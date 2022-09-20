U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

From Most Improved to Among the Best: Mitsubishi Motors Ranks Second in Reputation's '2022 Automotive Report'

·3 min read

In just three years, Mitsubishi's customer experience ranking climbed from 17th to second among mass-market automotive brands in key industry report

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) placed second in rankings among mass-market automotive brands in the "2022 Automotive Reputation Report" from Reputation, an annual analysis of customer experience that includes 35,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups, and dealerships across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

MITSUBISHI MOTORS RANKS SECOND IN REPUTATION’S ‘2022 AUTOMOTIVE REPORT’

MMNA's second-place rank is the culmination of a steep three-year rise that saw the brand climb from 17th among 19 mass-market automotive brands in 2020. Mitsubishi was the most improved brand in the study in 2021, posting a 58-point year-over-year improvement and ranking fourth.

A deep concentration on exceeding every customer's expectations has been part of a joint commitment from MMNA and its dealer partners across the U.S. Altogether, the brand's performance has improved by 112 points from 2020 to 2022, a notable turnaround that coincided with a refreshing of the brand's entire vehicle lineup and record-breaking sales for its all-new flagship, the 2022 Outlander.

"Mitsubishi Motors is in the midst of a brand-wide moment, proven by exciting new vehicles, welcoming new and updated dealerships, and an absolute commitment to customer satisfaction. To see that work validated in the 2022 Reputation Auto Report rankings is exciting, to say the least, and is proof of the value of this hard work," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. "I am proud of the efforts from everyone in the MMNA family who had a hand in achieving this ranking; our ongoing partnership with Reputation has given us the tools to place Mitsubishi Motors at the forefront of the industry."

Also accompanying Mitsubishi's three-year rise in Reputation's study was the rollout of the brand's Visual Identity Program to enhance the dealership facilities and experience for customers through a high-quality retail environment. Combined with the launch of the award-winning 2022 Outlander, the brand's dedication to its customers resulted in the best four consecutive quarters of retail sales for Outlander since the nameplate launched in the U.S. more than 20 years ago.

"I am thrilled for Mitsubishi. This is a brand that has been laser-focused on building the best customer experience in the industry and their hard work shows," said Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. "Their active customer engagement approach has created impressive brand loyalty and it's an absolute pleasure being their partner."

The report from Reputation analyzed customer feedback from dealerships to gauge overall sentiment and then assigned brands, dealer groups, and dealerships a "Reputation Score" metric. Graded on a 1,000-point scale, the score encompasses the voice of the customer and highlights reputation management as a key element of a dealership's consumer experience strategy.

For more information on MMNA, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 714-296-1402

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-most-improved-to-among-the-best-mitsubishi-motors-ranks-second-in-reputations-2022-automotive-report-301628399.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

