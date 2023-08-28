Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252

Median household income: $84,097

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%

See: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Find Out: Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

2. New York

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636

Median household income: $75,157

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%

Check Out: 10 Affordable U.S. Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

3. New Jersey

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200

Median household income: $89,703

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Hawaii

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732

Median household income: $88,005

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Connecticut

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460

Median household income: $83,572

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Massachusetts

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528

Median household income: $89,026

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%

Find Out: 5 Reasons the Housing Market is Reversing

gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Rhode Island

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556

Median household income: $74,489

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%

Story continues

DaveAlan / Getty Images

8. Oregon

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008

Median household income: $70,084

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%

benedek / Getty Images

9. Washington

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816

Median household income: $82,400

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

10. Nevada

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784

Median household income: $65,686

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Colorado

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952

Median household income: $80,184

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Maryland

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268

Median household income: $91,431

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Virginia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748

Median household income: $80,615

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

14. Illinois

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360

Median household income: $72,563

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Georgia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536

Median household income: $65,030

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Florida

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792

Median household income: $61,777

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

17. New Hampshire

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172

Median household income: $83,449

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Texas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

Median household income: $67,321

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Vermont

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

Median household income: $67,674

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Arizona

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224

Median household income: $65,913

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

21. North Carolina

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988

Median household income: $60,516

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Alaska

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840

Median household income: $80,287

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%

Buying a House? Here's How To Get a 4% Mortgage Rate

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

23. Utah

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540

Median household income: $79,133

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Delaware

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980

Median household income: $72,724

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Pennsylvania

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852

Median household income: $67,587

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

26. Minnesota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700

Median household income: $77,706

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in 10 Years

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

27. Maine

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916

Median household income: $63,182

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Idaho

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856

Median household income: $63,377

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Wisconsin

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528

Median household income: $67,080

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Tennessee

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920

Median household income: $58,516

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%

Check Out: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

31. Montana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

Median household income: $60,560

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%

RudyBalasko / iStock.com

32. Missouri

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

Median household income: $61,043

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Ohio

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424

Median household income: $61,938

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%

traveler1116 / Getty Images

34. South Carolina

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668

Median household income: $58,234

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%

Find Out: How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

THEPALMER / Getty Images

35. Louisiana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756

Median household income: $53,571

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. New Mexico

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720

Median household income: $54,020

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Kansas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592

Median household income: $64,521

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Nebraska

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928

Median household income: $66,644

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Michigan

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184

Median household income: $63,202

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Kentucky

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744

Median household income: $55,454

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%

©Shutterstock.com

41. Indiana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716

Median household income: $61,944

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

42. Wyoming

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700

Median household income: $68,002

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%

See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

43. Oklahoma

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780

Median household income: $56,956

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

44. Alabama

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396

Median household income: $54,943

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

45. Iowa

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968

Median household income: $65,429

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Mississippi

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172

Median household income: $49,111

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Arkansas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616

Median household income: $52,123

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%

©Shutterstock.com

48. South Dakota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536

Median household income: $63,920

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

49. North Dakota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608

Median household income: $68,131

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. West Virginia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996

Median household income: $50,884

Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%

Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners