The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

Jordan Rosenfeld
·12 min read
kupicoo / Getty Images
kupicoo / Getty Images

When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you'll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you. Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won't be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it's important to know what your ideal retirement city's tax situation looks like.

In order to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees, GOBankingRates examined the 50 biggest U.S. cities in terms of population size, according to Zillow's December 2022 data, and scored them across five factors: estimated total taxes paid annually in retirement, the effective retirement tax rate in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated property tax rate and sales tax. Though many of the most tax-friendly cities owe their spot on the list to a 0% tax rate, a lack of retirement taxes didn't necessarily make a city "tax-friendly." For example, despite many cities having a 0% tax rate, such as Jacksonville, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, these cities are considered among the least tax-friendly due to a high sales tax and annual property taxes.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it's important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com
pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

1. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $305,332

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,646.26

  • Property tax rate: 0.87%

  • Sales tax: 7.5%

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $414,386

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,198.16

  • Property tax rate: 0.77%

  • Sales tax: 8.38%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $206,804

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,118.88

  • Property tax rate: 1.02%

  • Sales tax: 8.00%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

4. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Annual retirement taxes: $289.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.41%

  • Home value: $233,621

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,093.98

  • Property tax rate: 0.90%

  • Sales tax: 6.00%

bobbyuzda / iStock.com
bobbyuzda / iStock.com

5. Orlando, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $393,373

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,722.32

  • Property tax rate: 0.95%

  • Sales tax: 6.50%

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $432,898

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,345.93

  • Property tax rate: 1%

  • Sales tax: 9.25%

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

7. Tampa, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $394,195

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,594.03

  • Property tax rate: 1.17%

  • Sales tax: 7.50%

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $146,610

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,100.90

  • Property tax rate: 1.43%

  • Sales tax: 9.75%

vale_t / Getty Images
vale_t / Getty Images

9. Miami, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $592,347

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,115.34

  • Property tax rate: 1.03%

  • Sales tax: 7.00%

Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com
Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

10. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $410,608

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,758.77

  • Property tax rate: 1.16%

  • Sales tax: 8.90%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. Mesa, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

  • Home value: $426,050

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,554.52

  • Property tax rate: 0.6%

  • Sales tax: 8.30%

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

  • Home value: $411,674

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,496.20

  • Property tax rate: 0.61%

  • Sales tax: 8.60%

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

13. Chicago, Illinois

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $275.902

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,212.52

  • Property tax rate: 1.53%

  • Sales tax: 10.25%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. El Paso, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $203,818

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,133.94

  • Property tax rate: 2.03%

  • Sales tax: 7.25%

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

15. Seattle, Washington

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $927,699

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83

  • Property tax rate: 0.96%

  • Sales tax: 10.25%

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. New York City, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

  • Home value: $737,049

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,625.72

  • Property tax rate: 0.63%

  • Sales tax: 8.00%

stellamc / Shutterstock.com
stellamc / Shutterstock.com

17. Fresno, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $366,695

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,455.86

  • Property tax rate: 0.67%

  • Sales tax: 7.98%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

18. Columbus, Ohio

  • Annual retirement taxes: $362

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.51%

  • Home value: $247,556

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,219.56

  • Property tax rate: 1.7%

  • Sales tax: 7.50%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.11%

  • Home value: $457,263

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,279.87

  • Property tax rate: 0.5%

  • Sales tax: 8.2%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Tucson, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

  • Home value: $320,002

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,507.06

  • Property tax rate: 1.1%

  • Sales tax: 8.70%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $218,747

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,117.10

  • Property tax rate: 2.34%

  • Sales tax: 7%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

  • Home value: $197,262

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,876.20

  • Property tax rate: 0.95%

  • Sales tax: 8.63%

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

23. Sacramento, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $468,124

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,429.40

  • Property tax rate: 0.73%

  • Sales tax: 8.75%

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images
Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

24. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

  • Home value: $192,436

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,002.52

  • Property tax rate: 1.04%

  • Sales tax: 8.52%

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

25. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,588.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.23%

  • Home value: $381,742

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,096.71

  • Property tax rate: 0.81%

  • Sales tax: 6.00%

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

26. Denver, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.11%

  • Home value: $613,233

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,627.12

  • Property tax rate: 0.59%

  • Sales tax: 8.81%

CrackerClips / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CrackerClips / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Houston, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $267,990

