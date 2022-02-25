U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,365.60
    +76.90 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,938.34
    +714.51 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,617.09
    +143.51 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.28
    +33.27 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    -0.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.80
    -35.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.49 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0064 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0190 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5930
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,741.13
    +1,582.02 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.20
    +14.08 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

The 20 best subscription boxes of 2020: Home Chef, Fabletics, The Sill, and more

Camryn Rabideau
·10 min read
The best subscription boxes of 2020
The best subscription boxes of 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This year has been… interesting, to say the least, and now more than ever, people are turning to subscription boxes to keep themselves well-fed, clothed, and entertained as we ride out the pandemic. The good news is that no matter what you want or need, there’s almost certainly a subscription box that will deliver it right to your door—perfect for when you’re trying to social distance or self-quarantine.

If you need some positivity or excitement in your life, the following are 20 of our favorite subscription boxes to buy right now. All of them are high-quality with worthwhile contents, and the monthly delivery will give you something to look forward to, even during a pandemic.

Food Boxes

Once upon a time, most food subscription services were meal kits, but today, you can get all sorts of food delivered to your door, including coffee, fresh meat, ice cream, and even booze.

1. Home Chef

Forget grocery shopping.
Forget grocery shopping.

There are tons of meal kit delivery services to choose from today, but in our head-to-head testing, Home Chef came out on top. Home Chef delivers high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors, and its meals cost just $9.95 per serving. If you’ve been thinking about trying a meal kit service, this one is the way to go!

Try Home Chef for $9.95/serving

2. Crowd Cow

Order your meat online through a service like Crowd Cow.
Order your meat online through a service like Crowd Cow.

A lot of grocery stores haven’t had the best selection of meat since the pandemic started, but you can get premium protein delivered to your doorstep thanks to Crowd Cow. With this service, you get to build your own box each month, selecting from all sorts of beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, and it’s all grass-fed, pasture-raised, or wild-caught. We tested out this meat subscription box to see if it was worth the extra cost, and we were impressed by the ease of delivery and high-quality meat.

Shop meat from Crowd Cow

3. Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture is our favorite coffee subscription box.
Counter Culture is our favorite coffee subscription box.

If the highlight of your day is drinking a piping hot cup of coffee (or two), a coffee subscription service like Counter Culture is well worth the price. This specialty coffee company offers an impressive range of coffee varieties to cater to every taste, and they ship out beans ASAP after roasting for the best-tasting brew. Plus, you can choose to receive anywhere from one to four 12-ounce bags each month, depending on how much coffee you typically drink.

Try Counter Culture Coffee, starting at $16.43 per month

4. Jeni’s Pint Club

It&#39;s probably a good thing this service doesn&#39;t deliver every month.
It's probably a good thing this service doesn't deliver every month.

Ice cream enthusiasts will definitely appreciate this next service. Jeni’s ice cream is honestly some of the best I’ve ever tasted in my life, and you can get this delicious dessert delivered to your door every three months when you join Jeni’s Pint Club. When you sign up, you’ll get a Welcome Box with four signature flavors, and then every quarter you’ll receive another four pints to enjoy.

Try Jeni’s Pint Club for $230/year

5. Winc

Monthly wine deliveries? Don&#39;t mind if I do.
Monthly wine deliveries? Don't mind if I do.

You can expand your palette and discover new wines with Winc, a wine club that will send you four bottles of vino to enjoy every month. After you drink each bottle, you can rate it, and your preferences will be used to tailor future deliveries. It’s a great option if, like me, you get overwhelmed trying to choose from the hundreds of wine options at the liquor store.

Try Winc starting at $12.99/bottle

6. Sips by

If you love tea, you need to try Sips by.
If you love tea, you need to try Sips by.

For the tea-lovers out there, Sips by is one of our favorite tea subscription boxes. Every month, you’ll get four new tea varieties to drink, and your selections are individually curated based on your flavor preferences. We tested Sips by for ourselves, and we loved the adorable packaging and wide variety of teas that they delivered. All in all, it’s a great way to keep yourself caffeinated every month, especially if coffee isn’t your thing.

Try Sips by for $15 per month

Hobby Boxes

No matter what you’re into—crafts, plants, murder mysteries, hiking, biking, gaming, yoga, or something else entirely—there’s a subscription box that caters to your interest. Here are some of our favorite hobby boxes that you can buy.

7. Book of the Month

Book of the Month will help you achieve your goal of reading more.
Book of the Month will help you achieve your goal of reading more.

If your favorite pastime is curling up with a good book, then Book of the Month is a must-have subscription service. As its name suggests, this subscription hooks you up with a new novel each month, letting you select from five different titles. All the books are vetted for quality, and you’ll often be privy to early releases, fresh perspectives, and debut authors. Our editor Kate Tully Ellsworth swears by the box, saying it's the only subscription box she's stuck with for longer than three months.

