Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

Dawn Allcot
Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state? Well wonder no more. It’s time to compare how much you’re paying in your state from others.

To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.

In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Average monthly utility costs: $387

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,644

  • How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%

  • How much more ($) than national average: 40%

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Average monthly utility costs: $424

  • Average annual utility costs: $5,088

  • How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $876

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average monthly utility costs: $357

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,284

  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $72

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $315

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,780

  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$432

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Average monthly utility costs: $368

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,416

  • How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $204

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Average monthly utility costs: $322

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,864

  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$348

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average monthly utility costs: $463

  • Average annual utility costs: $5,556

  • How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,344

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average monthly utility costs: $313

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,756

  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$456

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

  • Average monthly utility costs: $335

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,020

  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$192

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $286

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,432

  • How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$178

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average monthly utility costs: $633

  • Average annual utility costs: $7,596

  • How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $3,384

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average monthly utility costs: $321

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,852

  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$360

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Average monthly utility costs: $340

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,080

  • How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$132

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $300

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,600

  • How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$612

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average monthly utility costs: $331

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,972

  • How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$240

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $361

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,332

  • How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $120

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average monthly utility costs: $351

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,212

  • How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $0

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $310

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,720

  • How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$492

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average monthly utility costs: $500

  • Average annual utility costs: $6,000

  • How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,788

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Average monthly utility costs: $394

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,728

  • How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $516

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly utility costs: $404

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,848

  • How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $636

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average monthly utility costs: $320

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,840

  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$372

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $294

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,528

  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$684

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average monthly utility costs: $255

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,060

  • How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Average monthly utility costs: $284

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,408

  • How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$804

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $352

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,224

  • How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $12

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average monthly utility costs: $331

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,972

  • How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$240

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Average monthly utility costs: $290

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,480

  • How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$732

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly utility costs: $386

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,632

  • How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $420

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Average monthly utility costs: $467

  • Average annual utility costs: $5,604

  • How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,392

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average monthly utility costs: $357

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,284

  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $72

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average monthly utility costs: $384

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,608

  • How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $396

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average monthly utility costs: $282

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,384

  • How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$828

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $344

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,128

  • How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average monthly utility costs: $369

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,428

  • How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $216

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average monthly utility costs: $348

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,176

  • How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$36

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Average monthly utility costs: $363

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,356

  • How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $144

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly utility costs: $336

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,032

  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$180

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average monthly utility costs: $360

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,320

  • How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $108

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average monthly utility costs: $298

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,576

  • How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$636

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $278

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,336

  • How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$876

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Average monthly utility costs: $294

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,528

  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$684

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $296

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,552

  • How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$660

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average monthly utility costs: $293

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,516

  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$696

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Average monthly utility costs: $428

  • Average annual utility costs: $5,136

  • How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $924

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $334

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,008

  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$204

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Washington

  • Average monthly utility costs: $389

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,668

  • How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $456

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $315

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,780

  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

  • How much more ($) than national average: -$432

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Average monthly utility costs: $356

  • Average annual utility costs: $4,272

  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $60

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Average monthly utility costs: $324

  • Average annual utility costs: $3,888

  • How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%

  • How much more ($) than national average: $324

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

