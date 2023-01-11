U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,277.00
    -5.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    -0.78 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3030
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,424.41
    +205.28 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.75
    +3.68 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,429.89
    +254.33 (+0.97%)
     

Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey

People walk as they make their way at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0% in December, down from 85.7% in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now stood at 76.7%, down from 78.3% three months ago, the survey showed.

The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

