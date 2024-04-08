Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State
Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state? Well wonder no more. It’s time to compare how much you’re paying in your state from others.
To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.
In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.
Alabama
Average monthly utility costs: $387
Average annual utility costs: $4,644
How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%
How much more ($) than national average: 40%
Alaska
Average monthly utility costs: $424
Average annual utility costs: $5,088
How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%
How much more ($) than national average: $876
Arizona
Average monthly utility costs: $357
Average annual utility costs: $4,284
How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
How much more ($) than national average: $72
Arkansas
Average monthly utility costs: $315
Average annual utility costs: $3,780
How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
How much more ($) than national average: -$432
California
Average monthly utility costs: $368
Average annual utility costs: $4,416
How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%
How much more ($) than national average: $204
Colorado
Average monthly utility costs: $322
Average annual utility costs: $3,864
How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%
How much more ($) than national average: -$348
Connecticut
Average monthly utility costs: $463
Average annual utility costs: $5,556
How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%
How much more ($) than national average: $1,344
Delaware
Average monthly utility costs: $313
Average annual utility costs: $3,756
How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%
How much more ($) than national average: -$456
Florida
Average monthly utility costs: $335
Average annual utility costs: $4,020
How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%
How much more ($) than national average: -$192
Georgia
Average monthly utility costs: $286
Average annual utility costs: $3,432
How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%
How much more ($) than national average: -$178
Hawaii
Average monthly utility costs: $633
Average annual utility costs: $7,596
How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%
How much more ($) than national average: $3,384
Idaho
Average monthly utility costs: $321
Average annual utility costs: $3,852
How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%
How much more ($) than national average: -$360
Illinois
Average monthly utility costs: $340
Average annual utility costs: $4,080
How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%
How much more ($) than national average: -$132
Indiana
Average monthly utility costs: $300
Average annual utility costs: $3,600
How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%
How much more ($) than national average: -$612
Iowa
Average monthly utility costs: $331
Average annual utility costs: $3,972
How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Kansas
Average monthly utility costs: $361
Average annual utility costs: $4,332
How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%
How much more ($) than national average: $120
Kentucky
Average monthly utility costs: $351
Average annual utility costs: $4,212
How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%
How much more ($) than national average: $0
Louisiana
Average monthly utility costs: $310
Average annual utility costs: $3,720
How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%
How much more ($) than national average: -$492
Maine
Average monthly utility costs: $500
Average annual utility costs: $6,000
How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%
How much more ($) than national average: $1,788
Maryland
Average monthly utility costs: $394
Average annual utility costs: $4,728
How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%
How much more ($) than national average: $516
Massachusetts
Average monthly utility costs: $404
Average annual utility costs: $4,848
How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%
How much more ($) than national average: $636
Michigan
Average monthly utility costs: $320
Average annual utility costs: $3,840
How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%
How much more ($) than national average: -$372
Minnesota
Average monthly utility costs: $294
Average annual utility costs: $3,528
How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
How much more ($) than national average: -$684
Mississippi
Average monthly utility costs: $255
Average annual utility costs: $3,060
How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%
How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152
Missouri
Average monthly utility costs: $284
Average annual utility costs: $3,408
How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%
How much more ($) than national average: -$804
Montana
Average monthly utility costs: $352
Average annual utility costs: $4,224
How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%
How much more ($) than national average: $12
Nebraska
Average monthly utility costs: $331
Average annual utility costs: $3,972
How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Nevada
Average monthly utility costs: $290
Average annual utility costs: $3,480
How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%
How much more ($) than national average: -$732
New Hampshire
Average monthly utility costs: $386
Average annual utility costs: $4,632
How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%
How much more ($) than national average: $420
New Jersey
Average monthly utility costs: $467
Average annual utility costs: $5,604
How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%
How much more ($) than national average: $1,392
New Mexico
Average monthly utility costs: $357
Average annual utility costs: $4,284
How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
How much more ($) than national average: $72
New York
Average monthly utility costs: $384
Average annual utility costs: $4,608
How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%
How much more ($) than national average: $396
North Carolina
Average monthly utility costs: $282
Average annual utility costs: $3,384
How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%
How much more ($) than national average: -$828
North Dakota
Average monthly utility costs: $344
Average annual utility costs: $4,128
How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%
How much more ($) than national average: -$84
Ohio
Average monthly utility costs: $369
Average annual utility costs: $4,428
How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%
How much more ($) than national average: $216
Oklahoma
Average monthly utility costs: $348
Average annual utility costs: $4,176
How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%
How much more ($) than national average: -$36
Oregon
Average monthly utility costs: $363
Average annual utility costs: $4,356
How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%
How much more ($) than national average: $144
Pennsylvania
Average monthly utility costs: $336
Average annual utility costs: $4,032
How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%
How much more ($) than national average: -$180
Rhode Island
Average monthly utility costs: $360
Average annual utility costs: $4,320
How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%
How much more ($) than national average: $108
South Carolina
Average monthly utility costs: $298
Average annual utility costs: $3,576
How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%
How much more ($) than national average: -$636
South Dakota
Average monthly utility costs: $278
Average annual utility costs: $3,336
How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%
How much more ($) than national average: -$876
Tennessee
Average monthly utility costs: $294
Average annual utility costs: $3,528
How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
How much more ($) than national average: -$684
Texas
Average monthly utility costs: $296
Average annual utility costs: $3,552
How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%
How much more ($) than national average: -$660
Utah
Average monthly utility costs: $293
Average annual utility costs: $3,516
How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%
How much more ($) than national average: -$696
Vermont
Average monthly utility costs: $428
Average annual utility costs: $5,136
How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%
How much more ($) than national average: $924
Virginia
Average monthly utility costs: $334
Average annual utility costs: $4,008
How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%
How much more ($) than national average: -$204
Washington
Average monthly utility costs: $389
Average annual utility costs: $4,668
How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%
How much more ($) than national average: $456
West Virginia
Average monthly utility costs: $315
Average annual utility costs: $3,780
How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
How much more ($) than national average: -$432
Wisconsin
Average monthly utility costs: $356
Average annual utility costs: $4,272
How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%
How much more ($) than national average: $60
Wyoming
Average monthly utility costs: $324
Average annual utility costs: $3,888
How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%
How much more ($) than national average: $324
Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State