These are some of the most popular jobs in tech right now and what they pay, according to a new website that tracks salaries at 700 firms

A new website compiles salaries at 700 top tech companies, including industry giants like Amazon and Google.

Using pay data from Comprehensive.io, Insider identified some of the most popular tech jobs available and what they pay.

From software engineers to product managers, here are some of the most popular tech roles companies are currently hiring for, along with their average pay.

A new website could help tech workers better estimate their market value — and also help those hoping to land tech jobs see what their best bets are, and how much they stand to make.

The website, Comprehensive.io, launched Thursday. It tracks salaries at 700 top tech firms and startups, compiling pay ranges for various jobs based on figures that many companies are now required to list in job posts thanks to pay transparency laws in tech hubs like New York City and California. Using pay data aggregated on the site, Insider identified some of the most popular tech jobs right now, measured by the number of openings currently listed for a particular role, as well as their average pay ranges.

Note that each pay range listed is an average of the pay ranges provided on all of the job posts that Comprehensive.io found for that particular role, across companies. The figures below were accurate as of the time of publication, but they may fluctuate, as the salary tracker updates daily as more job posts become available.

Without further ado, here's a sampling of the most popular jobs available in tech right now, along with average estimates of how much you could make in them:

Senior Software Engineer: $147,000 - $210,000 (based on 405 job posts at 80 companies)

Software Engineer: $132,000 - $200,000 (based on 285 job posts at 53 companies)

Senior Product Manager: $152,000 - $208,000 (based on 151 job posts at 50 companies)

Staff Software Engineer: $175,000 - $226,000 (based on 137 job posts at 35 companies)

Engineering Manager: $173,000 - $234,000 (based on 83 job posts at 36 companies)

Product Manager: $130,000 - $197,000 (based on 72 job posts at 38 companies)

Account Executive: $111,000 - $150,000 (based on 59 job posts at 23 companies)

Technical Program Manager: $147,000 - $201,000 (based on 43 job posts at 14 companies)

Senior Product Designer: $141,000 - $200,000 (based on 43 job posts at 28 companies)

Product Designer: $123,000 - $188,000 (based on 43 job posts at 16 companies)

Principal Software Engineer: $207,000 - $282,000 (based on 38 job posts at 14 companies)

Senior Product Marketing Manager: $147,000 - $199,000 (based on 32 job posts at 19 companies)

Enterprise Account Executive: $178,000 - $242,000 (based on 31 job posts at 17 companies)

Data Scientist: $154,000 - $212,000 (based on 21 job posts at 13 companies)

Site Reliability Engineer: $120,000 - $175,000 (based on 21 job posts at 10 companies)

Account Manager: $75,000 - $101,000 (based on 19 job posts at 15 companies)

Sales Development Representative: $54,000 - $63,000 (based on 18 job posts at 14 companies)

Senior Financial Analyst: $92,000 - $128,000 (based on 18 job posts at 12 companies)

Security Engineer: $150,000 - $180,000 (based on 17 job posts at 11 companies)

Senior Data Analyst: $125,000 - $174,000 (based on 17 job posts at 11 companies)

