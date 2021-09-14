The most important announcements from Apple's iPhone 13 event

Apple (AAPL) held its annual fall event on Tuesday, debuting a host of new products just ahead of the all-important holiday season. As is tradition, the biggest announcement was the new iPhone 13, which is expected to be another major seller for the tech giant thanks to its significantly upgraded camera.

But it wasn't just the iPhone that grabbed viewers' attention. The company also unveiled a new Apple Watch and a new version of its incredibly popular AirPods.

Here's everything Apple revealed during its big show and when you can expect to get your hands on it all.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The marquee products from Apple's new lineup are the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. Both versions of the 13 get improved low-light camera capabilities, with the iPhone 13's ultra-wide angle camera and wide-angle lenses capturing betters shots in dim settings.

Apple debuted the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. (Image: Apple)

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, meanwhile, get upgraded low-light functionality across their three cameras — telephoto, ultra-wide, and wide-angle — with the wide-angle camera drawing in 2.2x more light and the ultra-wide angle pulling in 92% more light. What's more, all three cameras now support Night mode, meaning they can all be used in dark settings. Prior iPhones limited which cameras could use the ability.

The Phones also get Apple's new A15 Bionic processor that promises big performance gains over the company's previous generation chip, the A14 Bionic.

Design wise, the iPhones remain relatively unchanged. Apple did, however, shrink the size of the notch at the top of the phones' displays to add more screen space. Apple also rearranged the orientation of the rear cameras on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get dramatically upgraded cameras and high-performance displays. (Image: Apple)

In terms of their screens, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max now feature Apple's ProMotion technology, which allows the display to change its refresh rate on the fly from as low as 10Hz to 120Hz. When flying at 120Hz, the screen will refresh 120 times per second, making for smooth scrolling and gameplay. While running at 10Hz, the refresh rate slows down for improved battery consumption, since a 120Hz refresh rate can be a strain on a phone's battery.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available Sept. 24 and start at $699 and $999, respectively.

Apple Watch Series 7

The iPhone wasn't the only new flagship product to come out of the event. Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7. The new watch gets a 20% larger display thanks to smaller bezels and a slightly larger body that brings its available sizes to 41mm and 45mm compared to last year's 40mm and 44mm models.

The Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger watch faces and improved durability. (Image: Apple)

That larger display, Apple says, will allow for 50% more on-screen text and allow for a new on-screen keyboard that you can tap or swipe across to reply to messages. The always-on display has also been upgraded to be 70% brighter indoors when your wrist is down.

Apple has also increased the durability of the Series 7 with a 50% thicker crystal cover and dust resistance, something older Apple Watches lacked.

The watches will launch later this fall and will start at $399 for the 41mm model.

iPad mini and iPad

Apple also revealed two new iPads during its event, the iPad mini and iPad. The new mini gets its first major upgrade in years with smaller bezels and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display compared to the prior generation's 7.9-inch Retina display.

The iPad mini gets a new look with a larger display and improved cameras. (Image: Apple)

It's not just the screen that has gotten an upgrade. The mini also gets Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same one found in the iPhone 13, and improved rear and front cameras. Speaking of which, the mini's front FaceTime camera now gets Center Stage, the technology that allows the camera to follow you while using video chat apps to ensure you stay in frame.

Apple has also added 5G cellular connectivity to the mini and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. But those updates also mean the mini is a bit pricier, starting at $499 with 64GB of storage.

Finally, Apple showed off an enhanced version of its base iPad, which now features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology to ensure color clarity in different lighting situations, and Apple's Center Stage technology for $329.

Both iPads are available Sept. 24.

