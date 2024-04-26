The Most Popular Side Gigs in Every State

scyther5 / iStock.com

Authority Hacker analyzed Google Trends data over the last 20 years and found that interest in side hustles peaked in 2023, which is no surprise due to the rise of inflation and the lag in salary increases.

According to the “Most Popular Side Hustles in the United States” study by Authority Hacker, 39% of Americans have both a side gig and a full-time job to pay their bills. Of that 39%, 53% of Gen Zers, 50% of millennials and 40% of Gen Xers are working a side hustle.

And if you’re wondering what the most popular side hustle is among all states, according to the Authority Hacker study, it’s working as a virtual assistant.

Here are the most popular side gigs in all 50 states, complete with estimated pay, according to Authority Hacker.

Alabama

DoorDash delivery: $4,343 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,548 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Arizona

DoorDash delivery: $4,455 monthly

Virtual assistant: $6,100 monthly

Uber driver: $2,186 monthly

Arkansas

DoorDash delivery: $3,335 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $3,289 monthly

California

Uber driver: $2,370 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,808 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $5,424 monthly

Colorado

Virtual assistant: $4,173 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $4,412 monthly

Connecticut

Babysitter: $3,936 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,959 monthly

Uber driver: $2,553 monthly

Delaware

Virtual assistant: $3,949 monthly

Babysitter: $3,248 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $3,502 monthly

District of Columbia

Virtual assistant: $5,844 monthly

Uber driver: $4,952 monthly

Blogger: $8,038 monthly

Florida

Virtual assistant: $3,429 monthly

Uber driver: $1,753 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Georgia

Virtual assistant: $3,874 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $4,810 monthly

Hawaii

Uber driver: $2,711 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $4,211 monthly

Idaho

DoorDash delivery: $3,201 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Babysitter: $3,185 monthly

Illinois

Uber driver: $2,434 monthly

Babysitter: $3,350 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,854 monthly

Indiana

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $3,456 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,366 monthly

Iowa

Babysitter: $2,963 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $3,422 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,977 monthly

Kansas

Virtual assistant: $3,672 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $3,516 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Kentucky

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $3,501 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,467 monthly

Louisiana

Virtual assistant: $3,665 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $4,192 monthly

Babysitter: $2,637 monthly

Maine

Babysitter: $3,182 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $3,506 monthly

Maryland

Virtual assistant: $3,827 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $5,309 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Massachusetts

Babysitter: $4,401 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,373 monthly

Uber driver: $2,770 monthly

Michigan

DoorDash delivery: $4,580 monthly

Babysitter: $2,766 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Minnesota

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $4,837 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,198 monthly

Mississippi

DoorDash delivery: $3,329 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,901 monthly

Online tutor: $4,391 monthly

Missouri

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $3,709 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $4,334 monthly

Montana

Online tutor: $4,502 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $4,212 monthly

Nebraska

DoorDash delivery: $3,369 monthly

Babysitter: $2,996 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,753 monthly

Nevada

Uber driver: $2,631 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $4,358 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,128 monthly

New Hampshire

Babysitter: $3,106 monthly

Uber driver: $2,293 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,707 monthly

New Jersey

Babysitter: $3,843 monthly

Uber driver: $2,367 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,495 monthly

New Mexico

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $4,234 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $3,327 monthly

New York

Babysitter: $4,103 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,167 monthly

Online tutor: $3,871 monthly

North Carolina

Virtual assistant: $3,597 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $4,658 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Ohio

DoorDash delivery: $4,373 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,097 monthly

Babysitter: $3,198 monthly

Oklahoma

Virtual assistant: $3,634 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $3,307 monthly

Babysitter: $2,748 monthly

Oregon

Part-time home rental: Varies

Babysitter: $3,383 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $4,870 monthly

Pennsylvania

Babysitter: $3,657 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Virtual assistant: $3,817 monthly

Rhode Island

Babysitter: $3,548 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,015 monthly

Uber driver: $2,517 monthly

South Carolina

Virtual assistant: $3,673 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

DoorDash delivery: $3,348 monthly

South Dakota

Online tutor: $3,124 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,088 monthly

Tennessee

Virtual assistant: $3,912 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $5,058 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Texas

Virtual assistant: $3,606 monthly

Uber driver: $2,247 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Utah

DoorDash delivery: $3,395 monthly

Virtual assistant: $3,889 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Vermont

Online tutor: $3,259 monthly

Virginia

Virtual assistant: $3,902 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Babysitter: $3,385 monthly

Washington

Uber driver: $2,741 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,393 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

West Virginia

DoorDash delivery: $4,812 monthly

Virtual assistant: $2,948 monthly

Part-time home rental: Varies

Wisconsin

Babysitter: $3,155 monthly

Virtual assistant: $4,404 monthly

DoorDash delivery: $5,056 monthly

