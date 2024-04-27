The Most Expensive ZIP Code in Every State – And How Much It Costs to Live There
Do you think you could name the city associated with the most expensive ZIP code in your state? While some individuals could do this, others might be less familiar with their state’s wealthiest ZIP code and even less sure how much it costs to live there.
To determine America’s wealthiest ZIP codes, GOBankingRates reviewed the ZIP code in each state with the highest home value and found each ZIP code’s cost of living index. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey was then utilized to find each ZIP code’s annual expenditures.
In alphabetical order, read on for every state’s most expensive zip code.
Alabama
Most expensive ZIP code: 35223
ZIP code city: Mountain Brook
ZIP code MSA: Birmingham-Hoover, AL
ZIP code county: Jefferson County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $826,800
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 87
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $63,481
Alaska
Most expensive ZIP code: 99516
ZIP code city: Anchorage
ZIP code MSA: Anchorage, AK
ZIP code county: Anchorage Borough
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $587,155
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 115.5
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $84,277
Arizona
Most expensive ZIP code: 85253
ZIP code city: Paradise Valley
ZIP code MSA: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
ZIP code county: Maricopa County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,091,441
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 113
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,453
Arkansas
Most expensive ZIP code: 72718
ZIP code city: Cave Springs
ZIP code MSA: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR
ZIP code county: Benton County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $496,213
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 91.6
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,838
California
Most expensive ZIP code: 94027
ZIP code city: Atherton
ZIP code MSA: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
ZIP code county: San Mateo County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $7,767,999
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 250
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $182,418
Colorado
Most expensive ZIP code: 81611
ZIP code city: Aspen
ZIP code MSA: Glenwood Springs, CO
ZIP code county: Pitkin County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $8,552,350
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 220.4
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $160,819
Connecticut
Most expensive ZIP code: 06830
ZIP code city: Greenwich
ZIP code MSA: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
ZIP code county: Fairfield County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,837,216
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 138.6
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $101,132
Delaware
Most expensive ZIP code: 19944
ZIP code city: Fenwick Island
ZIP code MSA: Salisbury, MD-DE
ZIP code county: Sussex County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,287,926
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 108.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,877
District of Columbia (DC)
Most expensive ZIP code: 20008
ZIP code city: Washington
ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
ZIP code county: District of Columbia
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,670,744
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 151.9
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,837
Florida
Most expensive ZIP code: 33480
ZIP code city: Palm Beach
ZIP code MSA: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
ZIP code county: Palm Beach County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $11,327,554
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255
Georgia
Most expensive ZIP code: 31561
ZIP code city: Sea Island
ZIP code MSA: Brunswick, GA
ZIP code county: Glynn County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,055,536
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.9
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,327
Hawaii
Most expensive ZIP code: 96714
ZIP code city: Hanalei
ZIP code MSA: Kapaa, HI
ZIP code county: Kauai County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,617,075
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 154.6
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $112,807
Idaho
Most expensive ZIP code: 83353
ZIP code city: Sun Valley
ZIP code MSA: Hailey, ID
ZIP code county: Blaine County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,994,332
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 134.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,922
Illinois
Most expensive ZIP code: 60043
ZIP code city: Kenilworth
ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
ZIP code county: Cook County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,678,064
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,126
Indiana
Most expensive ZIP code: 46301
ZIP code city: Beverly Shores
ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
ZIP code county: Porter County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $646,766
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,040
Iowa
Most expensive ZIP code: 51355
ZIP code city: Okoboji
ZIP code MSA: Spirit Lake, IA
ZIP code county: Dickinson County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,044,207
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $65,670
Kansas
Most expensive ZIP code: 66211
ZIP code city: Leawood
ZIP code MSA: Kansas City, MO-KS
ZIP code county: Johnson County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $948,247
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 106.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,491
Kentucky
Most expensive ZIP code: 40510
ZIP code city: Lexington
ZIP code MSA: Lexington-Fayette, KY
ZIP code county: Fayette County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $681,658
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.8
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,254
Louisiana
Most expensive ZIP code: 70130
ZIP code city: New Orleans
ZIP code MSA: New Orleans-Metairie, LA
ZIP code county: Orleans Parish
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $572,226
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.6
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,134
Maine
Most expensive ZIP code: 04110
ZIP code city: Cumberland
ZIP code MSA: Portland-South Portland, ME
ZIP code county: Cumberland County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,162,726
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112.5
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,088
Maryland
Most expensive ZIP code: 21056
ZIP code city: Pasadena
ZIP code MSA: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
ZIP code county: Anne Arundel County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,860,752
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,693
Massachusetts
Most expensive ZIP code: 02108
ZIP code city: Boston
ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
ZIP code county: Suffolk County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,443,900
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 150.8
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,034
Michigan
Most expensive ZIP code: 49654
ZIP code city: Maple City
ZIP code MSA: Traverse City, MI
ZIP code county: Leelanau County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,153,486
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.9
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,272
Minnesota
Most expensive ZIP code: 55424
ZIP code city: Edina
ZIP code MSA: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
ZIP code county: Hennepin County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,003,630
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,221
Mississippi
Most expensive ZIP code: 39110
ZIP code city: Madison
ZIP code MSA: Jackson, MS
ZIP code county: Madison County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $400,057
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,005
Missouri
