Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners
As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.
A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.
1. California
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252
Median household income: $84,097
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%
2. New York
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636
Median household income: $75,157
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%
3. New Jersey
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200
Median household income: $89,703
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%
4. Hawaii
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732
Median household income: $88,005
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%
5. Connecticut
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460
Median household income: $83,572
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%
6. Massachusetts
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528
Median household income: $89,026
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%
7. Rhode Island
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556
Median household income: $74,489
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%
8. Oregon
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008
Median household income: $70,084
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%
9. Washington
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816
Median household income: $82,400
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%
10. Nevada
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784
Median household income: $65,686
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%
11. Colorado
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952
Median household income: $80,184
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%
12. Maryland
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268
Median household income: $91,431
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%
13. Virginia
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748
Median household income: $80,615
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%
14. Illinois
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360
Median household income: $72,563
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%
15. Georgia
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536
Median household income: $65,030
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%
16. Florida
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792
Median household income: $61,777
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%
17. New Hampshire
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172
Median household income: $83,449
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%
18. Texas
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
Median household income: $67,321
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%
19. Vermont
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
Median household income: $67,674
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%
20. Arizona
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224
Median household income: $65,913
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%
21. North Carolina
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988
Median household income: $60,516
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%
22. Alaska
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840
Median household income: $80,287
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%
23. Utah
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540
Median household income: $79,133
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%
24. Delaware
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980
Median household income: $72,724
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%
25. Pennsylvania
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852
Median household income: $67,587
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%
26. Minnesota
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700
Median household income: $77,706
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%
27. Maine
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916
Median household income: $63,182
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%
28. Idaho
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856
Median household income: $63,377
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%
29. Wisconsin
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528
Median household income: $67,080
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%
30. Tennessee
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920
Median household income: $58,516
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%
31. Montana
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
Median household income: $60,560
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%
32. Missouri
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
Median household income: $61,043
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%
33. Ohio
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424
Median household income: $61,938
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%
34. South Carolina
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668
Median household income: $58,234
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%
35. Louisiana
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756
Median household income: $53,571
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%
36. New Mexico
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720
Median household income: $54,020
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%
37. Kansas
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592
Median household income: $64,521
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%
38. Nebraska
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928
Median household income: $66,644
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%
39. Michigan
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184
Median household income: $63,202
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%
40. Kentucky
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744
Median household income: $55,454
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%
41. Indiana
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716
Median household income: $61,944
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%
42. Wyoming
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700
Median household income: $68,002
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%
43. Oklahoma
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780
Median household income: $56,956
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%
44. Alabama
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396
Median household income: $54,943
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%
45. Iowa
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968
Median household income: $65,429
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%
46. Mississippi
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172
Median household income: $49,111
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%
47. Arkansas
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616
Median household income: $52,123
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%
48. South Dakota
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536
Median household income: $63,920
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%
49. North Dakota
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608
Median household income: $68,131
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%
50. West Virginia
Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996
Median household income: $50,884
Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%
Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.
