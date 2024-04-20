The Most Iconic Brands From Every State — And How Much They’re Worth
Every state has its own “iconic” brand headquartered there, from Target in Minnesota to Ford in Michigan. To find the most iconic brands in each state, GOBankingRates looked at the companies highlighted on the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List and identified the most well-known brand with headquarters in every state.
See which company made the list for your state.
Alabama
Company name: Vulcan
Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama
Revenue: $7.3 billion
Employees: 8,373
Alaska
Company name: Chenega
Headquarters: Anchorage, Alaska
Revenue: $927 million
Employees: 4,500
Arizona
Company name: PetSmart
Headquarters: Pheonix
Revenue: $6.9 billion
Employees: 56,000
Arkansas
Company name: Walmart
Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas
Revenue: $611.3 billion
Employees: 2,300,000
California
Company name: Apple
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Revenue: $385.71 billion
Employees: 161,000
Colorado
Company name: DISH Network
Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado
Revenue: $16.68 billion
Employees: 14,200
Connecticut
Company name: Cigna
Headquarters: Bloomfield, Connecticut
Revenue: $195.27 billion
Employees: 71,413
Delaware
Company name: DuPont
Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware
Revenue: $16.55 billion
Employees: 23,000
Florida
Company name: Publix Super Markets
Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida
Revenue: $57.53 billion
Employees: 253,000
Georgia
Company name: Home Depot
Headquarters: Atlanta
Revenue: $152.67 billion
Employees: 463,100
Hawaii
Company name: Matson
Headquarters: Honolulu
Revenue: $3.88 billion
Employees: 4,288
Idaho
Company name: Albertsons
Headquarters: Boise, Idaho
Revenue: $77.65 billion
Employees: 198,650
Illinois
Company name: McDonald’s
Headquarters: Chicago
Revenue: $25.01 billion
Employees: 150,000
Indiana
Company name: Elevance Health
Headquarters: Indianapolis
Revenue: $119.56 billion
Employees: 104,900
Iowa
Company name: Casey’s General Store
Headquarters: Ankeny, Iowa
Revenue: $12.95 billion
Employees: 31,466
Kansas
Company name: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings
Headquarters: Wichita, Kansas
Revenue: $5.03 billion
Employees: 18,235
Kentucky
Company name: Humana
Headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky
Revenue: $106.37 billion
Employees: 67,600
Louisiana
Company name: Lumen Technologies
Headquarters: Montoa, Louisiana
Revenue: $17.48 billion
Employees: 29,000
Maine
Company name: IDEXX Laboratories
Headquarters: Westbrook, Maine
Revenue: $3.37 billion
Employees: 10,780
Maryland
Company name: Lockheed Martin
Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Revenue: $65.98 billion
Employees: 116,000
Massachusetts
Company name: General Electric
Headquarters: Boston
Revenue: $76.56 billion
Employees: 172,000
Michigan
Company name: Ford Motor
Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan
Revenue: $158.06 billion
Employees: 173,000
Minnesota
Company name: Target
Headquarters: Minneapolis
Revenue: $107.41 billion
Employees: 415,000
Mississippi
Company name: Sanderson Farms
Headquarters: Laurel, Mississippi
Revenue: $4.8 billion
Employees: 17,001
Missouri
Company name: Centene
Headquarters: St. Louis
Revenue: $154 billion
Employees: 67,600
Montana
Company name: Schneider
Headquarters: Superior, Montana
Revenue: $29.8 billion
Employees: 19,600
Nebraska
Company name: Berkshire Hathaway
Headquarters: Omaha, Nebraska
Revenue: $349.25 billion
Employees: 383,000
Nevada
Company name: MGM Resorts International
Headquarters: Las Vegas
Revenue: $13.13 billion
Employees: 66,000
New Hampshire
Company name: PC Connection
Headquarters: Merrimack, New Hampshire
Revenue: $3.13 billion
Employees: 2,685
New Jersey
Company name: Johnson & Johnson
Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey
Revenue: $95.2 billion
Employees: 131,900
New Mexico
Company name: Sunbridge Healthcare Corp.
Headquarters: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Revenue: $5.7 billion
Employees: 38,300
New York
Company name: JPMorgan Chase
Headquarters: New York
Revenue: $239.43 billion
Employees: 309,926
North Carolina
Company name: Bank of America
Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina
Revenue: $171.91 billion
Employees: 212,985
North Dakota
Company name: MDU Resources Group
Headquarters: Bismarck, North Dakota
Revenue: $6.97 billion
Employees: 14,929
Ohio
Company name: Cardinal Health
Headquarters: Dublin, Ohio
Revenue: $216.15 billion
Employees: 47,520
Oklahoma
Company name: Hobby Lobby
Headquarters: Oklahoma City
Revenue: $5 billion
Employees: 43,000
Oregon
Company name: Nike
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Revenue: $51.54 billion
Employees: 83,700
Pennsylvania
Company name: Comcast NBCUniversal
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Revenue: $121.57 billion
Employees: 186,000
Rhode Island
Company name: CVS Health
Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Revenue: $357.78 billion
Employees: 259,500
South Carolina
Company name: Sonoco Products
Headquarters: Hartsville, South Carolina
Revenue: $7.25 billion
Employees: 22,000
South Dakota
Company name: Furniture Mart USA
Headquarters: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Revenue: $520 million
Employees: 3,000
Tennessee
Company name: FedEx
Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee
Revenue: $87.95 billion
Employees: 446,400
Texas
Company name: ExxonMobil
Headquarters: Spring, Texas
Revenue: $344.58 billion
Employees: 61,500
Utah
Company name: Super Value Inc.
Headquarters: Salt Lake City
Revenue: $1.96 billion
Employees: 121,000
Vermont
Company name: Bay
Headquarters: Colchester, Vermont
Revenue: $9.4 billion
Employees: 30,000
Virginia
Company name: Boeing
Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia
Revenue: $75.76 billion
Employees: 156,000
Washington
Company name: Amazon
Headquarters: Seattle
Revenue: $574.79 billion
Employees: 1,525,000
West Virginia
Company name: American Public Education
Headquarters: Charles Town, West Virginia
Revenue: $606.3 billion
Employees: 5,800
Wisconsin
Company name: Kohl’s
Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Revenue: $17.54 billion
Employees: 66,500
Wyoming
Company name: Specsavers
Headquarters: Guernsey, Wyoming
Revenue: $3.5 billion
Employees: 32,501
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most iconic brand in each state, along with the company’s revenue, employees and headquarters location. Using the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List, GOBankingRates selected the most well-known company. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 11, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Iconic Brands From Every State — And How Much They’re Worth