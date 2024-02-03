Most North Sea oil and gas projects would be ‘unviable’ under Labour plans

north sea oil projects

Three-quarters of all the North Sea’s new oil and gas projects would be rendered economically unviable under Labour’s tax proposals, industry chiefs have warned.

A combination of the existing windfall tax and uncertainty over a Labour government’s policies could mean “sanctioned investment across the North Sea will fall to levels not seen since the 2016 and 2020 downturns during 2024”, according to a report by analysts Wood Mackenzie.

The report looks at pledges set out by Ed Miliband, the shadow energy secretary, which include imposing a “proper windfall tax” that would raise the current levy by further 3pc. This would mean UK oil and gas producers would pay a total of 78pc tax on any profits.

Mr Miliband has also said a Labour government would backdate the windfall tax, halt tax breaks on new investment and halt licensing for further exploration and drilling.

The report said: “The Labour party currently has a healthy lead in the polls. But it will certainly come under pressure to define what it currently means by a “proper windfall tax”, a phrase often repeated throughout 2023.

“Our analysis shows that only a quarter of all new projects in the North Sea would be economically viable under Labour’s earlier proposals. Many operators may wait and see, unless they are confident that returns on investment can withstand further shocks.”

It comes after the Government opened up 74 areas of the UK’s North Sea and Atlantic waters for new drilling on Wednesday.

The latest government data shows that the UK still relies on oil and gas for 75pc of its total energy. The UK consumes 75bn cubic metres of gas a year (equating to the volume of 14 double decker buses per person) of which about 40pc of it from under its surrounding seas.

It also consumes about 62m tonnes of oil and oil products a year, (just under a tonne per person) and produces about 35m tonnes from the North Sea and waters off Scotland.

Ross Dornan, markets intelligence manager at Offshore Energies UK, said: “Domestic resources supply about half our needs …it is crucial that we have the most attractive investment conditions as possible to make sure that domestic production is carefully managed otherwise our reliance on imports will accelerate.”

A Shell spokesman said political turbulence damaged investor confidence. “Shell UK aims to be a major investor in the UK energy system, and we’ve long emphasised the need for supportive fiscal and policy frameworks to enable this.”

The UK has 32m vehicles reliant on petrol and diesel, 25m homes reliant on gas for heating – and gets 38pc of its electricity from gas fired power stations.

Ashley Kelty, director of oil and gas research at Panmure Gordon, said: “Current Labour policy appears to focus on blocking new oil and gas developments, although the policy is light on whether that means yet-to-be-approved developments or includes all pre-production projects.

“A perfect example of the real costs due to chasing the net zero goal is Port Talbot and Grangemouth closures. Both of these cost UK plc and UK jobs, whilst merely offshoring the emissions to another part of the world.”

A government source said: “Labour are not providing the certainty that the oil and gas sector needs. Instead of making the most of what we can produce here they would rather ship in more fuels from foreign regimes with higher emissions.

“Sir Keir Starmer’s irresponsible plans to turn off the taps too soon would kneecap the British oil and gas sector, sending 200,000 British jobs abroad.”

A Labour spokesman said: “Labour will ensure a balanced transition in the North Sea - using oil and gas for decades to come, and not issuing licences to explore new fields as we accelerate to clean power, with a resolute focus on cutting bills for families.

“We will not grant licenses to explore new fields.”

