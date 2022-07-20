U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

What is the most poisonous spider in the world ? The answer is unexpected.

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Afraid of spiders? Your aversion might actually be wise. Though the many-legged insects are a great deal smaller than we are, some can be extremely poisonous with bites that could end a human life.

Not all spiders are so dangerous though. Here’s everything you need to know about which arachnids to avoid from daddy long legs to tarantulas to black widows.

What is the deadliest spider in the world?

The funnel web spider is widely regarded as the most dangerous arachnid. This Australian spider has a venom that is packed with 40 different toxic proteins.

Though a bite from one of these creatures is certainly capable of killing a human, no deaths have been reported from a funnel web spider in Australia since 1980.

Check out spider webs in space: Ever wonder if spiders could build webs in space without gravity to guide them?

Are daddy long legs poisonous?

Not in any dangerous way. But wait, aren’t daddy long legs the most dangerous spider in the world? No, this is a myth. While it is true that daddy long legs are venomous, all this means is they anatomically have specific glands used for the production of venom.

“Daddy long legs” is actually an umbrella term that can refer to three different groups: pholcid house spiders, crane flies, and harvestmen. The last two have no venom at all while the first does carry venom but not any that is especially dangerous or has been reported to cause a reaction in humans. This form of “daddy long legs” does have fangs and can therefore likely bite you, but there is no evidence showing it will be harmful.

What are the top 10 deadliest spiders?

There is some debate around this topic. But, according to CBS News, ten of the deadliest spiders include:

  • Sydney funnel-web spider

  • Redback spider

  • Chilean recluse spider

  • Brazilian wandering spider

  • Sicarius spiders

  • Brown recluse spiders

  • Black widow spiders

  • Hairy mystery spiders

  • Brown widow spiders

  • Katipo spiders

Encyclopedia Britannica adds Yellow Sac spiders, Red Widow spiders, and Wolf spiders to that list.

Can a black widow kill you?

Rarely. A black widow bite only poses a high health risk for young children and elderly folks, especially given advancements in anti-venom medical technology.

Black widows are indeed the most venomous spider in North America though (Australian spiders have a special claim to fame). Their venom has a chemical called alpha-latrotoxin which causes intense pain, cramping, swelling, sweating and chills.

If you visit a doctor, they might give you antivenom to treat the bite which will neutralize the venom and relieve some of the pain.

Joro spider is as big as your palm: A spider as big as the palm of your hand could soon invade the East Coast, scientists say

Are banana spiders poisonous?

Banana spider are not poisonous and are generally not considered a grave danger to humans, though their bite can be painful.

There is one type of banana spider known as the Brazilian wandering spider which can in rare cases cause intense symptoms. This is not a spider usually found in the U.S. however.

Are wolf spiders poisonous?

Wolf spiders, like banana spiders are venomous but not poisonous. Their bites are not known to cause serious harm to humans.

People can have allergic reactions to the venom, but this is not common.

Spider pics guaranteed to scare you: Here are some spiders that would leave you terrified

Are tarantulas poisonous?

Tarantulas do not pose a major health risk. Their venom has very low toxicity to humans. So, despite their unsettling appearance, there’s very little reason to fear these furry creatures.

How to get rid of gnats: Instantly kill the pests in your house with these tips

Just curious?: We're here to help answer life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the deadliest spider in the world? It's not what you think.

