The Most Expensive States To Get a Divorce

Alexandria Bova
·6 min read
Pattanaphong Khuankaew / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pattanaphong Khuankaew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's common to hear that half of all marriages end in divorce. However, the divorce rate has come down since the late 1970s. The rate was at its highest in 1979, with 22.8 divorces per 1,000 people, according to the National Center for Family & Marriage Research at Bowling Green University. As of today, while the United States has the sixth highest divorce rate in the world, according to Divorce.com, with Baby Boomers being the demographic with the highest divorce rate, at 34.9%, it's down to 2.5 per 1000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a couple can work it out, it's not only good for their emotional state, but their bank account; divorce does not come cheaply! In addition to the fees associated with filing for divorce, attorneys' fees vary greatly by state and can cost almost $14,000. Many Americans may struggle to afford these fees, hindering their ability to leave a potentially toxic marriage.

At the same time, it's cheaper to file for divorce in some states compared to others. If divorce becomes necessary down the line, it's smart to understand the potential impact on your finances. That's why GOBankingRates analyzed data from Lawyers.com to find the average divorce filing fees and overall costs in all 50 states. Note that some states charge flat rates; however, many states have filing fees that vary by county. For states that don't have a flat rate, the average of local divorce filing fees was used. Divorce costs can go up if you share property or children with your ex.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New Mexico

  • Average divorce filing fee: $137

  • Average divorce cost: $6,637

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. North Dakota

  • Average divorce filing fee: $360

  • Average divorce attorneys' fees: $12,200

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Montana

  • Average divorce filing fee: $170 

  • Average divorce cost: $6,170

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. South Dakota

  • Average divorce filing fee: $300

  • Average divorce attorneys' fees: $12,400

5. Maine

  • Average divorce filing fee: $120 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,120

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Wyoming

  • Average divorce filing fee: $210

  • Average divorce attorneys' fees: $13,500

7. Vermont

  • Average divorce filing fee: $90 

  • Average divorce cost: $9,090

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. West Virginia

  • Average divorce filing fee: $134 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,134

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Kentucky

  • Average divorce filing fee: $148 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,151

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Idaho

  • Average divorce filing fee: $154 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,181  

11. Nebraska

  • Average divorce filing fee: $158 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,158

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. North Carolina

  • Average divorce filing fee: $75 

  • Average divorce cost: $10,113

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Arkansas

  • Average divorce filing fee: $165 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,165

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

14. Indiana

  • Average divorce filing fee: $157 

  • Average divorce cost: $9,157

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Wisconsin

  • Average divorce filing fee: $195 

  • Average divorce cost: $8,690

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

16. Oklahoma

  • Average divorce filing fee: $183 

  • Average divorce cost: $9,183

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Iowa

  • Average divorce filing fee: $185 

  • Average divorce cost: $9,184

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. South Carolina

  • Average divorce filing fee: $150 

  • Average divorce cost: $10,150

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Hawaii

  • Average divorce filing fee: $215 

  • Average divorce cost: $9,240

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

20. Michigan

  • Average divorce filing fee: $175

  • Average divorce cost: $10,215

zodebala / Getty Images
zodebala / Getty Images

21. Louisiana

  • Average divorce filing fee: $200 

  • Average divorce cost: $10,200

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Maryland

  • Average divorce filing fee: $165  

  • Average divorce cost: $11,165

Andyd / Getty Images
Andyd / Getty Images

23. Virginia

  • Average divorce filing fee: $150  

  • Average divorce cost: $11,584

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

24. Nevada

  • Average divorce filing fee: $217 

  • Average divorce cost: $10,258

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

25. Missouri

  • Average divorce filing fee: $150

  • Average divorce attorneys' fees: $11,500

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

26. Tennessee

  • Average divorce filing fee: $260

  • Average divorce cost: $9,722

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Pennsylvania

  • Average divorce filing fee: $202

  • Average divorce cost: $11,202

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

28. Delaware

  • Average divorce filing fee: $165

  • Average divorce cost: $12,165

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Alaska

  • Average divorce filing fee: $250

  • Average divorce cost: $10,288

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Colorado

  • Average divorce filing fee: $230

  • Average divorce cost: $11,230

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

31. Arizona

  • Average divorce filing fee: $280

  • Average divorce cost: $10,280

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

32. Massachusetts

  • Average divorce filing fee: $200

  • Average divorce cost: $12,200

DaveAlan / Getty Images
DaveAlan / Getty Images

33. Oregon

  • Average divorce filing fee: $301

  • Average divorce cost: $10,301

Isaac and Alex Singleton / Wikimedia Commons
Isaac and Alex Singleton / Wikimedia Commons

34. Ohio

  • Average divorce filing fee: $350

  • Average divorce cost: $9,350

JeffGoulden / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JeffGoulden / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Washington

  • Average divorce filing fee: $314

  • Average divorce cost: $10,314

KSwinicki / Shutterstock.com
KSwinicki / Shutterstock.com

36. Kansas

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $8,400

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Mississippi

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $8,400

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

38. Illinois

  • Average divorce filing fee: $334

  • Average divorce cost: $10,334

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Minnesota

  • Average divorce filing fee: $365

  • Average divorce cost: $9,635

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

40. Utah

  • Average divorce filing fee: $325

  • Average divorce cost: $10,725

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. New Hampshire

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $9,400

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. New Jersey

  • Average divorce filing fee: $300

  • Average divorce cost: $12,300

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Alabama

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $10,400

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Rhode Island

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $10,400

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Texas

  • Average divorce filing fee: $300

  • Average divorce cost: $12,792

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

46. Florida

  • Average divorce filing fee: $409

  • Average divorce cost: $10,409

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

47. Georgia

  • Average divorce filing fee: $400

  • Average divorce cost: $11,400

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Connecticut

  • Average divorce filing fee: $360

  • Average divorce cost: $12,360

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

49. New York

  • Average divorce filing fee: $335

  • Average divorce cost: $13,385

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. California

  • Average divorce filing fee: $435

  • Average divorce cost: $14,435

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: These findings are the result of a GOBankingRates study of divorce fees and conditions in all 50 states. The survey used two fundamental criteria to generate rankings for all 50 states and D.C.: (1) court fee to file a divorce, collected from local court sites and online fee schedules. Some states have flat rates, but most have filing fees that vary locally by county, sourced from individual state and county court websites. For states that don't have a flat rate, the average was taken of the range of local divorce filing fees. (2) Average divorce cost perperson as sourced from Lawyers.com. All data was sourced on April 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive States To Get a Divorce