Most historic home in Thomas Edison's old neighborhood just listed for $1 million

In a town packed with historic homes, 45 Park Way may be West Orange's most extraordinary.

Deemed the township's most historic building by members of its historic commission in recent decades, the home at the corner of Park Way and Oak Bend Road in the town's Llewellyn Park section has had a string of prominent owners following its 1859 construction.

The home recently has been dubbed Garrison House, but town records call it the Nichols-McKim Cottage to give precedence to its more humble beginnings and prominent former owners. Others still call it the Nichols-McKim-Garrison-Chubb Cottage, so as to not shortchange some similarly famous names.

Built in 1859, 45 Park Way in West Orange's Llewellyn Park neighborhood is the former home of a famous abolitionist, a prominent newspaper editor and a Hudson River School painter.

Another name could still be added, as the local landmark was listed this month for a shade under $1 million.

Sam Joseph, the listing agent with Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, said 45 Park stands apart in a gated community dotted with historic homes. That includes the former residence of Thomas Edison.

Perhaps 45 Park's most famous owner was its second, James Miller McKim. A reverend born in Pennsylvania, McKim became a noted abolitionist, Civil Rights advocate and Underground Railroad organizer. McKim was involved in many high-profile events from the escape of Henry “Box” Brown in 1849 to the desegregation of Philadelphia street cars in 1867, the year after he bought 45 Park.

More: 'The Great Train Robbery': It's wild, but historic Western movie was filmed in Paterson

His son, Charles Follen McKim, would later rise to fame as a Beaux Arts architect and founder of the famed American architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White. In addition to designing the college campuses for Columbia University and New York University, the original Penn Station and the second Madison Square Garden, McKim, Mead and White designed some homes in Llewellyn Park.

McKim's gothic revival home today sits on 2.7 acres. Built with board and batten siding, the home was conceived as a stone structure with ornamental bargeboard and veranda cresting, according to original drawings now held by the Avery Architectural and Fine Arts Library at Columbia University. Inside, the since-expanded home offers more than 5,000 square feet. Most of it comes with dark hardwood floors, white walls and high ceilings.

Story continues

Built in 1859, 45 Park Way in West Orange's Llewellyn Park neighborhood is the former home of a famous abolitionist, a prominent newspaper editor and a Hudson River School painter.

The home's original architect was Alexander Jackson Davis. Born in 1803 and raised relatively poor in Newark, Davis became of one the foremost architects of the mid-19th century by specializing in country houses. He focused on gothic revival and Italianate styles and helped popularize them in books with collaborator A. J. Downing. He also helped Civil War Union Army General Llewellyn F. Haskell create Llewellyn Park by designing many of its early homes and park structures.

More: Montclair mansion once home to radio personalities and mini golf pioneer listed for $3.5M

Davis designed 45 Park for Edward W. Nichols, according to Henry Whittemore 1896 anthology, "The Founders and Builders of the Oranges." A lawyer turned Hudson River School landscape painter who studied in New York City with Jasper Cropsey, Nichols wanted the home tailored to his needs. The largest room was Nichols' art studio, a massive second-floor space with a dramatically vaulted ceiling.

The downstairs living room stands out with glass patio doors, built-in shelving and a rose marble fireplace. The home sits on a lasso-shaped driveway connected to a three-car carriage house with its own two-bedroom apartment.

Following McKim's 1874 death, his daughter Lucy McKim Garrison, who collected and published slave songs, and her husband Wendell P. Garrison took ownership.

Garrison, a graduate of Harvard University along with Charles Follen McKim, was also the son of a noted abolitionist. He most notably spent 41 years as the editor of The Nation, a progressive publication launched by Garrison, McKim and others in 1865. When the publication combined with the The New York Evening Post in 1881, Garrison also became The Post's literary editor. During one 22-year span, he only took one vacation, The New York Times reported in his 1907 obituary.

Built in 1859, 45 Park Way in West Orange's Llewellyn Park neighborhood is the former home of a famous abolitionist, a prominent newspaper editor and a Hudson River School painter.

"It is doubtful whether his 41 years of unremitting literary labor have been paralleled in the history of American periodical editorship," the newspaper reported.

After Garrison's death, 45 Park became the property of his son Philip McKim Garrison and his daughter-in-law, Marian Knight. A philanthropist who was a member of the Victoria Foundation board, Knight married foundation co-founder and marine insurance expert Hendon Chubb in 1955, after her first husband's death.

More: Closter home listed for $1.2 million linked to odd American Revolution story

Chubb was the chairman of the U.S. Bureau of War Risks Insurance from 1914 through 1918, a chairman of the finance committee for the Prudential Insurance Company of Newark and a senior partner in Chubb & Son, now known as the Chubb Corporation. A now global insurance firm founded by his father and older brother in 1882, Chubb was headquartered in Warren Township until 2016.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey home from 1859 listed for $1M, had prominent owners