Most (and Least) Expensive States To Build a Home
There are many ways to go about buying a home, and one way that can sometimes be more cost-effective is to build a house from the ground up.
Of course, even building your own home is more expensive than it used to be due to inflation and supply chain issues over the past few years driving up the costs of materials and labor. So, location really does matter when it comes to finding the best states to do so.
To determine the most and least expensive states to build a home, GoBankingRates drew from a new report by Today's Homeowner that estimated the average price of building a new 2,100-square-foot home (not including the cost of land or plot development). They found that the average cost to build a new home in the United States is $332,397, or $158 per square foot.
Keep reading to find the 10 most (and 10 least) expensive states to build your home.
10 Most Expensive States To Build a Home
The states where potential homebuyers may want to think twice about building their own homes fall in a few key parts of the country: the west coast, in places like California and Washington; the east coast, including New England and New York. A couple of states in the midwest are pricey, but Hawaii is the most expensive state to build a home in, costing $431,364 for the average 2,100-square-foot home ($205 per square foot).
10. New Hampshire
Total price: $361,098
Price per square foot: $172
9. Washington
Total price: $363,120
Price per square foot: $173
8. California
Total price: $363,314
Price per square foot: $173
7. Connecticut
Total price: $367,853
Price per square foot: $175
6. New York
Total price: $371,875
Price per square foot: $177
5. Rhode Island
Total price: $372,069
Price per square foot: $177
4. Illinois
Total price: $380,189
Price per square foot: $181
3. New Jersey
Total price: $387,262
Price per square foot: $184
2. Massachusetts
Total price: $402,709
Price per square foot: $192
1. Hawaii
Total price: $431,364
Price per square foot: $205
10 Least Expensive States To Build a Home
Building a home is really only cheaper than the median home sale price in eight states. And where you'll find it the cheapest to build a 2,100-square-foot home for under $300,000 is the South, namely: Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina.
10. Tennessee
Total price: $302,204
Price per square foot: $144
9. South Dakota
Total price: $301,739
Price per square foot: $144
8. South Carolina
Total price: $301,079
Price per square foot: $143
7. Oklahoma
Total price: $300,673
Price per square foot: $143
6. Florida
Total price: $297,228
Price per square foot: $142
5. North Carolina
Total price: $297,062
Price per square foot: $141
4. Louisiana
Total price: $296,107
Price per square foot: $141
3. Alabama
Total price: $291,397
Price per square foot: $139
2. Arkansas
Total price: $288,175
Price per square foot: $137
1. Mississippi
Total price: $287,670
Price per square foot: $137
Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most (and Least) Expensive States To Build a Home