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,265.99

  • Property tax rate: 2.34%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

CrackerClips / Getty Images
CrackerClips / Getty Images

28. San Antonio, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $264,130

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,256.04

  • Property tax rate: 2.37%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

Eileen_10 / Shutterstock.com
Eileen_10 / Shutterstock.com

29. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,540.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.17%

  • Home value: $221,262

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,587.50

  • Property tax rate: 1.17%

  • Sales tax: 7.00%

f8grapher / Getty Images
f8grapher / Getty Images

30. San Diego, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $1,000,534

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,570.04

  • Property tax rate: 0.66%

  • Sales tax: 7.75%

Bill Chizek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bill Chizek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Washington D.C.

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,987.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.79%

  • Home value: $738,581

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,735.05

  • Property tax rate: 0.51%

  • Sales tax: 6.00%

kanonsky / Getty Images
kanonsky / Getty Images

32. Dallas, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $321,464

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,408.16

  • Property tax rate: 2.3%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com
hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com

33. Long Beach, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

  • Home value: $841,257

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,684.37

  • Property tax rate: 0.68%

  • Sales tax: 10.25%

josephqamar / Shutterstock.com
josephqamar / Shutterstock.com

34. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $310,840

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,569.73

  • Property tax rate: 2.44%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

Olenka Kotyk / Unsplash
Olenka Kotyk / Unsplash

35. Los Angeles

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

  • Home value: $973,700

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,777.23

  • Property tax rate: 0.7%

  • Sales tax: 9.50%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

36. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,693.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.38%

  • Home value: $168,390

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,339.59

  • Property tax rate: 1.39%

  • Sales tax: 6.00%

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

37. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,481.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.08%

  • Home value: $221,733

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,870.80

  • Property tax rate: 1.29%

  • Sales tax: 8.86%

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

38. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.57%

  • Home value: $424,846

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,631.14

  • Property tax rate: 0.85%

  • Sales tax: 7.25%

corfoto / Getty Images
corfoto / Getty Images

39. Detroit, Michigan

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,263.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.77%

  • Home value: $60,045

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,384.75

  • Property tax rate: 2.31%

  • Sales tax: 6.00%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

40. Oakland, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $881,575

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,200.17

  • Property tax rate: 0.82%

  • Sales tax: 10.25%

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

41. San Francisco, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $1,404,811

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,114.90

  • Property tax rate: 0.65%

  • Sales tax: 8.63%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.57%

  • Home value: $387,021

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,168.02

  • Property tax rate: 1.08%

  • Sales tax: 7.25%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

43. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,037.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.87%

  • Home value: $718,699

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,876.74

  • Property tax rate: 0.82%

  • Sales tax: 6.25%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

44. San Jose, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

  • Home value: $1,393,096

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,956.45

  • Property tax rate: 0.71%

  • Sales tax: 9.38%

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

45. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,548

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 3.58%

  • Home value: $312,509

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,518.85

  • Property tax rate: 0.81%

  • Sales tax: 7.75%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

46. Austin, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: 0

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

  • Home value: $582,105

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $13,233.15

  • Property tax rate: 2.27%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

Atomazul / Shutterstock.com
Atomazul / Shutterstock.com

47. Buffalo, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

  • Home value: $203,641

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,490.38

  • Property tax rate: 2.7%

  • Sales tax: 8.75%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,955.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.74%

  • Home value: $181,593

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,002.97

  • Property tax rate: 2.18%

  • Sales tax: 5.50%

andipantz / Getty Images
andipantz / Getty Images

49. Portland, Oregon

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,212.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.51%

  • Home value: $557,864

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,875.04

  • Property tax rate: 1.05%

  • Sales tax: 0%

Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com
Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com

50. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,146.00

  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.41%

  • Home value: $268,257

  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,259.76

  • Property tax rate: 1.96%

  • Sales tax: 7.00%

Erica Corbin and Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow's December 2022 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes annually. This figure was calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2032, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration's February 2023 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes. (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually, calculated by using Tax-Rates.org's Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish, or district's tax rates to the estimated 2023 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow's March 2023 Housing Data). (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish, or district from Tax-Rates.org. and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors. All data was compiled on and up-to-date as of 04/20/23. Lead Researcher: Andrew M.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees