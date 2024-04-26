The Most Popular Side Gigs in Every State

Authority Hacker analyzed Google Trends data over the last 20 years and found that interest in side hustles peaked in 2023, which is no surprise due to the rise of inflation and the lag in salary increases.

According to the “Most Popular Side Hustles in the United States” study by Authority Hacker, 39% of Americans have both a side gig and a full-time job to pay their bills. Of that 39%, 53% of Gen Zers, 50% of millennials and 40% of Gen Xers are working a side hustle.

And if you’re wondering what the most popular side hustle is among all states, according to the Authority Hacker study, it’s working as a virtual assistant.

Here are the most popular side gigs in all 50 states, complete with estimated pay, according to Authority Hacker.

Alabama

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,343 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,548 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Arizona

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,455 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $6,100 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,186 monthly

Arkansas

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,335 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $3,289 monthly

California

  • Uber driver: $2,370 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,808 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $5,424 monthly

Colorado

  • Virtual assistant: $4,173 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,412 monthly

Connecticut

  • Babysitter: $3,936 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,959 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,553 monthly

Delaware

  • Virtual assistant: $3,949 monthly

  • Babysitter: $3,248 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,502 monthly

District of Columbia

  • Virtual assistant: $5,844 monthly

  • Uber driver: $4,952 monthly

  • Blogger: $8,038 monthly

Florida

  • Virtual assistant: $3,429 monthly

  • Uber driver: $1,753 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Georgia

  • Virtual assistant: $3,874 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,810 monthly

Hawaii

  • Uber driver: $2,711 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $4,211 monthly

Idaho

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,201 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Babysitter: $3,185 monthly

Illinois

  • Uber driver: $2,434 monthly

  • Babysitter: $3,350 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,854 monthly

Indiana

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,456 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,366 monthly

Iowa

  • Babysitter: $2,963 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,422 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,977 monthly

Kansas

  • Virtual assistant: $3,672 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,516 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Kentucky

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,501 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,467 monthly

Louisiana

  • Virtual assistant: $3,665 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,192 monthly

  • Babysitter: $2,637 monthly

Maine

  • Babysitter: $3,182 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,506 monthly

Maryland

  • Virtual assistant: $3,827 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $5,309 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Massachusetts

  • Babysitter: $4,401 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,373 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,770 monthly

Michigan

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,580 monthly

  • Babysitter: $2,766 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Minnesota

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,837 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,198 monthly

Mississippi

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,329 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,901 monthly

  • Online tutor: $4,391 monthly

Missouri

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $3,709 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,334 monthly

Montana

  • Online tutor: $4,502 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $4,212 monthly

Nebraska

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,369 monthly

  • Babysitter: $2,996 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,753 monthly

Nevada

  • Uber driver: $2,631 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,358 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,128 monthly

New Hampshire

  • Babysitter: $3,106 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,293 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,707 monthly

New Jersey

  • Babysitter: $3,843 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,367 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,495 monthly

New Mexico

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $4,234 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,327 monthly

New York

  • Babysitter: $4,103 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,167 monthly

  • Online tutor: $3,871 monthly

North Carolina

  • Virtual assistant: $3,597 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,658 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Ohio

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,373 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,097 monthly

  • Babysitter: $3,198 monthly

Oklahoma

  • Virtual assistant: $3,634 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,307 monthly

  • Babysitter: $2,748 monthly

Oregon

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Babysitter: $3,383 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,870 monthly

Pennsylvania

  • Babysitter: $3,657 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Virtual assistant: $3,817 monthly

Rhode Island

  • Babysitter: $3,548 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,015 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,517 monthly

South Carolina

  • Virtual assistant: $3,673 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,348 monthly

South Dakota

  • Online tutor: $3,124 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,088 monthly

Tennessee

  • Virtual assistant: $3,912 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $5,058 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Texas

  • Virtual assistant: $3,606 monthly

  • Uber driver: $2,247 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Utah

  • DoorDash delivery: $3,395 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $3,889 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Vermont

  • Online tutor: $3,259 monthly

Virginia

  • Virtual assistant: $3,902 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

  • Babysitter: $3,385 monthly

Washington

  • Uber driver: $2,741 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,393 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

West Virginia

  • DoorDash delivery: $4,812 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $2,948 monthly

  • Part-time home rental: Varies

Wisconsin

  • Babysitter: $3,155 monthly

  • Virtual assistant: $4,404 monthly

  • DoorDash delivery: $5,056 monthly

