Our favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off for Prime Day 2021

Ryan Waniata, Reviewed
·1 min read
Our top-rated headphones are on sale for Prime Day 2021.
Our top-rated headphones are on sale for Prime Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sony's WH-1000X headphones series has always been great, and the latest version, the WH-1000XM4, are the company's best pair yet. These about as perfect as modern electronics get, and thanks to Best Buy's competing Prime Day 2021 sale, you can get them for $248—that's more than $100 off their list price!

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The WH-1000XM4 are universally loved, including by our team here at Reviewed, for a reason. (Well, a lot of reasons, actually.) They offer incredibly clear sound, class-leading noise cancelation, and oodles of tech to go with an outrageously comfy design. They also have around 30 hours of battery life and an app that lets you customize them to your exact needs.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 are our favorite wireless headphones for their comfort, great sound and excellent noise-canceling.
Sony's WH-1000XM4 are our favorite wireless headphones for their comfort, great sound and excellent noise-canceling.

Frankly, it's hard to improve upon these headphones, which take everything we loved about the still-awesome WH-1000XM3 ($199.99) and take it up a notch, adding some minor-but-welcome feature updates. Our favorite? Easy Bluetooth switching between devices, which makes these the perfect headphones for working from home.

You really just can't go wrong with the WH-1000XM4, which is why they now sit atop our best headphones list. If you've been looking for a pair of headphones that make every flight or work-from-home day a realm of silent bliss, then congratulations: You've found them—and on sale, no less!

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at Best Buy for $248 (Save $101.99)

Prime Day 2021: All the best deals you can still shop from Amazon's huge 2-day event

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Our favorite Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off