Try Book of the Month for $14.99

8. Hunt A Killer

Solving a murder mystery? Don&#39;t mind if I do.
Solving a murder mystery? Don't mind if I do.

You can kick boredom to the curb with the Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder-mystery subscription box. Each “series” of this subscription includes six episodes, and in every box, you get clues to help solve a (fictional) cold-case murder. We tested Hunt A Killer to see if it’s worth the premium price, and we were truly impressed by the detailed storyline and high-quality, complex clues. It makes for an extremely fun couples’ activity—especially if the pandemic has been putting a damper on your monthly date night.

Try Hunt A Killer for $30 per month

9. The Sill Potted Plant Subscription

There&#39;s no such thing as too many plants!
There's no such thing as too many plants!

If you’re trying to fill up your home with plants—a respectable goal—the Sill’s Plant Subscription can help you out. With this subscription, you’ll receive a new plant each month, and you can choose from a variety of plant categories, such as low-light, beginner-friendly, and pet-friendly. Each plant comes with one of The Sill’s adorable earthenware planters in a color of your choice.

Try The Still Plant Subscription for $35/month

10. Bouqs

Is there anything nicer than a fresh bouquet?
Is there anything nicer than a fresh bouquet?

What better way to lift your spirits than with a bouquet of fresh flowers delivered right to your door every few weeks? Bouqs offers a unique cut flower subscription, where they’ll send you beautiful blooms on a recurring basis, and the best part is that there are so many options to choose from. You can opt for classic mixed arrangements, all-rose deliveries, seasonal selections, or quirky farmers market picks, and there are several bouquet sizes to choose from, as well. It’s the perfect way to add warmth to your home all year round.

Try Bouqs, starting at $36 per month

For Women

There's no shortage of subscription boxes aimed toward the finer sex, but these particular options are worth every penny.

11. Fabletics

People rave about the quality of Fabletics leggings.
People rave about the quality of Fabletics leggings.

If you’re always looking to grow your collection of comfortable, flattering leggings, you won’t regret signing up for a Fabletics membership. With this service, you’ll get a $50 credit to spend in the Fabletics store each month, as well as a discount for up to 50% off their most popular products. Plus, if you're not totally satisfied with your new workout gear, you can return or exchange within 30 days.

Try Fabletics for $49.95/month

12. Glossybox

Love trying new beauty products? This one&#39;s for you.
Love trying new beauty products? This one's for you.

You can try out the latest and greatest beauty products with Glossybox, which includes five sample-size makeup, skincare, and/or hair items. Each month has a fun theme, and boxes frequently include brands like Sunday Riley, Elemis, and First Aid Beauty. If you love discovering new personal care products, Glossybox will be a welcome sight every time it arrives on your doorstep!

Try Glossybox for $21 per month

For Men

There wasn’t always such a comprehensive selection of subscription boxes for men, but today, there are dozens of awesome options to choose from, including these three favorites.

13. Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post offers a variety of themed boxes to choose from each month.
Bespoke Post offers a variety of themed boxes to choose from each month.

Bespoke Post is one of the most popular men’s subscription boxes thanks to its unique model. Instead of sending everyone a one-size-fits-all box, you can choose from a variety of themed boxes each month. Really into travel? Get the Jet Set box! Been wanting to make your own beer? Try the Brew box on for size. You can also customize the box you select, choosing colors, sizes, and more.

Try Bespoke Post for $45/month

14. Spiffster

Stock up on cool ties with a Spiffster subscription.
Stock up on cool ties with a Spiffster subscription.

Do you find yourself wearing the same two ties to every event? Build out your tie collection with the Spiffster Tie Club! You can choose from original, silk, or skinny ties (prices vary), and each month, you’ll get a cool new accessory in the mail. Want to expand your closet even more? Spiffster also offers sock subscriptions or sock-and-tie combo boxes.

Try Spiffster for $10/month

15. The Beard Club

Grow or groom your beard to perfection with The Beard Club.
Grow or groom your beard to perfection with The Beard Club.

Whether you already have a beautiful beard or are looking to level up your facial hair, The Beard Club can help you out. You can get started with either a growth or grooming kit, and they’ll send you product refills as needed—you’re free to modify your delivery schedule so products don’t pile up on your counter.

Try The Beard Club, starting at $33

For Kids

There are dozens of fun subscription boxes for kids out there, many of which encourage children to learn and practice new skills.

16. Bitsbox

Bitsbox teaches kids basic computer science concepts.
Bitsbox teaches kids basic computer science concepts.

Coding is the hottest skill on the block right now, and your little ones can learn the basics of programming with the help of Bitsbox. This super-fun monthly subscription is designed for kids 6 and up, and each box introduces a computer science concept, guiding kids to create their very own working apps!

