Most Global Tech Leaders See Their Companies Unprepared for AI

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence is the top priority among IT leaders worldwide, but businesses are still unready to make use of it, according to a survey of chief information officers by Lenovo Group Ltd.

The Beijing-based firm, which provides enterprise hardware, software and services, polled 750 technology chiefs across 10 global markets on their views around AI. A majority saw aspects like computing infrastructure and corporate policies on ethical use as not yet “AI-ready.” 42% also said they don’t expect to be able to show return on their AI investments for the next two years at least.

The rush to integrate AI into all manner of businesses — within and beyond the tech sphere — is pushing CIOs to spend, and 96% anticipate increased investment over the next 12 months, the survey found. However, many find it difficult to demonstrate the benefit of such ventures, and a rising question is whether AI spending can be converted into positive business outcomes.

“After years of IT expanding into non-traditional responsibilities, we’re now seeing how AI is forcing CIOs back to their core mandate,” said Ken Wong, president of Lenovo’s Solutions and Services Group. “This is driven by the clear promise of AI adoption combined with the pressure that IT leaders face to prove the value of these investments.”

