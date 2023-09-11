The Most Expensive Luxury Apartments in 6 Major Cities

©Four Seasons Private Residences LA

Ever wonder what the most expensive real estate goes for in some of the country’s biggest cities — or what’s behind those $50,000 doors? Whether you’re an HGTV fanatic, a self-proclaimed interior designer or simply a curious human being, it can be fun to take a peek behind the scenes of these ultra-luxurious, over-the-top and undeniably pricey homes.

From rooftop pools to unbeatable views, these homes don’t disappoint. Continue reading for a glimpse of the most expensive luxury apartments in six major cities.

Los Angeles’ $75 Million One L.A.

This penthouse apartment is the most expensive ever to be listed in L.A. When you think of luxury homes in this sunny SoCal city, you may picture sprawling mansions rather than exclusive high-rises — but this apartment, known as One L.A., might just win you over.

This unit takes up the top two floors of the Four Seasons Private Residences in Beverly Hills. Though it’s no Hollywood Hills mansion on a generous estate, this property doesn’t lack outdoor space. The 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace sports a roof deck with not one, not two, but three pools. Inside, 13,000 square feet of blank space await a future buyer to put their own stamp on the place.

The monthly mortgage payment on this place is roughly $520,850 per month. Compare that to median rent in L.A., which is around $2,950.

San Francisco’s $24.5 Million Health-Forward Penthouse

This city’s priciest apartment is all about wellness — and luxury. It’s one of five penthouse apartments at The Pacific, a building in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. In a densely packed city, this apartment boasts an impressive 5,300 square feet of living space and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

What exactly makes this space so appealing to the health-conscious? First off, all the building materials in the home are certified organic, ensuring residents don’t breathe in any toxins. Second, all of the windows — and the bedroom floors — have electromagnetic shields. Finally, the unit comes with its own sauna for steaming the day’s stresses away.

The monthly payment for a 30-year mortgage on this apartment is $170,144. Meanwhile, the median rent in San Francisco is $3,540.

New York’s $250 Million Sky-High Apartment

Ever wonder what the city looks like from 1,416 feet? That’s exactly the view that residents of New York’s highest — and most expensive — apartment will get. This $250 million apartment sits within “Billionaire’s Row,” a grouping of ultra-expensive high-rise apartment buildings skirting the southern edge of Central Park.

This jaw-dropping, 17,545-square-foot apartment has seven bedrooms and even more bathrooms. Plus, the building includes 50,000 square feet of extravagant amenities — including a 60-foot swimming pool, private park, ballroom, and screening room.

The monthly payment on this place? A staggering $1,713,135. The median rental in NYC, meanwhile, goes for $3,746.

Boston’s $38 Million Penthouse With Sweeping City Views

Unlike many high-priced penthouses of this size, this nearly 8,000-square-foot apartment is all on one level — a rare find, according to this unit’s listing agent. The apartment has five bedrooms, a custom kitchen, a wine room and six full marble bathrooms. Not to mention smart features like an AV system, automatic shades and surround-sound speakers.

The apartment sits on top of the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton in Boston, giving residents access to a wide range of amenities like housekeeping, room service, a spa and a private fitness studio. The HOA to cover it all is a massive $25,712.

On top of the HOA, the monthly mortgage payment is around $262,602. Median rent in Boston is about $3,273.

Chicago’s $15.9 Million Lakeside Apartment

Chicago’s most expensive apartment is also the city’s second-most expensive home. The previous owner purchased two 6,000-square units and combined them into a single 12,000-square-foot space.

Sitting on the 14th floor of a Gold Coast cooperative building, this apartment boasts 11-foot ceilings, massive windows, seven bedrooms and baths, six fireplaces, a library and a wine room.

Monthly mortgage payments on this apartment are about $117,172, while the median rental payment in Chicago is around $1,875.

Seattle’s $12.85 Million Full-Floor Penthouse

Seattle’s most expensive apartment takes advantage of the city’s natural surroundings. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the views of surrounding mountains and Lake Washington may just be the best thing about this 6,397-square-foot penthouse.

While this apartment’s interior is nothing short of impressive — there are four bedrooms, two fireplaces, a bar, an office and a gym — there’s an additional 4,000 square feet of outdoor space plus the building’s extensive amenities to enjoy.

A monthly mortgage on this penthouse runs $88,983, while the median rent in Seattle is around $2,225.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Luxury Apartments in 6 Major Cities