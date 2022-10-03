Most Influential 100 Honors People of African/Black Origins on the Sidelines of UN General Assembly

The global top 100 lists were unveiled at the award and recognition ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 United Nations Plaza.

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIPAD, Most Influential People of African Descent, a global civil society in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, kicks off their annual event - Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2022, following the opening of the 77th UN General Assembly, started September 30th to October 4th, 2022, in New York City, USA.

MIPAD recognizes high achievers of African descent worldwide in 100 Under 40 and other themed categories. This year, the group is recognizing the global top 100 Under 40 and global top 100 Lawyers. The global top 100 lists were unveiled and Her Excellency Epsy Campbell-Barr (Costa Rica), Mayor Eric Adams of New York City (USA), and Dr. Djibril Diallo (Senegal) received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards during the award and recognition ceremony, Sunday, October 2nd, at 1 United Nations Plaza.

Kamil Olufowobi, CEO,MIPAD said, "Congratulations are in order for all MIPAD Honorees for their outstanding contributions and service towards the advancement for people of African descent worldwide."

The five days will be packed full of global conversations, meaningful networking opportunities and human connections. Activities include panel sessions, leadership training workshops, a recognition and awards ceremony, tours of New York City and the United Nations Headquarters, and closing with a film screening at UN HQ.

The United Nations Department of Global Communications has also invited honorees to the film screening that will mark the culmination of the recognition week. An episode of the series, "Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade", will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT, in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber at United Nations Headquarters.

This episode, entitled "Rationalization", follows the journey of enslaved people on location in Ghana, Spain and the United Kingdom. It examines how the brutal 400-year transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans was justified at the time and how the ideology of racism started.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Maher Nasser, Director of the Department of Global Communications' Outreach Division, and Kamil Olufowobi, CEO of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD).

Following the screening, there will be a moderated conversation with award-winning journalist and series host Afua Hirsch.

This event is organized by the United Nation's Outreach Programme on the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Slavery, in the context of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), and in collaboration with MIPAD.

To get an exclusive look at the global 100 lists, please visit www.mipad.org/classof2022

About Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development. www.mipad.org

