The Most Expensive States To Get a Divorce

It's common to hear that half of all marriages end in divorce. However, the divorce rate has come down since the late 1970s. The rate was at its highest in 1979, with 22.8 divorces per 1,000 people, according to the National Center for Family & Marriage Research at Bowling Green University. As of today, while the United States has the sixth highest divorce rate in the world, according to Divorce.com, with Baby Boomers being the demographic with the highest divorce rate, at 34.9%, it's down to 2.5 per 1000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a couple can work it out, it's not only good for their emotional state, but their bank account; divorce does not come cheaply! In addition to the fees associated with filing for divorce, attorneys' fees vary greatly by state and can cost almost $14,000. Many Americans may struggle to afford these fees, hindering their ability to leave a potentially toxic marriage.

At the same time, it's cheaper to file for divorce in some states compared to others. If divorce becomes necessary down the line, it's smart to understand the potential impact on your finances. That's why GOBankingRates analyzed data from Lawyers.com to find the average divorce filing fees and overall costs in all 50 states. Note that some states charge flat rates; however, many states have filing fees that vary by county. For states that don't have a flat rate, the average of local divorce filing fees was used. Divorce costs can go up if you share property or children with your ex.

1. New Mexico

Average divorce filing fee: $137

Average divorce cost: $6,637

2. North Dakota

Average divorce filing fee: $360

Average divorce attorneys' fees: $12,200

3. Montana

Average divorce filing fee : $170

Average divorce cost: $6,170

4. South Dakota

Average divorce filing fee: $300

Average divorce attorneys' fees: $12,400

5. Maine

Average divorce filing fee : $120

Average divorce cost: $8,120

6. Wyoming

Average divorce filing fee: $210

Average divorce attorneys' fees: $13,500

7. Vermont

Average divorce filing fee : $90

Average divorce cost: $9,090

8. West Virginia

Average divorce filing fee : $134

Average divorce cost: $8,134

9. Kentucky

Average divorce filing fee : $148

Average divorce cost: $8,151

10. Idaho

Average divorce filing fee : $154

Average divorce cost: $8,181

11. Nebraska

Average divorce filing fee : $158

Average divorce cost: $8,158

12. North Carolina

Average divorce filing fee : $75

Average divorce cost: $10,113

13. Arkansas

Average divorce filing fee : $165

Average divorce cost: $8,165

14. Indiana

Average divorce filing fee : $157

Average divorce cost: $9,157

15. Wisconsin

Average divorce filing fee : $195

Average divorce cost: $8,690

16. Oklahoma

Average divorce filing fee : $183

Average divorce cost: $9,183

17. Iowa

Average divorce filing fee : $185

Average divorce cost: $9,184

18. South Carolina

Average divorce filing fee : $150

Average divorce cost: $10,150

19. Hawaii

Average divorce filing fee : $215

Average divorce cost: $9,240

20. Michigan

Average divorce filing fee : $175

Average divorce cost: $10,215

21. Louisiana

Average divorce filing fee : $200

Average divorce cost: $10,200

22. Maryland

Average divorce filing fee : $165

Average divorce cost: $11,165

23. Virginia

Average divorce filing fee : $150

Average divorce cost: $11,584

24. Nevada

Average divorce filing fee : $217

Average divorce cost: $10,258

25. Missouri

Average divorce filing fee: $150

Average divorce attorneys' fees: $11,500

26. Tennessee

Average divorce filing fee : $260

Average divorce cost: $9,722

27. Pennsylvania

Average divorce filing fee : $202

Average divorce cost: $11,202

28. Delaware

Average divorce filing fee : $165

Average divorce cost: $12,165

29. Alaska

Average divorce filing fee : $250

Average divorce cost: $10,288

30. Colorado

Average divorce filing fee : $230

Average divorce cost: $11,230

31. Arizona

Average divorce filing fee : $280

Average divorce cost: $10,280

32. Massachusetts

Average divorce filing fee : $200

Average divorce cost: $12,200

33. Oregon

Average divorce filing fee : $301

Average divorce cost: $10,301

34. Ohio

Average divorce filing fee : $350

Average divorce cost: $9,350

35. Washington

Average divorce filing fee : $314

Average divorce cost: $10,314

36. Kansas

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $8,400

37. Mississippi

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $8,400

38. Illinois

Average divorce filing fee : $334

Average divorce cost: $10,334

39. Minnesota

Average divorce filing fee : $365

Average divorce cost: $9,635

40. Utah

Average divorce filing fee : $325

Average divorce cost: $10,725

41. New Hampshire

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $9,400

42. New Jersey

Average divorce filing fee : $300

Average divorce cost: $12,300

43. Alabama

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $10,400

44. Rhode Island

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $10,400

45. Texas

Average divorce filing fee : $300

Average divorce cost: $12,792

46. Florida

Average divorce filing fee : $409

Average divorce cost: $10,409

47. Georgia

Average divorce filing fee : $400

Average divorce cost: $11,400

48. Connecticut

Average divorce filing fee : $360

Average divorce cost: $12,360

49. New York

Average divorce filing fee : $335

Average divorce cost: $13,385

50. California

Average divorce filing fee : $435

Average divorce cost: $14,435

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: These findings are the result of a GOBankingRates study of divorce fees and conditions in all 50 states. The survey used two fundamental criteria to generate rankings for all 50 states and D.C.: (1) court fee to file a divorce, collected from local court sites and online fee schedules. Some states have flat rates, but most have filing fees that vary locally by county, sourced from individual state and county court websites. For states that don't have a flat rate, the average was taken of the range of local divorce filing fees. (2) Average divorce cost perperson as sourced from Lawyers.com. All data was sourced on April 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive States To Get a Divorce