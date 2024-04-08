Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state? Well wonder no more. It’s time to compare how much you’re paying in your state from others.

To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.

In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.

Alabama

Average monthly utility costs: $387

Average annual utility costs: $4,644

How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%

How much more ($) than national average: 40%

Alaska

Average monthly utility costs: $424

Average annual utility costs: $5,088

How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%

How much more ($) than national average: $876

Arizona

Average monthly utility costs: $357

Average annual utility costs: $4,284

How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

How much more ($) than national average: $72

Arkansas

Average monthly utility costs: $315

Average annual utility costs: $3,780

How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

How much more ($) than national average: -$432

California

Average monthly utility costs: $368

Average annual utility costs: $4,416

How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%

How much more ($) than national average: $204

Colorado

Average monthly utility costs: $322

Average annual utility costs: $3,864

How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%

How much more ($) than national average: -$348

Connecticut

Average monthly utility costs: $463

Average annual utility costs: $5,556

How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%

How much more ($) than national average: $1,344

Delaware

Average monthly utility costs: $313

Average annual utility costs: $3,756

How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%

How much more ($) than national average: -$456

Florida

Average monthly utility costs: $335

Average annual utility costs: $4,020

How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%

How much more ($) than national average: -$192

Georgia

Average monthly utility costs: $286

Average annual utility costs: $3,432

How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%

How much more ($) than national average: -$178

Hawaii

Average monthly utility costs: $633

Average annual utility costs: $7,596

How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%

How much more ($) than national average: $3,384

Idaho

Average monthly utility costs: $321

Average annual utility costs: $3,852

How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%

How much more ($) than national average: -$360

Illinois

Average monthly utility costs: $340

Average annual utility costs: $4,080

How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%

How much more ($) than national average: -$132

Indiana

Average monthly utility costs: $300

Average annual utility costs: $3,600

How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%

How much more ($) than national average: -$612

Iowa

Average monthly utility costs: $331

Average annual utility costs: $3,972

How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

How much more ($) than national average: -$240

Kansas

Average monthly utility costs: $361

Average annual utility costs: $4,332

How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%

How much more ($) than national average: $120

Kentucky

Average monthly utility costs: $351

Average annual utility costs: $4,212

How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%

How much more ($) than national average: $0

Louisiana

Average monthly utility costs: $310

Average annual utility costs: $3,720

How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%

How much more ($) than national average: -$492

Maine

Average monthly utility costs: $500

Average annual utility costs: $6,000

How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%

How much more ($) than national average: $1,788

Maryland

Average monthly utility costs: $394

Average annual utility costs: $4,728

How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%

How much more ($) than national average: $516

Massachusetts

Average monthly utility costs: $404

Average annual utility costs: $4,848

How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%

How much more ($) than national average: $636

Michigan

Average monthly utility costs: $320

Average annual utility costs: $3,840

How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%

How much more ($) than national average: -$372

Minnesota

Average monthly utility costs: $294

Average annual utility costs: $3,528

How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

How much more ($) than national average: -$684

Mississippi

Average monthly utility costs: $255

Average annual utility costs: $3,060

How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%

How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152

Missouri

Average monthly utility costs: $284

Average annual utility costs: $3,408

How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%

How much more ($) than national average: -$804

Montana

Average monthly utility costs: $352

Average annual utility costs: $4,224

How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%

How much more ($) than national average: $12

Nebraska

Average monthly utility costs: $331

Average annual utility costs: $3,972

How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

How much more ($) than national average: -$240

Nevada

Average monthly utility costs: $290

Average annual utility costs: $3,480

How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%

How much more ($) than national average: -$732

New Hampshire

Average monthly utility costs: $386

Average annual utility costs: $4,632

How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%

How much more ($) than national average: $420

New Jersey

Average monthly utility costs: $467

Average annual utility costs: $5,604

How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%

How much more ($) than national average: $1,392

New Mexico

Average monthly utility costs: $357

Average annual utility costs: $4,284

How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

How much more ($) than national average: $72

New York

Average monthly utility costs: $384

Average annual utility costs: $4,608

How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%

How much more ($) than national average: $396

North Carolina

Average monthly utility costs: $282

Average annual utility costs: $3,384

How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%

How much more ($) than national average: -$828

North Dakota

Average monthly utility costs: $344

Average annual utility costs: $4,128

How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%

How much more ($) than national average: -$84

Ohio

Average monthly utility costs: $369

Average annual utility costs: $4,428

How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%

How much more ($) than national average: $216

Oklahoma

Average monthly utility costs: $348

Average annual utility costs: $4,176

How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%

How much more ($) than national average: -$36

Oregon

Average monthly utility costs: $363

Average annual utility costs: $4,356

How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%

How much more ($) than national average: $144

Pennsylvania

Average monthly utility costs: $336

Average annual utility costs: $4,032

How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%

How much more ($) than national average: -$180

Rhode Island

Average monthly utility costs: $360

Average annual utility costs: $4,320

How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%

How much more ($) than national average: $108

South Carolina

Average monthly utility costs: $298

Average annual utility costs: $3,576

How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%

How much more ($) than national average: -$636

South Dakota

Average monthly utility costs: $278

Average annual utility costs: $3,336

How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%

How much more ($) than national average: -$876

Tennessee

Average monthly utility costs: $294

Average annual utility costs: $3,528

How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

How much more ($) than national average: -$684

Texas

Average monthly utility costs: $296

Average annual utility costs: $3,552

How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%

How much more ($) than national average: -$660

Utah

Average monthly utility costs: $293

Average annual utility costs: $3,516

How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%

How much more ($) than national average: -$696

Vermont

Average monthly utility costs: $428

Average annual utility costs: $5,136

How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%

How much more ($) than national average: $924

Virginia

Average monthly utility costs: $334

Average annual utility costs: $4,008

How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%

How much more ($) than national average: -$204

Washington

Average monthly utility costs: $389

Average annual utility costs: $4,668

How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%

How much more ($) than national average: $456

West Virginia

Average monthly utility costs: $315

Average annual utility costs: $3,780

How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

How much more ($) than national average: -$432

Wisconsin

Average monthly utility costs: $356

Average annual utility costs: $4,272

How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%

How much more ($) than national average: $60

Wyoming

Average monthly utility costs: $324

Average annual utility costs: $3,888

How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%

How much more ($) than national average: $324

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

