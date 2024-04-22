The Most Expensive Hotel in the Middle East Costs Over $3K a Night: What You Get for the Price

anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Luxury meets endless bright blue waters and vibrant coral reefs at the opulent Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia. Called the ‘Nujuma,’ meaning ‘star’ in Arabic, this haven of extravagance lives up to its celestial name for its otherworldly offerings. Complete with 63 villas arranged in a ring formation over the water, the Ritz Carlton Reserve welcomes travelers to celebrate natural beauty in an unforgettable indoor-outdoor luxury oasis experience that will be open for bookings on May 26.

However, such exclusivity comes at a premium, with nightly rates for the resort starting at $3,431, making it a destination reserved for only the most wealthy of travelers looking for an extraordinary oceanside escape.

Here’s a deep dive into the lavish offerings that set this Red Sea archipelago getaway apart.

Why the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Hotel in Saudi Arabia Is So Expensive

Those willing to invest nearly $3.5K per night aren’t looking for a free continental breakfast and room service, but unparalleled luxury and exclusivity they can’t find anywhere else. As the Reserve will be the most expensive hotel in Dubai, the price point alone makes a stay at the hotel exclusive only to those who can afford the finest amenities.

Neyrah Spa

The Neyrah Spa opening on the reserve will offer a private sanctuary of rejuvenation and transformation. After all, where better to tune your mind and body to rest than at the spa in one of the most serene and private seaside locations? At Neyrah Spa, guests can partake in ceremonies inspired by the nature surrounding the Reserve that aim to create a connection between nature and the self.

Conservation House

The Conservation House on the hotel grounds will be a testament to the hotel’s commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural enrichment. At the facility, guests can learn about local culture and biodiversity and connect with the natural wonders of Saudi Arabia through immersive land and sea activities.

Galaxea Diving Center

The heart of the Nujuma experience is in the shimmering water surrounding the villas. The Galaxea diving center will offer a haven for aquatic enthusiasts eager to explore the depths of the Red Sea. From kayaking, sailing and windsurfing to snorkeling and diving, this center will offer rental equipment to satisfy every water lover’s dream.

The Villas

Beyond the exceptional amenities the hotel offers, the 63 villas of Ritz-Carlton Reserve alone satisfy the premium price point. Each private villa will feature a 360-degree panoramic view of the sea, a telescope to observe the stars and a private infinity pool. And if that’s not luxurious enough, each villa has a personalized butler service.

These villas are constructed of shell-inspired structures, with interiors inspired by the culture and filled with local art and materials drawn from nature.

Modern Dining With Traditional Warmth

The Nujuma aims to blend Saudi Arabia’s communal dining tradition with contemporary culinary flair across the four unique dining venues that span the resort. This dining style intends to foster connection among guests and a more intimate culinary experience.

At the Nujuma, guests can observe world-renowned chefs craft dishes from locally sourced ingredients in live culinary showcases while hearing astrological tales about the dishes they are preparing, making the dining experience all the more meaningful.

Transportation

Even the journey to this oasis promises a luxury experience. Guests will be escorted to the private island location in style via an electric sedan followed by a journey aboard a luxury yacht. The journey sets the tone for an above-and-beyond vacation and promises guests a comfortable and environmentally-conscious stay.

