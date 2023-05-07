kupicoo / Getty Images

When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you'll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you. Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won't be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it's important to know what your ideal retirement city's tax situation looks like.

In order to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees, GOBankingRates examined the 50 biggest U.S. cities in terms of population size, according to Zillow's December 2022 data, and scored them across five factors: estimated total taxes paid annually in retirement, the effective retirement tax rate in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated property tax rate and sales tax. Though many of the most tax-friendly cities owe their spot on the list to a 0% tax rate, a lack of retirement taxes didn't necessarily make a city "tax-friendly." For example, despite many cities having a 0% tax rate, such as Jacksonville, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, these cities are considered among the least tax-friendly due to a high sales tax and annual property taxes.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it's important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

1. Jacksonville, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $305,332

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,646.26

Property tax rate: 0.87%

Sales tax: 7.5%

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $414,386

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,198.16

Property tax rate: 0.77%

Sales tax: 8.38%

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $206,804

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,118.88

Property tax rate: 1.02%

Sales tax: 8.00%

4. Louisville, Kentucky

Annual retirement taxes: $289.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 0.41%

Home value: $233,621

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,093.98

Property tax rate: 0.90%

Sales tax: 6.00%

5. Orlando, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $393,373

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,722.32

Property tax rate: 0.95%

Sales tax: 6.50%

6. Nashville, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $432,898

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,345.93

Property tax rate: 1%

Sales tax: 9.25%

7. Tampa, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $394,195

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,594.03

Property tax rate: 1.17%

Sales tax: 7.50%

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $146,610

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,100.90

Property tax rate: 1.43%

Sales tax: 9.75%

9. Miami, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $592,347

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,115.34

Property tax rate: 1.03%

Sales tax: 7.00%

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $410,608

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,758.77

Property tax rate: 1.16%

Sales tax: 8.90%

11. Mesa, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $962

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

Home value: $426,050

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,554.52

Property tax rate: 0.6%

Sales tax: 8.30%

12. Phoenix, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $962

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

Home value: $411,674

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,496.20

Property tax rate: 0.61%

Sales tax: 8.60%

13. Chicago, Illinois

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $275.902

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,212.52

Property tax rate: 1.53%

Sales tax: 10.25%

14. El Paso, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $203,818

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,133.94

Property tax rate: 2.03%

Sales tax: 7.25%

15. Seattle, Washington

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $927,699

Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83

Property tax rate: 0.96%

Sales tax: 10.25%

16. New York City, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,047

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

Home value: $737,049

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,625.72

Property tax rate: 0.63%

Sales tax: 8.00%

17. Fresno, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $366,695

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,455.86

Property tax rate: 0.67%

Sales tax: 7.98%

18. Columbus, Ohio

Annual retirement taxes: $362

Effective retirement tax rate: 0.51%

Home value: $247,556

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,219.56

Property tax rate: 1.7%

Sales tax: 7.50%

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Annual retirement taxes: $1,506

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.11%

Home value: $457,263

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,279.87

Property tax rate: 0.5%

Sales tax: 8.2%

20. Tucson, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $962.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

Home value: $320,002

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,507.06

Property tax rate: 1.1%

Sales tax: 8.70%

21. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $218,747

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,117.10

Property tax rate: 2.34%

Sales tax: 7%

22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

Home value: $197,262

Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,876.20

Property tax rate: 0.95%

Sales tax: 8.63%

23. Sacramento, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $468,124

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,429.40

Property tax rate: 0.73%

Sales tax: 8.75%

24. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

Home value: $192,436

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,002.52

Property tax rate: 1.04%

Sales tax: 8.52%

25. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Annual retirement taxes: $1,588.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.23%

Home value: $381,742

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,096.71

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Sales tax: 6.00%

26. Denver, Colorado

Annual retirement taxes: $1,506.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.11%

