Here are some of the most iconic tweets ever and Twitter's biggest moments over the years

Jordan Hart,Samantha Delouya
·4 min read
The Twitter app logo.
Chesnot/Getty Images

  • Under Elon Musk's ownership, some Twitter users worry that the site may cease to be what it once was.

  • Twitter has been the center of many cultural moments in modern history, from #TheDress, to GameStop mania.

  • Here's a timeline of some of Twitter's memorable highlights since its founding in 2006.

2006: Jack Dorsey sends the first-ever tweet.

First-ever tweet
First-ever tweetTwitter

2011: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson first breaks the news that Osama bin Laden was killed via tweet.

2011 Osama Bin Laden tweet from The Rock
Twitter

2012: Twitter buys video sharing service Vine for a reported $30 million.

vine app
App Annie

2013: Twitter goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange
Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock ExchangeAndrew Burton/Getty Images

2013: The first #BlackLivesMatter tweet is posted.

#BlackLivesMatter tweet from MediaJustice Network
Twitter

2014: The "Oscars selfie" taken by Ellen DeGeneres and fellow celebrities went on to become one of the most-retweeted photos to date.

Ellen DeGeneres Oscars selfie tweet
Twitter

2015: Jack Dorsey returns as CEO for a second time, after stepping down in 2008.

jack dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2015: Twitter replaces the "Favorite" button with the "Like" button.

Twitter's heart-shaped &quot;Like&quot; button
Twitter's heart-shaped "Like" buttonTwitter

2014: Leaked surveillance of Solange, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z elevator altercation surfaces.

TMZ tweet about Solange and Jay-Z elevator fight
Twitter

2015: The creation of #OscarsSoWhite allowed users to call out the Oscars for bias toward white nominees.

#OscarsSoWhite tweet from 2015
Twitter

2015: #TheDress optical illusion divides Twitter users on what colors they see.

White and gold optical illusion dress tweet from BuzzFeed
Twitter

2016: Twitter experiences a multi-hour global outage caused by a glitch in a software update. People compared it to Twitter's early "fail whale" days when outages were common.

Twitter fail whale
Twitter fail whaleTwitter

2016: Twitter shuts down Vine as it struggled to compete with Instagram and Snapchat.

vine ios7
Dribbble/jreed91

2016: Hillary Clinton tweets "Delete your account" to Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton tells Donald Trump to delete his Twitter account
Twitter

2017: Twitter upped the allowable character count on tweets from 140 characters to 280 characters.

Jack Dorsey tweet about 280 characters
Jack Dorsey tweet about 280 charactersJack Dorsey

2017: Alyssa Milano tweets about #MeToo and sparks a movement for sexual assault survivors.

'Me Too' tweet from Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano

2017: President Trump tweets "Covfefe," and the internet tries to decode what he meant by it.

Donald Trump's “Covfefe” tweet
Twitter

2019: Collective freakout over the 'Cats' trailer.

Jennifer Hudson tweets the Cats trailer
Twitter

2019: "Sco pa tu manaa" meme used as a prompt to give your opinion.

&quot;Sco pa tu manaa&quot; tweet
Twitter

2019: The Game of Thrones series finale.

Game of Thrones Finale Tweet
Twitter

2020: Twitter users mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant tweet from official NBA Twitter account
Twitter

2020: Popular tweeter/comedian, Jaboukie, gets suspended from Twitter for impersonating CNN.

Jaboukie impersonates CNN
Twitter

2020: Everyone having to #StayInside at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

&quot;Quarantine day 6.&quot; Tweet in 2020
Twitter

2020: Celebrities singing "Imagine" at the start of the covid-19 pandemic. Many on Twitter described it as "cringe."

Gal Gadot's &quot;Imagine&quot; video with celebrity friends
Twitter

2020: Nationwide protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

ABC News tweet about George Floyd March
Twitter

2020: News of Chadwick Boseman's death breaks on Twitter.

Chadwick Boseman death announcement tweet
Twitter

2020: "We did it, Joe," from Kamala Harris after Joe Biden won the presidential election.

&quot;We did it, Joe Biden&quot; tweet from Kamala Harris in 2020
Twitter

2021: #StopAsianHate movement on Twitter in response to increased violence against Asian-Americans.

Open letter on Twitter from K-pop group BTS
Twitter

2021: January 6 insurrection in Washington DC. Many rioters posted videos of themselves entering the Capitol Building, which would be later used against them as criminal evidence.

CNN Jan. 6 tweet
Twitter

2021: Donald Trump gets banned from Twitter.

Donald Trump's suspended Twitter acount
Twitter

2021: GameStop mania on Twitter. GameStop investors anxiously awaited cryptic tweets from chairman Ryan Cohen, like a picture of an ice cream cone.

Ryan Cohen tweet
Ryan Cohen tweetTwitter

2021: Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial goes viral. "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

Nicole Kidman AMC commercial
Twitter

2021: Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO and Parag Agrawal becomes the new head of Twitter.

twitter parag agrawal
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

2022: Russia invades Ukraine. Many atrocities committed during the war are documented on Twitter.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine President Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

2022: "The Slap," Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will smith oscars slap tweet
Twitter

2022: Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter for $44 billion after revealing he had a 9% stake in the company.

Elon Musk
Chesnot/Getty Images

2022: Musk attempts to back out of the Twitter deal, claiming the company wasn't honest about the number of bots on the platform. Twitter sues Musk to keep him in the deal.

Elon Musk looks down during a 2022 SpaceX speech
Elon Musk looks down during a speech.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

2022: Twitter announces that it's testing an edit feature, something many users had requested for years.

Edit button tweet
Edit button tweetTwitter

2022: Musk officially takes over Twitter in late-October. His first act as owner is to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, along with several other top executives at the company.

Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal
Getty Images

2022: One of the first new products rolled out under Musk's tenure was a blue verification checkmark for anyone who paid Twitter $8/month. Chaos ensued on the site, as people began impersonating brands and celebrities. The program was temporarily halted.

Tweet from Nintendo impersonator
Courtesy of noisé

2022: Musk laid off 50% of Twitter's workforce in early-November. Two weeks later, he asked remaining employees to sign a pledge to commit to "hardcore Twitter" or leave the company. Many employees chose to leave.

elon musk
Musk at a 2022 Halloween party.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

2022: #RIPTwitter trends as Twitter offices shut down and celebrities deactivate their accounts.

#RIPTwitter meme tweet
Twitter

Read the original article on Business Insider

