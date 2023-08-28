U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

Gabrielle Olya
·9 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.

A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252

  • Median household income: $84,097

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

2. New York

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636

  • Median household income: $75,157

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

3. New Jersey

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200

  • Median household income: $89,703

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Hawaii

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732

  • Median household income: $88,005

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Connecticut

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460

  • Median household income: $83,572

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Massachusetts

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528

  • Median household income: $89,026

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%

gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Rhode Island

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556

  • Median household income: $74,489

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%

DaveAlan / Getty Images
DaveAlan / Getty Images

8. Oregon

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008

  • Median household income: $70,084

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

9. Washington

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816

  • Median household income: $82,400

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

10. Nevada

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784

  • Median household income: $65,686

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Colorado

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952

  • Median household income: $80,184

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Maryland

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268

  • Median household income: $91,431

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Virginia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748

  • Median household income: $80,615

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

14. Illinois

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360

  • Median household income: $72,563

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Georgia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536

  • Median household income: $65,030

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Florida

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792

  • Median household income: $61,777

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

17. New Hampshire

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172

  • Median household income: $83,449

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Texas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

  • Median household income: $67,321

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Vermont

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

  • Median household income: $67,674

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Arizona

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224

  • Median household income: $65,913

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

21. North Carolina

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988

  • Median household income: $60,516

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Alaska

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840

  • Median household income: $80,287

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

23. Utah

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540

  • Median household income: $79,133

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Delaware

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980

  • Median household income: $72,724

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Pennsylvania

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852

  • Median household income: $67,587

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

26. Minnesota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700

  • Median household income: $77,706

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com
Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

27. Maine

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916

  • Median household income: $63,182

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Idaho

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856

  • Median household income: $63,377

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Wisconsin

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528

  • Median household income: $67,080

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Tennessee

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920

  • Median household income: $58,516

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%

Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com
Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

31. Montana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

  • Median household income: $60,560

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

32. Missouri

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

  • Median household income: $61,043

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Ohio

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424

  • Median household income: $61,938

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

34. South Carolina

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668

  • Median household income: $58,234

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%

THEPALMER / Getty Images
THEPALMER / Getty Images

35. Louisiana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756

  • Median household income: $53,571

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. New Mexico

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720

  • Median household income: $54,020

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Kansas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592

  • Median household income: $64,521

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Nebraska

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928

  • Median household income: $66,644

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Michigan

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184

  • Median household income: $63,202

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Kentucky

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744

  • Median household income: $55,454

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

41. Indiana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716

  • Median household income: $61,944

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

42. Wyoming

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700

  • Median household income: $68,002

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

43. Oklahoma

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780

  • Median household income: $56,956

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images
Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

44. Alabama

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396

  • Median household income: $54,943

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

45. Iowa

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968

  • Median household income: $65,429

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Mississippi

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172

  • Median household income: $49,111

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Arkansas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616

  • Median household income: $52,123

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

48. South Dakota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536

  • Median household income: $63,920

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

49. North Dakota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608

  • Median household income: $68,131

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. West Virginia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996

  • Median household income: $50,884

  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%

Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.