Home value: $613,233

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,627.12

Property tax rate: 0.59%

Sales tax: 8.81%

27. Houston, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $267,990

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,265.99

Property tax rate: 2.34%

Sales tax: 8.25%

28. San Antonio, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $264,130

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,256.04

Property tax rate: 2.37%

Sales tax: 8.25%

29. Indianapolis, Indiana

Annual retirement taxes: $1,540.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.17%

Home value: $221,262

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,587.50

Property tax rate: 1.17%

Sales tax: 7.00%

30. San Diego, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $1,000,534

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,570.04

Property tax rate: 0.66%

Sales tax: 7.75%

31. Washington D.C.

Annual retirement taxes: $1,987.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.79%

Home value: $738,581

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,735.05

Property tax rate: 0.51%

Sales tax: 6.00%

32. Dallas, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $321,464

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,408.16

Property tax rate: 2.3%

Sales tax: 8.25%

33. Long Beach, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $841,257

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,684.37

Property tax rate: 0.68%

Sales tax: 10.25%

34. Fort Worth, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $310,840

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,569.73

Property tax rate: 2.44%

Sales tax: 8.25%

35. Los Angeles

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $973,700

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,777.23

Property tax rate: 0.7%

Sales tax: 9.50%

36. Baltimore, Maryland

Annual retirement taxes: $1,693.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.38%

Home value: $168,390

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,339.59

Property tax rate: 1.39%

Sales tax: 6.00%

37. Kansas City, Missouri

Annual retirement taxes: $1,481.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.08%

Home value: $221,733

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,870.80

Property tax rate: 1.29%

Sales tax: 8.86%

38. Raleigh, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.57%

Home value: $424,846

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,631.14

Property tax rate: 0.85%

Sales tax: 7.25%

39. Detroit, Michigan

Annual retirement taxes: $1,263.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.77%

Home value: $60,045

Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,384.75

Property tax rate: 2.31%

Sales tax: 6.00%

40. Oakland, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $881,575

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,200.17

Property tax rate: 0.82%

Sales tax: 10.25%

41. San Francisco, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $1,404,811

Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,114.90

Property tax rate: 0.65%

Sales tax: 8.63%

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.57%

Home value: $387,021

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,168.02

Property tax rate: 1.08%

Sales tax: 7.25%

43. Boston, Massachusetts

Annual retirement taxes: $2,037.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.87%

Home value: $718,699

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,876.74

Property tax rate: 0.82%

Sales tax: 6.25%

44. San Jose, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.85%

Home value: $1,393,096

Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,956.45

Property tax rate: 0.71%

Sales tax: 9.38%

45. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Annual retirement taxes: $2,548

Effective retirement tax rate: 3.58%

Home value: $312,509

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,518.85

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Sales tax: 7.75%

46. Austin, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: 0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $582,105

Annual property tax estimate by county: $13,233.15

Property tax rate: 2.27%

Sales tax: 8.25%

47. Buffalo, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,047.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

Home value: $203,641

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,490.38

Property tax rate: 2.7%

Sales tax: 8.75%

48. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Annual retirement taxes: $1,955.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.74%

Home value: $181,593

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,002.97

Property tax rate: 2.18%

Sales tax: 5.50%

49. Portland, Oregon

Annual retirement taxes: $3,212.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 4.51%

Home value: $557,864

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,875.04

Property tax rate: 1.05%

Sales tax: 0%

50. Omaha, Nebraska

Annual retirement taxes: $3,146.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 4.41%

Home value: $268,257

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,259.76

Property tax rate: 1.96%

Sales tax: 7.00%

Erica Corbin and Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow's December 2022 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes annually. This figure was calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2032, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration's February 2023 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes. (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually, calculated by using Tax-Rates.org's Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish, or district's tax rates to the estimated 2023 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow's March 2023 Housing Data). (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish, or district from Tax-Rates.org. and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors. All data was compiled on and up-to-date as of 04/20/23. Lead Researcher: Andrew M.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees