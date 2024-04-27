The Most Expensive ZIP Code in Every State – And How Much It Costs to Live There

Dimensions / Getty Images

Do you think you could name the city associated with the most expensive ZIP code in your state? While some individuals could do this, others might be less familiar with their state’s wealthiest ZIP code and even less sure how much it costs to live there.

To determine America’s wealthiest ZIP codes, GOBankingRates reviewed the ZIP code in each state with the highest home value and found each ZIP code’s cost of living index. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey was then utilized to find each ZIP code’s annual expenditures.

In alphabetical order, read on for every state’s most expensive zip code.

Alabama

Most expensive ZIP code: 35223

ZIP code city: Mountain Brook

ZIP code MSA: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

ZIP code county: Jefferson County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $826,800

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 87

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $63,481

Alaska

Most expensive ZIP code: 99516

ZIP code city: Anchorage

ZIP code MSA: Anchorage, AK

ZIP code county: Anchorage Borough

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $587,155

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 115.5

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $84,277

Arizona

Most expensive ZIP code: 85253

ZIP code city: Paradise Valley

ZIP code MSA: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

ZIP code county: Maricopa County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,091,441

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 113

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,453

Arkansas

Most expensive ZIP code: 72718

ZIP code city: Cave Springs

ZIP code MSA: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

ZIP code county: Benton County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $496,213

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 91.6

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,838

California

Most expensive ZIP code: 94027

ZIP code city: Atherton

ZIP code MSA: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

ZIP code county: San Mateo County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $7,767,999

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 250

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $182,418

Colorado

Most expensive ZIP code: 81611

ZIP code city: Aspen

ZIP code MSA: Glenwood Springs, CO

ZIP code county: Pitkin County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $8,552,350

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 220.4

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $160,819

Connecticut

Most expensive ZIP code: 06830

ZIP code city: Greenwich

ZIP code MSA: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

ZIP code county: Fairfield County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,837,216

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 138.6

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $101,132

Delaware

Most expensive ZIP code: 19944

ZIP code city: Fenwick Island

ZIP code MSA: Salisbury, MD-DE

ZIP code county: Sussex County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,287,926

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 108.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,877

District of Columbia (DC)

Most expensive ZIP code: 20008

ZIP code city: Washington

ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

ZIP code county: District of Columbia

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,670,744

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 151.9

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,837

Florida

Most expensive ZIP code: 33480

ZIP code city: Palm Beach

ZIP code MSA: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

ZIP code county: Palm Beach County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $11,327,554

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255

Georgia

Most expensive ZIP code: 31561

ZIP code city: Sea Island

ZIP code MSA: Brunswick, GA

ZIP code county: Glynn County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,055,536

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.9

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,327

Hawaii

Most expensive ZIP code: 96714

ZIP code city: Hanalei

ZIP code MSA: Kapaa, HI

ZIP code county: Kauai County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,617,075

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 154.6

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $112,807

Idaho

Most expensive ZIP code: 83353

ZIP code city: Sun Valley

ZIP code MSA: Hailey, ID

ZIP code county: Blaine County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,994,332

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 134.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,922

Illinois

Most expensive ZIP code: 60043

ZIP code city: Kenilworth

ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

ZIP code county: Cook County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,678,064

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,126

Indiana

Most expensive ZIP code: 46301

ZIP code city: Beverly Shores

ZIP code MSA: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

ZIP code county: Porter County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $646,766

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,040

Iowa

Most expensive ZIP code: 51355

ZIP code city: Okoboji

ZIP code MSA: Spirit Lake, IA

ZIP code county: Dickinson County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,044,207

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $65,670

Kansas

Most expensive ZIP code: 66211

ZIP code city: Leawood

ZIP code MSA: Kansas City, MO-KS

ZIP code county: Johnson County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $948,247

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 106.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,491

Kentucky

Most expensive ZIP code: 40510

ZIP code city: Lexington

ZIP code MSA: Lexington-Fayette, KY

ZIP code county: Fayette County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $681,658

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 90.8

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $66,254

Louisiana

Most expensive ZIP code: 70130

ZIP code city: New Orleans

ZIP code MSA: New Orleans-Metairie, LA

ZIP code county: Orleans Parish

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $572,226

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.6

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,134

Maine

Most expensive ZIP code: 04110

ZIP code city: Cumberland

ZIP code MSA: Portland-South Portland, ME

ZIP code county: Cumberland County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,162,726

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112.5

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $82,088

Maryland

Most expensive ZIP code: 21056

ZIP code city: Pasadena

ZIP code MSA: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

ZIP code county: Anne Arundel County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,860,752

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,693

Massachusetts

Most expensive ZIP code: 02108

ZIP code city: Boston

ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

ZIP code county: Suffolk County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,443,900

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 150.8

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $110,034

Michigan

Most expensive ZIP code: 49654

ZIP code city: Maple City

ZIP code MSA: Traverse City, MI

ZIP code county: Leelanau County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,153,486

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 105.9

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $77,272

Minnesota

Most expensive ZIP code: 55424

ZIP code city: Edina

ZIP code MSA: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

ZIP code county: Hennepin County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,003,630

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,221

Mississippi

Most expensive ZIP code: 39110

ZIP code city: Madison

ZIP code MSA: Jackson, MS

ZIP code county: Madison County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $400,057

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,005

Missouri

Most expensive ZIP code: 63124

ZIP code city: Ladue

ZIP code MSA: St. Louis, MO-IL

ZIP code county: Saint Louis County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,503

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,932

Montana

Most expensive ZIP code: 59716

ZIP code city: Big Sky

ZIP code MSA: Bozeman, MT

ZIP code county: Gallatin County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,508,263

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 125.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $91,720

Nebraska

Most expensive ZIP code: 68461

ZIP code city: Walton

ZIP code MSA: Lincoln, NE

ZIP code county: Lancaster County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $729,338

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 92.6

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $67,567

Nevada

Most expensive ZIP code: 89413

ZIP code city: Glenbrook

ZIP code MSA: Gardnerville Ranchos, NV

ZIP code county: Douglas County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,141,602

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.3

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,346

New Hampshire

Most expensive ZIP code: 03871

ZIP code city: Rye Beach

ZIP code MSA: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

ZIP code county: Rockingham County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,609,369

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 118.9

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $86,758

New Jersey

Most expensive ZIP code: 07723

ZIP code city: Deal

ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

ZIP code county: Monmouth County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,727,859

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 129.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $94,200

New Mexico

Most expensive ZIP code: 87506

ZIP code city: Santa Fe

ZIP code MSA: Santa Fe, NM

ZIP code county: Santa Fe County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,145,684

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723

New York

Most expensive ZIP code: 10065

ZIP code city: New York

ZIP code MSA: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

ZIP code county: New York County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $5,821,077

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 204.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $148,926

North Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: 28480

ZIP code city: Wrightsville Beach

ZIP code MSA: Wilmington, NC

ZIP code county: New Hanover County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,042,975

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 98.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $71,581

North Dakota

Most expensive ZIP code: 58521

ZIP code city: Baldwin

ZIP code MSA: Bismarck, ND

ZIP code county: Burleigh County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $520,546

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 95.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $69,465

Ohio

Most expensive ZIP code: 45243

ZIP code city: Madeira

ZIP code MSA: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

ZIP code county: Hamilton County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $686,013

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 88.3

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $64,430

Oklahoma

Most expensive ZIP code: 73151

ZIP code city: Oklahoma City

ZIP code MSA: Oklahoma City, OK

ZIP code county: Oklahoma County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $589,304

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 85.5

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $62,387

Oregon

Most expensive ZIP code: 97034

ZIP code city: Lake Oswego

ZIP code MSA: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

ZIP code county: Clackamas County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,185,938

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 133.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $97,557

Pennsylvania

Most expensive ZIP code: 19035

ZIP code city: Gladwyne

ZIP code MSA: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

ZIP code county: Montgomery County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,376,385

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 114.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $83,255

Rhode Island

Most expensive ZIP code: 02807

ZIP code city: New Shoreham

ZIP code MSA: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

ZIP code county: Washington County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,706,356

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 124.3

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $90,698

South Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: 29482

ZIP code city: Sullivan’s Island

ZIP code MSA: Charleston-North Charleston, SC

ZIP code county: Charleston County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,022,854

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 112

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,723

South Dakota

Most expensive ZIP code: 57759

ZIP code city: Deadwood

ZIP code MSA: Spearfish, SD

ZIP code county: Lawrence County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $628,232

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 93.5

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $68,224

Tennessee

Most expensive ZIP code: 37215

ZIP code city: Nashville

ZIP code MSA: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

ZIP code county: Davidson County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,330,224

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 104.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $76,396

Texas

Most expensive ZIP code: 75205

ZIP code city: Highland Park

ZIP code MSA: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

ZIP code county: Dallas County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $2,273,459

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 100.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $73,113

Utah

Most expensive ZIP code: 84060

ZIP code city: Park City

ZIP code MSA: Heber, UT

ZIP code county: Summit County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $3,023,974

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 169

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $123,314

Vermont

Most expensive ZIP code: 05672

ZIP code city: Stowe

ZIP code MSA: n/a

ZIP code county: Lamoille County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,066,293

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 101.8

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $74,280

Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: 22066

ZIP code city: Great Falls

ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

ZIP code county: Fairfax County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $1,571,412

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 149.7

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $109,232

Washington

Most expensive ZIP code: 98039

ZIP code city: Medina

ZIP code MSA: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

ZIP code county: King County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,469,590

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 158.1

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $115,361

West Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: 25442

ZIP code city: Shenandoah Junction

ZIP code MSA: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

ZIP code county: Jefferson County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $465,452

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 111.2

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $81,139

Wisconsin

Most expensive ZIP code: 53069

ZIP code city: Okauchee

ZIP code MSA: Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

ZIP code county: Waukesha County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $771,514

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 107.3

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $78,294

Wyoming

Most expensive ZIP code: 83014

ZIP code city: Wilson

ZIP code MSA: Jackson, WY-ID

ZIP code county: Teton County

ZIP code’s October 2023 home value: $4,239,773

ZIP code’s overall CoL index: 180.9

ZIP code’s overall annual expenditures: $131,997

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the zip code in each state with the highest home value for March 2024 from Zillow. With these zip codes isolated, GOBankingRates then found those zip code’s overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places and used the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditures for each zip code. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.