Try Bitsbox for $24.95/month

17. Lovevery

We loved Lovevery when we tested it out.
We loved Lovevery when we tested it out.

Whether you’re looking for a way to entertain your little ones during these crazy times or just seeking a fun skill-building activity for them, you should definitely check out Lovevery Play Kits. The kits are available for babies and toddlers, and each box, delivered every two to three months, includes a variety of toys that are perfect for your child’s development. One of our staff writers swears by these educational, interactive kits for toddlers, saying that it helps to keep her 2-year-old busy for hours!

Try Lovevery Play Kits, starting at $36 per month

18. KiwiCo

KiwiCo crates include engaging age-appropriate projects that teach STEM skills.
KiwiCo crates include engaging age-appropriate projects that teach STEM skills.

No matter how old your children are, they’ll love the science and art projects from KiwiCo. This company offers crates for all ages—for instance, the Koala Crate is for kids 2 to 4, while the Atlas Crate is best for children 6 to 11. Every crate includes fun and enriching projects that teach STEM and STEAM skills, as well as kid-friendly instructions so they can tackle the task on their own.

Try a KiwiCo Crate starting at $19.95/month

For Pets

For many of us, our pets are our children too, and you can treat them to fun monthly toys and goodies with these pet subscription boxes!

19. Chewy Goody Box

Addy gave two paws up to Chewy&#39;s Goody Box.
Addy gave two paws up to Chewy's Goody Box.

Whether you have a cat or dog—or both!—you can treat your furry friends to a fun-filled delivery with Goody Box. This curated box for pets is sold by Chewy, and we absolutely loved both the Dog Goody Box and Cat Goody Box, which were both filled with a variety of high-quality toys and treats. Unlike other boxes, however, the Goody Box doesn’t get delivered on a recurring basis—it’s a one-off purchase, but they update the contents periodically so you can buy the Goody Box again and again.

Try Goody Box, starting at $23.99

20. KONG Box

Kong makes our favorite dog products on the market.
Kong makes our favorite dog products on the market.

It’s no secret that I swear by KONG products, so you can only imagine my excitement to discover the brand offers its own subscription box. With your first purchase, you’ll get the original Kong, and each monthly box includes two toys, three Kong treats, and two easy-to-make Kong recipes. Your box will be tailored to your dog’s size and chewing style, as well.

KONG also offers Solution Boxes to help address common pup problems, such as chewing, boredom, barking, and more.

Try the KONG Box $29.95/month

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 20 best subscription boxes of 2020: Home Chef, Fabletics, The Sill, and more

Recommended Stories

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • US microchip powerhouse Nvidia hit by cyber attack

    America’s biggest microchip company is investigating a potential cyber attack that has taken parts of its business offline for two days, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Stock market rebound ‘more of a technically-driven rally,’ strategist says

    Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on a market rebound from Russia-Ukraine motivated volatility, opportunities in a bear market, inflation, and the Fed's monetary policies amid oil and food commodity price spikes.

  • Foot Locker stock tanks as Nike competition looms over revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Foot Locker stock is plummeting despite the shoe retailer's earnings beat.

  • Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Rising Today

    Shares of the largest mortgage originator in the country, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), traded nearly 4% higher as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. During the quarter, Rocket reported closed loan origination volume of $75.9 billion, which is down from the fourth quarter of 2020, but still up from the same period in 2019. Gain-on-sale margins slipped to 2.8%, as conditions in the mortgage market got more difficult.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Fried on Friday

    The plant-based meat company's fourth-quarter report did not satisfy investors' cravings for revenue and profits.

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • U.S. Says It Will Join Sanctions Against Putin: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of talks between Russia and Ukraine was cast into doubt as the Kremlin said Kyiv had stopped responding after rejecting Moscow’s initial offer of a meeting in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Air

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Why Dell Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Shares of computer-manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) crashed 7.5% in 11:35 a.m. ET trading Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings that fell short of analyst targets. Heading into Q4, Wall Street had forecast that Dell would earn $1.95 per share, pro forma, on sales of $27.4 billion in the quarter. Last night, Dell beat that sales estimate by a bit -- $28 billion in quarterly sales -- but fell way short on profits, earning just $1.72 per share, pro forma.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Why Farfetch Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were soaring Friday after the online luxury fashion retailer delivered solid fourth-quarter results and gave strong guidance for 2022. Farfetch said its overall gross merchandise volume (GMV) -- the total value of the goods sold on its platform -- increased by 22% year over year to $1.3 billion, and revenue rose 23% to $665.7 million. Revenue for the quarter actually came up short of analysts' consensus estimate of $676.9 million, but investors were willing to overlook that as profitability improved and the company faced headwinds as the global economy reopened and international travel began to pick up.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

    It snapped up Tesla, Coinbase and Zoom Thursday. Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF.

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.