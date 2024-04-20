The Most Iconic Brands From Every State — And How Much They’re Worth

jimkruger / iStock.com
jimkruger / iStock.com

Every state has its own “iconic” brand headquartered there, from Target in Minnesota to Ford in Michigan. To find the most iconic brands in each state, GOBankingRates looked at the companies highlighted on the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List and identified the most well-known brand with headquarters in every state.

See which company made the list for your state.

Denisfilm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Denisfilm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Company name: Vulcan

  • Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama

  • Revenue: $7.3 billion

  • Employees: 8,373

JMcQ / Shutterstock.com
JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Company name: Chenega

  • Headquarters: Anchorage, Alaska

  • Revenue: $927 million

  • Employees: 4,500

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  • Company name: PetSmart

  • Headquarters: Pheonix

  • Revenue: $6.9 billion

  • Employees: 56,000

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Company name: Walmart

  • Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

  • Revenue: $611.3 billion

  • Employees: 2,300,000

9091086 / Shutterstock.com
9091086 / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Company name: Apple

  • Headquarters: Cupertino, California

  • Revenue: $385.71 billion

  • Employees: 161,000

Tada Images / Shutterstock.com
Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Company name: DISH Network

  • Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

  • Revenue: $16.68 billion

  • Employees: 14,200

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Company name: Cigna

  • Headquarters: Bloomfield, Connecticut

  • Revenue: $195.27 billion

  • Employees: 71,413

ricochet64 / Shutterstock.com
ricochet64 / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • Company name: DuPont

  • Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware

  • Revenue: $16.55 billion

  • Employees: 23,000

Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Company name: Publix Super Markets

  • Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

  • Revenue: $57.53 billion

  • Employees: 253,000

jejim / Shutterstock.com
jejim / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Company name: Home Depot

  • Headquarters: Atlanta

  • Revenue: $152.67 billion

  • Employees: 463,100

Eric Broder Van Dyke / Getty Images
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Company name: Matson

  • Headquarters: Honolulu

  • Revenue: $3.88 billion

  • Employees: 4,288

SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com
SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com

Idaho

  • Company name: Albertsons

  • Headquarters: Boise, Idaho

  • Revenue: $77.65 billion

  • Employees: 198,650

Pavlovska Yevheniia / Shutterstock.com
Pavlovska Yevheniia / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Company name: McDonald’s

  • Headquarters: Chicago

  • Revenue: $25.01 billion

  • Employees: 150,000

©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Indiana

  • Company name: Elevance Health

  • Headquarters: Indianapolis

  • Revenue: $119.56 billion

  • Employees: 104,900

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Company name: Casey’s General Store

  • Headquarters: Ankeny, Iowa

  • Revenue: $12.95 billion

  • Employees: 31,466

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Company name: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

  • Headquarters: Wichita, Kansas

  • Revenue: $5.03 billion

  • Employees: 18,235

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Company name: Humana

  • Headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky

  • Revenue: $106.37 billion

  • Employees: 67,600

©Lumen Technologies
©Lumen Technologies

Louisiana

  • Company name: Lumen Technologies

  • Headquarters: Montoa, Louisiana

  • Revenue: $17.48 billion

  • Employees: 29,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

  • Headquarters: Westbrook, Maine

  • Revenue: $3.37 billion

  • Employees: 10,780

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Company name: Lockheed Martin

  • Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

  • Revenue: $65.98 billion

  • Employees: 116,000

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Company name: General Electric

  • Headquarters: Boston

  • Revenue: $76.56 billion

  • Employees: 172,000

r.classen / Shutterstock.com
r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Company name: Ford Motor

  • Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan

  • Revenue: $158.06 billion

  • Employees: 173,000

gsheldon / Getty Images
gsheldon / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Company name: Target

  • Headquarters: Minneapolis

  • Revenue: $107.41 billion

  • Employees: 415,000

©Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
©Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Mississippi

  • Company name: Sanderson Farms

  • Headquarters: Laurel, Mississippi

  • Revenue: $4.8 billion

  • Employees: 17,001

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Company name: Centene

  • Headquarters: St. Louis

  • Revenue: $154 billion

  • Employees: 67,600

TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Company name: Schneider

  • Headquarters: Superior, Montana

  • Revenue: $29.8 billion

  • Employees: 19,600

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

  • Headquarters: Omaha, Nebraska

  • Revenue: $349.25 billion

  • Employees: 383,000

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Company name: MGM Resorts International

  • Headquarters: Las Vegas

  • Revenue: $13.13 billion

  • Employees: 66,000

©PC Connection
©PC Connection

New Hampshire

  • Company name: PC Connection

  • Headquarters: Merrimack, New Hampshire

  • Revenue: $3.13 billion

  • Employees: 2,685

Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com
Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Company name: Johnson & Johnson

  • Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

  • Revenue: $95.2 billion

  • Employees: 131,900

supersizer / Getty Images
supersizer / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Company name: Sunbridge Healthcare Corp.

  • Headquarters: Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Revenue: $5.7 billion

  • Employees: 38,300

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Company name: JPMorgan Chase

  • Headquarters: New York

  • Revenue: $239.43 billion

  • Employees: 309,926

hapabapa / Getty Images
hapabapa / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Company name: Bank of America

  • Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Revenue: $171.91 billion

  • Employees: 212,985

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

North Dakota

  • Company name: MDU Resources Group

  • Headquarters: Bismarck, North Dakota

  • Revenue: $6.97 billion

  • Employees: 14,929

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Company name: Cardinal Health

  • Headquarters: Dublin, Ohio

  • Revenue: $216.15 billion

  • Employees: 47,520

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Company name: Hobby Lobby

  • Headquarters: Oklahoma City

  • Revenue: $5 billion

  • Employees: 43,000

2p2play / Shutterstock.com
2p2play / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Company name: Nike

  • Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

  • Revenue: $51.54 billion

  • Employees: 83,700

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com
Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Company name: Comcast NBCUniversal

  • Headquarters: Philadelphia

  • Revenue: $121.57 billion

  • Employees: 186,000

BWM Infinity / Shutterstock.com
BWM Infinity / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Company name: CVS Health

  • Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

  • Revenue: $357.78 billion

  • Employees: 259,500

IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Company name: Sonoco Products

  • Headquarters: Hartsville, South Carolina

  • Revenue: $7.25 billion

  • Employees: 22,000

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Company name: Furniture Mart USA

  • Headquarters: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Revenue: $520 million

  • Employees: 3,000

monticello / Shutterstock.com
monticello / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

  • Company name: FedEx

  • Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

  • Revenue: $87.95 billion

  • Employees: 446,400

Steven Senne/AP / Shutterstock.com
Steven Senne/AP / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Company name: ExxonMobil

  • Headquarters: Spring, Texas

  • Revenue: $344.58 billion

  • Employees: 61,500

Artur Widak/NurPhoto / Shutterstock / Artur Widak/NurPhoto / Shutterstock
Artur Widak/NurPhoto / Shutterstock / Artur Widak/NurPhoto / Shutterstock

Utah

  • Company name: Super Value Inc.

  • Headquarters: Salt Lake City

  • Revenue: $1.96 billion

  • Employees: 121,000

Thitima Uthaiburom / Getty Images
Thitima Uthaiburom / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Company name: Bay

  • Headquarters: Colchester, Vermont

  • Revenue: $9.4 billion

  • Employees: 30,000

Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com
Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Company name: Boeing

  • Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

  • Revenue: $75.76 billion

  • Employees: 156,000

kasinv / iStock.com
kasinv / iStock.com

Washington

  • Company name: Amazon

  • Headquarters: Seattle

  • Revenue: $574.79 billion

  • Employees: 1,525,000

Dani Vivanco / Unsplash
Dani Vivanco / Unsplash

West Virginia

  • Company name: American Public Education

  • Headquarters: Charles Town, West Virginia

  • Revenue: $606.3 billion

  • Employees: 5,800

Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com
Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Company name: Kohl’s

  • Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

  • Revenue: $17.54 billion

  • Employees: 66,500

ChrisHepburn / Getty Images
ChrisHepburn / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Company name: Specsavers

  • Headquarters: Guernsey, Wyoming

  • Revenue: $3.5 billion

  • Employees: 32,501

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most iconic brand in each state, along with the company’s revenue, employees and headquarters location. Using the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List, GOBankingRates selected the most well-known company. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 11, 2024.

