Here are the most expensive homes sold in Duval County for early 2024
Classic lines and traditional styles were the stars of the show when it came to Duval County's top home sales in January.
With few exceptions, the spacious homes incorporated plenty of cedar shake and Florida vernacular architecture, with a sprinkling of French Provincial and Mediterranean-inspired looks as well. Built from 1947 to 2017, all were beautifully maintained, with enough modern updates to ensure lasting value. As always, a majority of the top home sales also included stunning ocean or river views.
The leading home on the list was a seven-bedroom Mandarin estate on an expansive riverfront parcel. Sold for $3.5 million on Jan. 9, the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bath home offered its new owners abundant space for entertaining, as well as family living. Renovations over the last three years included ceramic and porcelain tile throughout, a dog-washing station and a sleek, newly outfitted chef's kitchen with high-end appliances.
The following are the top 10 single-family home sales recorded from Jan. 1-31, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of March 1, 2023.
1. 11032 W. Riverport Drive, Jacksonville 32223
Price: $3.5 million
Square feet: 8,275
Per square foot: $423
Neighborhood: Mandarin/Admirals Inlet
Year built: 1992
Acreage: 1.61
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: Jerzy Lukasik
Seller: Shaquill Griffin
Sale date: Jan. 9
2. 1296 Beach Ave., Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $3.1 million
Square feet: 4,576
Per square foot: $677
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach North/Mandalay
Year built: 1947
Acreage: 0.25
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: David Holme & Amy Dennerlein
Seller: Brian & Holly Lignelli
Sale date: Jan. 19
3. 821 Queens Harbor Blvd., Jacksonville 32225
Price: $2.8 million
Square feet: 6,398
Per square foot: $438
Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 2003
Acreage: 0.52
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: JLB Property Associates LLC
Seller: Dennis T. Pinkerton Trust
Sale date: Jan. 5
4. 2515 Spreading Oaks Lane, Jacksonville 32223
Price: $2.7 million
Square feet: 7,095
Per square foot: $381
Neighborhood: Mandarin/Spreading Oaks
Year built: 1993
Acreage: 0.85
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6.5
Buyer: Essa & Merna Khazal
Seller: Joseph L. Chancey, Jr. Trust
Sale date: Jan. 19
5. 2020 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach 32266
Price: $2.7 mllion.
Square feet: 3,499
Per square foot: $772
Neighborhood: Neptune Beach West
Year built: 2016
Acreage: 0.98
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4
Buyer: Richard & Elizabeth Baker
Seller: Christopher & Erica Luzar
Sale date: Jan. 2
6. 4409 Catheys Club Lane, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $2,675,000
Square feet: 6,268
Per square foot: $427
Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club
Year built: 2004
Acreage: 0.75
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6.5
Buyer: Charles & Jeanne Balawajder
Seller: Eddie & Reem Farah
Sale date: Jan. 24
7. 4170 W. Stacey Road, Jacksonville 32250
Price: $2,250,000
Square feet: 3,932
Per square foot: $572
Neighborhood: Intracoastal West/Isle of Palms
Year built: 2001
Acreage: 0.52
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Rachel & Javier Garcia
Seller: Jill & Thomas Gaddis
Sale date: Jan. 5
8. 3810 Ponte Vedra Court, Jacksonville Beach 32250 (photo not available)
Price: $1,980,000
Square feet: 2,772
Per square foot: $714
Neighborhood: Jacksonville Beach Southeast/Gates of Ponte Vedra
Year built: 1993
Acreage: 0.19
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Douglas & Susan Lucas
Seller: Catherine Noelani Taylor Revocable Living Trust
Sale date: Jan. 2
9. 1336 E. Charter Court, Jacksonville 32225
Price: $1.8 million
Square feet: 5,461
Per square foot: $330
Neighborhood: Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 1998
Acreage: 0.42
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5.5
Buyer: Nathan Scott Ulvi Matthew Revocable Trust
Seller: Brett & Karen Feder
Sale date: Jan. 2
10. 1734 Maritime Oak Drive, Atlantic Beach 32233 (photo not available)
Price: $1,675,000
Square feet: 2,386
Per square foot: $702
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2017
Acreage: 0.12
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Tyler & Heather Stephens
Seller: Thomas E. Farrell Trust
Sale date: Jan. 31