Most expensive ZIP code: 63124
ZIP code city: Ladue
ZIP code MSA: St. Louis, MO-IL
ZIP code county: Saint Louis County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,503
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,932
Montana
Most expensive ZIP code: 59716
ZIP code city: Big Sky
ZIP code MSA: Bozeman, MT
ZIP code county: Gallatin County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,508,263
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 125.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $91,720
Nebraska
Most expensive ZIP code: 68461
ZIP code city: Walton
ZIP code MSA: Lincoln, NE
ZIP code county: Lancaster County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $729,338
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 92.6
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,567
Nevada
Most expensive ZIP code: 89413
ZIP code city: Glenbrook
ZIP code MSA: Gardnerville Ranchos, NV
ZIP code county: Douglas County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,141,602
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.3
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,346
New Hampshire
Most expensive ZIP code: 03871
ZIP code city: Rye Beach
ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
ZIP code county: Rockingham County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,609,369
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 118.9
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $86,758
New Jersey
Most expensive ZIP code: 07723
ZIP code city: Deal
ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
ZIP code county: Monmouth County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,727,859
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,200
New Mexico
Most expensive ZIP code: 87506
ZIP code city: Santa Fe
ZIP code MSA: Santa Fe, NM
ZIP code county: Santa Fe County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,684
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723
New York
Most expensive ZIP code: 10065
ZIP code city: New York
ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
ZIP code county: New York County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,821,077
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 204.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $148,926
North Carolina
Most expensive ZIP code: 28480
ZIP code city: Wrightsville Beach
ZIP code MSA: Wilmington, NC
ZIP code county: New Hanover County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,042,975
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 98.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $71,581
North Dakota
Most expensive ZIP code: 58521
ZIP code city: Baldwin
ZIP code MSA: Bismarck, ND
ZIP code county: Burleigh County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $520,546
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 95.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $69,465
Ohio
Most expensive ZIP code: 45243
ZIP code city: Madeira
ZIP code MSA: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
ZIP code county: Hamilton County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $686,013
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 88.3
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $64,430
Oklahoma
Most expensive ZIP code: 73151
ZIP code city: Oklahoma City
ZIP code MSA: Oklahoma City, OK
ZIP code county: Oklahoma County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $589,304
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 85.5
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $62,387
Oregon
Most expensive ZIP code: 97034
ZIP code city: Lake Oswego
ZIP code MSA: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
ZIP code county: Clackamas County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,185,938
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 133.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,557
Pennsylvania
Most expensive ZIP code: 19035
ZIP code city: Gladwyne
ZIP code MSA: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
ZIP code county: Montgomery County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,376,385
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255
Rhode Island
Most expensive ZIP code: 02807
ZIP code city: New Shoreham
ZIP code MSA: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
ZIP code county: Washington County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,706,356
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 124.3
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $90,698
South Carolina
Most expensive ZIP code: 29482
ZIP code city: Sullivan’s Island
ZIP code MSA: Charleston-North Charleston, SC
ZIP code county: Charleston County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,022,854
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723
South Dakota
Most expensive ZIP code: 57759
ZIP code city: Deadwood
ZIP code MSA: Spearfish, SD
ZIP code county: Lawrence County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $628,232
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.5
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,224
Tennessee
Most expensive ZIP code: 37215
ZIP code city: Nashville
ZIP code MSA: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
ZIP code county: Davidson County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,330,224
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 104.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $76,396
Texas
Most expensive ZIP code: 75205
ZIP code city: Highland Park
ZIP code MSA: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
ZIP code county: Dallas County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,273,459
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,113
Utah
Most expensive ZIP code: 84060
ZIP code city: Park City
ZIP code MSA: Heber, UT
ZIP code county: Summit County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,023,974
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 169
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $123,314
Vermont
Most expensive ZIP code: 05672
ZIP code city: Stowe
ZIP code MSA: n/a
ZIP code county: Lamoille County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,066,293
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.8
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,280
Virginia
Most expensive ZIP code: 22066
ZIP code city: Great Falls
ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
ZIP code county: Fairfax County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,571,412
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 149.7
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $109,232
Washington
Most expensive ZIP code: 98039
ZIP code city: Medina
ZIP code MSA: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
ZIP code county: King County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,469,590
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 158.1
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $115,361
West Virginia
Most expensive ZIP code: 25442
ZIP code city: Shenandoah Junction
ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
ZIP code county: Jefferson County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $465,452
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 111.2
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,139
Wisconsin
Most expensive ZIP code: 53069
ZIP code city: Okauchee
ZIP code MSA: Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
ZIP code county: Waukesha County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $771,514
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.3
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,294
Wyoming
Most expensive ZIP code: 83014
ZIP code city: Wilson
ZIP code MSA: Jackson, WY-ID
ZIP code county: Teton County
ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,239,773
ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 180.9
ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $131,997
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the zip code in each state with the highest home value for March 2024 from Zillow. With these zip codes isolated, GOBankingRates then found those zip code’s overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places and used the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditures for each zip code. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.
