Most expensive homes sold in Morton, Washington, Mackinaw and Tremont in August 2023

It's not common for the price of a home in Tazewell County home to clear the $1 million threshold.

In August, one Morton home managed that feat. In all, five of the 10 most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County last month were in Morton. Washington had three homes on the list, and Mackinaw and Tremont each contributed an address to the top 10 list.

10. 100 Joseph Court, Washington

This home at 100 Joseph Court in Washington was the tenth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

Custom-built in 2022, this 3,421-square-foot ranch contains four bedrooms and three baths. The property has an oversized three-car garage, a vaulted great room and kitchen, granite kitchen counter tops, a gas log fireplace, a treated deck and a partially finished basement.

The home was sold Aug. 25 for $480,000. RE/MAX Traders Unlimited was the listing agency.

9. 16777 Washington Road, Morton

This home at 16777 Washington Road in Morton was the ninth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

This 2,779-square-foot all-brick ranch occupies a 6.9-acre lot and features hardwood floors, a large, covered patio, an open concept living room, granite kitchen counter tops, an outbuilding and two wood-burning fireplaces. The home was built in 1974 and contains four bedrooms and four baths.

RE/MAX Traders Unlimited listed the property, and it was sold Aug. 14 for $495,000

8. 29490 Allentown Road, Mackinaw

This home at 29490 Allentown Road in Mackinaw was the eighth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

A 3.7-acre lot with a private stocked lake were key selling points for this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. Built in 2004, the home offers 4,846 square feet of living space, a wood-burning stove, two decks, and a finished walk-out basement with a wet bar and recreation room.

The home was listed with eXp Realty and was sold Aug. 11 for $558,000.

7. 17 Fountaindale, Washington

This home at 17 Fountaindale in Washington was the seventh most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

Built in 2009 on a .36-acre lot, this 3,751 square-foot home contains five bedrooms and four baths. Amenities include professional landscaping, a koi pond, an in-ground pool, a patio with a built-in firepit, a finished basement, and Asian walnut hardwood flooring.

Keller Williams Premier Realty listed the property. It was sold Aug. 21 for $587,000.

6. 43 Jasper Drive, Morton

This home at 43 Jasper Drive in Morton was the sixth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

Built in 1996 on a .7-acre lot, this 2,907-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and five baths. Features include hardwood floors, a fireplace and a finished basement.

The property was independently sold Aug. 3 for $620,000.

5. 27 Waldheim Road, Morton

This home at 27 Waldheim in Morton was the fifth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

This 3,099-square-foot Zobrist home was custom-built in 1987 on a 1.3-acre lot. In addition to four bedrooms and five baths, the property offers a covered concrete patio, a large composite deck, a flagstone patio with a pergola, a finished walk-out basement, and a gourmet kitchen with Roecker cabinets and granite counter tops.

The home was sold Aug. 29 for $645,000 through RE/MAX Traders Unlimited.

4. 10461 Locust Road, Tremont

This home at 10461 Locust Road in Tremont was the fourth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

Key features for this 4,555-square-foot country home are the 4.1-acre lot and the private lake. Built in 2004 by Rover Stuber Brothers, it contains five bedrooms and five baths. Other amenities include a beach, a horse barn or outbuilding, an open concept kitchen with Amish cabinets, a finished walk-out basement and a sand volleyball court.

The home was listed with EXP Realty, LLC and was sold Aug. 4 for $650,000.

3. 1830 Autumn Ridge, Washington

This home at 1830 Autumn Ridge in Washington was the third most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

This two-story home contains six bedrooms and five baths in 5,020 square feet of living space. Built in 2007 on a .6-acre lot, the property's selling points include a fully finished basement with a wine cellar and a media room, an in-ground pool with a deluxe pool house, a hot tub, a gas fireplace, and a partially covered patio.

Jim Maloof/Realtor listed the property. The home was sold Aug. 4 for $705,000.

2. 86 Sapphire Point, Morton

This home at 86 Sapphire Point in Morton was the second most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

Situated on a 1.2-acre lot in Morton's Thornridge subdivision, this 5,864-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2013, it offers a backyard San Juan pool, hickory hardwood floors, an oversized paver patio, a finished basement with a theater room and an attached four-car garage.

The home was sold Aug. 7 through Keller Williams Premier Realty for $930,000.

1. 38 Diamond Point, Morton

This home at 38 Diamond Point in Morton was the most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

With a price tag of over $1 million, it is reasonable for a buyer to expect a long list of amenities in this 10,502-square-foot home. And indeed, the perquisites do not seem to be lacking. Built in 2000 on a 4.2-acre wooded lot, the home contains six bedrooms and a whopping eight baths. Features include an in-ground saltwater pool with a pool house, two gas log fireplaces, a veranda, a sunken basketball court, and a finished basement with a home gym and a gaming room.

RE/MAX Traders Unlimited listed the home. It was sold Aug. 2 for $1.2 million.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County in August 2023