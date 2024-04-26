The Most Popular Side Gigs in Every State
Authority Hacker analyzed Google Trends data over the last 20 years and found that interest in side hustles peaked in 2023, which is no surprise due to the rise of inflation and the lag in salary increases.
According to the “Most Popular Side Hustles in the United States” study by Authority Hacker, 39% of Americans have both a side gig and a full-time job to pay their bills. Of that 39%, 53% of Gen Zers, 50% of millennials and 40% of Gen Xers are working a side hustle.
And if you’re wondering what the most popular side hustle is among all states, according to the Authority Hacker study, it’s working as a virtual assistant.
Here are the most popular side gigs in all 50 states, complete with estimated pay, according to Authority Hacker.
Alabama
DoorDash delivery: $4,343 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,548 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Arizona
DoorDash delivery: $4,455 monthly
Virtual assistant: $6,100 monthly
Uber driver: $2,186 monthly
Arkansas
DoorDash delivery: $3,335 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $3,289 monthly
California
Uber driver: $2,370 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,808 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $5,424 monthly
Colorado
Virtual assistant: $4,173 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $4,412 monthly
Connecticut
Babysitter: $3,936 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,959 monthly
Uber driver: $2,553 monthly
Delaware
Virtual assistant: $3,949 monthly
Babysitter: $3,248 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $3,502 monthly
District of Columbia
Virtual assistant: $5,844 monthly
Uber driver: $4,952 monthly
Blogger: $8,038 monthly
Florida
Virtual assistant: $3,429 monthly
Uber driver: $1,753 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Georgia
Virtual assistant: $3,874 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $4,810 monthly
Hawaii
Uber driver: $2,711 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $4,211 monthly
Idaho
DoorDash delivery: $3,201 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Babysitter: $3,185 monthly
Illinois
Uber driver: $2,434 monthly
Babysitter: $3,350 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,854 monthly
Indiana
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $3,456 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,366 monthly
Iowa
Babysitter: $2,963 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $3,422 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,977 monthly
Kansas
Virtual assistant: $3,672 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $3,516 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Kentucky
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $3,501 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,467 monthly
Louisiana
Virtual assistant: $3,665 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $4,192 monthly
Babysitter: $2,637 monthly
Maine
Babysitter: $3,182 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $3,506 monthly
Maryland
Virtual assistant: $3,827 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $5,309 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Massachusetts
Babysitter: $4,401 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,373 monthly
Uber driver: $2,770 monthly
Michigan
DoorDash delivery: $4,580 monthly
Babysitter: $2,766 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Minnesota
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $4,837 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,198 monthly
Mississippi
DoorDash delivery: $3,329 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,901 monthly
Online tutor: $4,391 monthly
Missouri
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $3,709 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $4,334 monthly
Montana
Online tutor: $4,502 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $4,212 monthly
Nebraska
DoorDash delivery: $3,369 monthly
Babysitter: $2,996 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,753 monthly
Nevada
Uber driver: $2,631 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $4,358 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,128 monthly
New Hampshire
Babysitter: $3,106 monthly
Uber driver: $2,293 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,707 monthly
New Jersey
Babysitter: $3,843 monthly
Uber driver: $2,367 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,495 monthly
New Mexico
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $4,234 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $3,327 monthly
New York
Babysitter: $4,103 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,167 monthly
Online tutor: $3,871 monthly
North Carolina
Virtual assistant: $3,597 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $4,658 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Ohio
DoorDash delivery: $4,373 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,097 monthly
Babysitter: $3,198 monthly
Oklahoma
Virtual assistant: $3,634 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $3,307 monthly
Babysitter: $2,748 monthly
Oregon
Part-time home rental: Varies
Babysitter: $3,383 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $4,870 monthly
Pennsylvania
Babysitter: $3,657 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Virtual assistant: $3,817 monthly
Rhode Island
Babysitter: $3,548 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,015 monthly
Uber driver: $2,517 monthly
South Carolina
Virtual assistant: $3,673 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
DoorDash delivery: $3,348 monthly
South Dakota
Online tutor: $3,124 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,088 monthly
Tennessee
Virtual assistant: $3,912 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $5,058 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Texas
Virtual assistant: $3,606 monthly
Uber driver: $2,247 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Utah
DoorDash delivery: $3,395 monthly
Virtual assistant: $3,889 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Vermont
Online tutor: $3,259 monthly
Virginia
Virtual assistant: $3,902 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Babysitter: $3,385 monthly
Washington
Uber driver: $2,741 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,393 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
West Virginia
DoorDash delivery: $4,812 monthly
Virtual assistant: $2,948 monthly
Part-time home rental: Varies
Wisconsin
Babysitter: $3,155 monthly
Virtual assistant: $4,404 monthly
DoorDash delivery: $5,056 monthly
