The Most Expensive ZIP Code in Every State – And How Much It Costs to Live There

Heather Taylor
15 min read
0
Dimensions / Getty Images
Dimensions / Getty Images

Do you think you could name the city associated with the most expensive ZIP code in your state? While some individuals could do this, others might be less familiar with their state’s wealthiest ZIP code and even less sure how much it costs to live there.

See More: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent
Check Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

To determine America’s wealthiest ZIP codes, GOBankingRates reviewed the ZIP code in each state with the highest home value and found each ZIP code’s cost of living index. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey was then utilized to find each ZIP code’s annual expenditures.

In alphabetical order, read on for every state’s most expensive zip code.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 35223

  • ZIP code city: Mountain Brook

  • ZIP code MSA: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • ZIP code county: Jefferson County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $826,800

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 87

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $63,481

Be Aware: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets
View More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 99516

  • ZIP code city: Anchorage

  • ZIP code MSA: Anchorage, AK

  • ZIP code county: Anchorage Borough

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $587,155

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 115.5

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $84,277

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 85253

  • ZIP code city: Paradise Valley

  • ZIP code MSA: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

  • ZIP code county: Maricopa County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,091,441

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 113

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,453

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 72718

  • ZIP code city: Cave Springs

  • ZIP code MSA: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

  • ZIP code county: Benton County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $496,213

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 91.6

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,838

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 94027

  • ZIP code city: Atherton

  • ZIP code MSA: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • ZIP code county: San Mateo County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $7,767,999

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 250

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $182,418

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 81611

  • ZIP code city: Aspen

  • ZIP code MSA: Glenwood Springs, CO

  • ZIP code county: Pitkin County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $8,552,350

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 220.4

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $160,819

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 06830

  • ZIP code city: Greenwich

  • ZIP code MSA: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

  • ZIP code county: Fairfield County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,837,216

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 138.6

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $101,132

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 19944

  • ZIP code city: Fenwick Island

  • ZIP code MSA: Salisbury, MD-DE

  • ZIP code county: Sussex County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,287,926

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 108.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,877

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 20008

  • ZIP code city: Washington

  • ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

  • ZIP code county: District of Columbia

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,670,744

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 151.9

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,837

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 33480

  • ZIP code city: Palm Beach

  • ZIP code MSA: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

  • ZIP code county: Palm Beach County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $11,327,554

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255

For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Georgia

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 31561

  • ZIP code city: Sea Island

  • ZIP code MSA: Brunswick, GA

  • ZIP code county: Glynn County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,055,536

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.9

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,327

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images
DOUGBERRY / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 96714

  • ZIP code city: Hanalei

  • ZIP code MSA: Kapaa, HI

  • ZIP code county: Kauai County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,617,075

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 154.6

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $112,807

Mat Rick Photography / Getty Images
Mat Rick Photography / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 83353

  • ZIP code city: Sun Valley

  • ZIP code MSA: Hailey, ID

  • ZIP code county: Blaine County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,994,332

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 134.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,922

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 60043

  • ZIP code city: Kenilworth

  • ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

  • ZIP code county: Cook County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,678,064

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,126

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 46301

  • ZIP code city: Beverly Shores

  • ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

  • ZIP code county: Porter County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $646,766

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,040

SWKrullImaging / iStock.com
SWKrullImaging / iStock.com

Iowa

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 51355

  • ZIP code city: Okoboji

  • ZIP code MSA: Spirit Lake, IA

  • ZIP code county: Dickinson County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,044,207

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $65,670

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 66211

  • ZIP code city: Leawood

  • ZIP code MSA: Kansas City, MO-KS

  • ZIP code county: Johnson County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $948,247

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 106.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,491

volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 40510

  • ZIP code city: Lexington

  • ZIP code MSA: Lexington-Fayette, KY

  • ZIP code county: Fayette County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $681,658

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.8

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,254

Be Aware: Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 70130

  • ZIP code city: New Orleans

  • ZIP code MSA: New Orleans-Metairie, LA

  • ZIP code county: Orleans Parish

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $572,226

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.6

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,134

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 04110

  • ZIP code city: Cumberland

  • ZIP code MSA: Portland-South Portland, ME

  • ZIP code county: Cumberland County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,162,726

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112.5

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,088

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 21056

  • ZIP code city: Pasadena

  • ZIP code MSA: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

  • ZIP code county: Anne Arundel County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,860,752

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,693

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 02108

  • ZIP code city: Boston

  • ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

  • ZIP code county: Suffolk County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,443,900

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 150.8

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,034

Try This: How I Made $1,000 a Month in Dividend Stocks

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Michigan

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 49654

  • ZIP code city: Maple City

  • ZIP code MSA: Traverse City, MI

  • ZIP code county: Leelanau County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,153,486

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.9

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,272

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 55424

  • ZIP code city: Edina

  • ZIP code MSA: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

  • ZIP code county: Hennepin County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,003,630

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,221

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 39110

  • ZIP code city: Madison

  • ZIP code MSA: Jackson, MS

  • ZIP code county: Madison County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $400,057

