: Mandarin/Spreading Oaks

Year built: 1993

Acreage: 0.85

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6.5

Buyer: Essa & Merna Khazal

Seller: Joseph L. Chancey, Jr. Trust

Sale date: Jan. 19

5. 2020 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach 32266

Built less than 10 years ago, this home at 2020 Seagate Ave., situated on a 1-acre lot along the Intracoastal Waterway, evokes timeless Lowcountry style. Brick fireplaces inside and out, a metal roof, wrapround porches and other fine details helped it sell Jan. 2 for $2.7 million.

Price: $2.7 mllion.

Square feet: 3,499

Per square foot: $772

Neighborhood: Neptune Beach West

Year built: 2016

Acreage: 0.98

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4

Buyer: Richard & Elizabeth Baker

Seller: Christopher & Erica Luzar

Sale date: Jan. 2

6. 4409 Catheys Club Lane, Jacksonville 32224

This chic contemporary home at 4409 Catheys Club Lane offered views of the 13th fairway at Glen Kernan to its new owners. Sold for $2,675,000 on Jan. 24, the six-bedroom, 6.5-bath home offers unique exterior details, including custom tile, a metal roof, circular pavered driveway and an electric-vehicle charging station.

Price: $2,675,000

Square feet: 6,268

Per square foot: $427

Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club

Year built: 2004

Acreage: 0.75

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 6.5

Buyer: Charles & Jeanne Balawajder

Seller: Eddie & Reem Farah

Sale date: Jan. 24

7. 4170 W. Stacey Road, Jacksonville 32250

Sold on Jan. 5 for $2,250,000, this 3,932-square-foot home at 4170 W. Stacey Road is situated on a half-acre lot with access to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Price: $2,250,000

Square feet: 3,932

Per square foot: $572

Neighborhood: Intracoastal West/Isle of Palms

Year built: 2001

Acreage: 0.52

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Rachel & Javier Garcia

Seller: Jill & Thomas Gaddis

Sale date: Jan. 5

8. 3810 Ponte Vedra Court, Jacksonville Beach 32250 (photo not available)

Price: $1,980,000

Square feet: 2,772

Per square foot: $714

Neighborhood: Jacksonville Beach Southeast/Gates of Ponte Vedra

Year built: 1993

Acreage: 0.19

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Douglas & Susan Lucas

Seller: Catherine Noelani Taylor Revocable Living Trust

Sale date: Jan. 2

9. 1336 E. Charter Court, Jacksonville 32225

Elegant his-and-hers bathrooms were just one appealing feature in this home at 1336 E. Charter Court when it sold for $1.8 million on Jan. 2. The four-bedroom, 5.5-bath Queen's Harbour home also includes a 50-foot private dock, soaring main staircase and luxurious flooring treatments.

Price: $1.8 million

Square feet: 5,461

Per square foot: $330

Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 1998

Acreage: 0.42

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5.5

Buyer: Nathan Scott Ulvi Matthew Revocable Trust

Seller: Brett & Karen Feder

Sale date: Jan. 2

10. 1734 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233 (photo not available)

Price: $1,675,000

Square feet: 2,386

Per square foot: $702

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2017

Acreage: 0.12

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Tyler & Heather Stephens

Seller: Thomas E. Farrell Trust

Sale date: Jan. 31

