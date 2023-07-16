What are the most and least expensive neighborhoods for renters in Cincinnati?

The average rent for an apartment in Cincinnati is $1,273, but prices vary widely depending on several factors, including location, size, and quality, according to a survey by RentCafe.

Cincinnati renters can get about 1,000 square feet of apartment space for $1,500 a month, according to a recent RentCafe survey.

What are the least expensive neighborhoods for renters in Cincinnati?

The most affordable neighborhoods in Cincinnati include Queensgate, where the average rent is $749 a month; West End where renters also pay an average $749 a month; and College Hill, where the average rent goes for $779 a month, RentCafe found, using the most recent data from sister company, Yardi Matrix.

But the most expensive neighborhoods in Cincinnati generate average rents more than twice as high as the city's budget-friendly neighborhoods, based on the RentCafe report, which includes rents by neighborhood in Cincinnati and some suburban areas in Hamilton County.

What are the most expensive neighborhoods for renters in Cincinnati?

The most expensive neighborhoods for renters in Cincinnati include Mount Auburn, where the average monthly rent is $1,892; Downtown ($1,871); and Mount Adams ($1,871), according to RentCafe.

Where does your neighborhood rank?

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Queensgate most affordable; Mount Auburn most expensive for renters