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,005

LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons
LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 63124

  • ZIP code city: Ladue

  • ZIP code MSA: St. Louis, MO-IL

  • ZIP code county: Saint Louis County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,503

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,932

That’s Interesting: 6 Money Moves To Make When Your 401(k) Hits $1 Million

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 59716

  • ZIP code city: Big Sky

  • ZIP code MSA: Bozeman, MT

  • ZIP code county: Gallatin County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,508,263

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 125.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $91,720

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 68461

  • ZIP code city: Walton

  • ZIP code MSA: Lincoln, NE

  • ZIP code county: Lancaster County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $729,338

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 92.6

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,567

Matt Tavares / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matt Tavares / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 89413

  • ZIP code city: Glenbrook

  • ZIP code MSA: Gardnerville Ranchos, NV

  • ZIP code county: Douglas County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,141,602

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.3

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,346

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 03871

  • ZIP code city: Rye Beach

  • ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

  • ZIP code county: Rockingham County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,609,369

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 118.9

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $86,758

Learn More: Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 07723

  • ZIP code city: Deal

  • ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • ZIP code county: Monmouth County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,727,859

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,200

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 87506

  • ZIP code city: Santa Fe

  • ZIP code MSA: Santa Fe, NM

  • ZIP code county: Santa Fe County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,684

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723

See More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 10065

  • ZIP code city: New York

  • ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • ZIP code county: New York County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,821,077

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 204.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $148,926

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 28480

  • ZIP code city: Wrightsville Beach

  • ZIP code MSA: Wilmington, NC

  • ZIP code county: New Hanover County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,042,975

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 98.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $71,581

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 58521

  • ZIP code city: Baldwin

  • ZIP code MSA: Bismarck, ND

  • ZIP code county: Burleigh County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $520,546

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 95.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $69,465

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 45243

  • ZIP code city: Madeira

  • ZIP code MSA: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

  • ZIP code county: Hamilton County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $686,013

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 88.3

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $64,430

View More: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 73151

  • ZIP code city: Oklahoma City

  • ZIP code MSA: Oklahoma City, OK

  • ZIP code county: Oklahoma County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $589,304

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 85.5

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $62,387

bradleyhebdon / Getty Images
bradleyhebdon / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 97034

  • ZIP code city: Lake Oswego

  • ZIP code MSA: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • ZIP code county: Clackamas County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,185,938

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 133.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,557

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 19035

  • ZIP code city: Gladwyne

  • ZIP code MSA: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

  • ZIP code county: Montgomery County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,376,385

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 02807

  • ZIP code city: New Shoreham

  • ZIP code MSA: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

  • ZIP code county: Washington County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,706,356

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 124.3

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $90,698

Be Aware: 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

Craig McCausland / Getty Images
Craig McCausland / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 29482

  • ZIP code city: Sullivan’s Island

  • ZIP code MSA: Charleston-North Charleston, SC

  • ZIP code county: Charleston County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,022,854

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 57759

  • ZIP code city: Deadwood

  • ZIP code MSA: Spearfish, SD

  • ZIP code county: Lawrence County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $628,232

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.5

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,224

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 37215

  • ZIP code city: Nashville

  • ZIP code MSA: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

  • ZIP code county: Davidson County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,330,224

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 104.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $76,396

Ansem27 / Wikimedia Commons
Ansem27 / Wikimedia Commons

Texas

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 75205

  • ZIP code city: Highland Park

  • ZIP code MSA: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

  • ZIP code county: Dallas County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,273,459

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,113

Trending Now: I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask For $100 Bills at the Bank

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 84060

  • ZIP code city: Park City

  • ZIP code MSA: Heber, UT

  • ZIP code county: Summit County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,023,974

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 169

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $123,314

marchello74 / iStock.com
marchello74 / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 05672

  • ZIP code city: Stowe

  • ZIP code MSA: n/a

  • ZIP code county: Lamoille County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,066,293

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.8

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,280

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 22066

  • ZIP code city: Great Falls

  • ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

  • ZIP code county: Fairfax County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,571,412

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 149.7

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $109,232

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 98039

  • ZIP code city: Medina

  • ZIP code MSA: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

  • ZIP code county: King County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,469,590

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 158.1

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $115,361

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 25442

  • ZIP code city: Shenandoah Junction

  • ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

  • ZIP code county: Jefferson County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $465,452

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 111.2

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,139

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 53069

  • ZIP code city: Okauchee

  • ZIP code MSA: Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

  • ZIP code county: Waukesha County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $771,514

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.3

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,294

Find Out: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto
undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Most expensive ZIP code: 83014

  • ZIP code city: Wilson

  • ZIP code MSA: Jackson, WY-ID

  • ZIP code county: Teton County

  • ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,239,773

  • ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 180.9

  • ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $131,997

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the zip code in each state with the highest home value for March 2024 from Zillow. With these zip codes isolated, GOBankingRates then found those zip code’s overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places and used the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditures for each zip code. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive ZIP Code in Every State – And How Much It Costs to Live There

Advertisement

Recommended Stories